PID Floors Launches New Design Series Episodes: BEYOND the SURFACE

PID Floors launches four new episodes of design video series, BEYOND THE SURFACE, with episodes appearing on YouTube and its website.

BEYOND THE SURFACE Episode: PID Floors X Cathy Hobbs



"Our hope was to share and film heartfelt conversations about design inspiration and innovation with the people who endlessly inspire us-without taking ourselves too seriously. From top architects to incredible designers, we know the possibilities are endless when we collaborate with our talented friends in the trade. This dream quickly transformed into our new video series, BEYOND THE SURFACE, an invitation to meet makers and creators. A place for conversations with the people who endlessly inspire."

- PID Floors Managing Partner Steven Skutelsky

BEYOND THE SURFACE, EPISODE 3: PID Floors x MKDA

For our 3rd Episode, we were thrilled to chat with the inspiring Edin Rudic, the Executive Creative Director of award-winning Architecture and Design Firm, MKDA.

BEYOND THE SURFACE, EPISODE 4: PID Floors x Hans Galutera

Designer Hans Galutera is the wildly talented founder and CEO of HGDesignWorks, who exceeds expectations with innovative designs that are both breathtakingly beautiful and haute couture.

BEYOND THE SURFACE, EPISODE 5: PID Floors x HLW | Susan Kaplan

For our 5th Episode, we were excited to chat with brilliant Susan Kaplan, Associate Principal and Director of Materials Technology and Specifications and Sustainability, at the renowned international architecture and design firm, HLW.

BEYOND THE SURFACE, EPISODE 6: PID Floors x Cathy Hobbs

For Episode 6, we were honored to chat with the powerhouse Celebrity Interior Designer and dear friend of PID Floors, Cathy Hobbs ASID, LEED AP. Cathy is a five-time Emmy award-winning former television news reporter turned interior designer, home stager, nationally syndicated design writer, and the owner of Cathy Hobbs Design Recipes, one of NYC's most respected trusted real estate staging firms, and author of the book Home Design Recipes: Room by Room Recipes for Design.

Watch all episodes of BEYOND THE SURFACE, here.

About PID FLOORS

For 36 years, PID Floors has been a leader in the hardwood flooring industry with showrooms in NYC, Florida, Dallas, and Boston. With an international portfolio of incredible residential, commercial, retail, hospitality, multifamily, and institutional projects, they have exclusive partnerships to create custom flooring for iconic global brands such as Louis Vuitton, Tiffany & Co., Dior, and Tory Burch.

Celebrating Style, Craftsmanship, Sustainability, & Love since 1989.

www.pidfloors.com

BEYOND THE SURFACE: PID Floors x Hans Galutera



BEYOND THE SURFACE: PID Floors x MKDA | Executive Creative Director Edin Rudic



BEYOND THE SURFACE Episode: PID Floors x HLW | Susan Kaplan



