Vox Royalty Corp.: Commencement of Gold Mining at the Plutonic East Mine and the Boundary Deposit in Western Australia

Vox Royalty Corp. (TSX:VOXR)(NASDAQ:VOXR) ("Vox" or the "Company"), a returns focused mining royalty company, is pleased to provide recent developments from royalty operating partners: Catalyst Metals Ltd ("Catalyst"), which achieved first gold underground stoping ore at the Plutonic East mine (which is covered by Vox's grade-linked tonnage royalty), and Black Cat Syndicate Limited ("Black Cat"), which commenced mining at the Boundary open pit (covered by Vox's uncapped 1.0% NSR royalty).

Spencer Cole, Chief Investment Officer stated: "The past week has seen two additional royalty-linked gold deposits in Western Australia commence production, which are both expected to contribute to Vox's 2025 revenue. Within 6 months of Vox's Plutonic East royalty acquisition, Catalyst commenced dewatering and rehabilitation of the underground workings and in less than 12 months have advanced the project to first gold ore production. Likewise, following its recent A$85M acquisition of the Lakewood processing plant, Black Cat has just commenced mining at the Boundary deposit ahead of schedule. Black Cat's CEO, Gareth Solly summarised the current sentiment within Western Australian gold miners well with his company's new strategy of "More Gold Sooner". This type of sentiment is accelerating gold development and production within Western Australian, capitalising on current gold prices of over AUD$4,700 as of this week."

Plutonic East Gold Royalty - First Stoping Ore Achieved (1)

On March 14, 2025, Catalyst announced first stoping ore from the Plutonic East underground mine, expected to be processed via its currently underutilized Plutonic Processing Plant, which is located 2km from Plutonic East. Plutonic East is described as a low-risk ore source, allowing Catalyst to diversify production away from the predominantly remnant mining activity ongoing at the main non-royalty-linked Plutonic Mine. This milestone aligns with Catalyst's stated strategy to increase production twofold from the Plutonic Gold Belt over the next 12-18 months. In the past three months, activity has ramped up, with a dedicated fleet mobilized, surface infrastructure (including a power plant, office and workshop) established, and development towards stoping zones progressing as planned.

Royalty Background: Vox holds a grade-linked, uncapped tonnage royalty over the majority of the Plutonic East underground mine and surrounding tenure. Re-development activities at Plutonic East commenced in April 2024, shorty after Vox's royalty acquisition in October 2023 for US$800,000.

Figure 1: Drilling of the first production stope at Plutonic East

Source: https://api.investi.com.au/api/announcements/cyl/3f261ea7-ceb.pdf

Bulong Gold Royalty - Boundary Deposit Mining and Capital Raising (2)

On March 14, 2025, Black Cat announced that firm commitments had been received for A$65M from new and existing investors via an oversubscribed two-tranche placement, with proceeds expected to accelerate mine development in order to supply its recent acquisition of the Lakewood 1.2Mtpa processing facility, bringing forward production at the Kal East Gold Operation by up to 15 months.

As part of this capital raising, Black Cat outlined that mining at Boundary would commence in March 2025 , and that processing from both the Myhree and Boundary royalty-linked deposits would transition to Black Cat's newly acquired Lakewood facility in April 2025.

On March 14, 2025, Black Cat's private mining services contractor, Mineral Mining Services, announced that it had supported the commencement of the Boundary Pit expansion: "Our technical services and operations teams worked collaboratively to identify operational improvements within the mine plan, accelerating mine progression and maximising productivity" and "This early delivery of ore directly contributes to Black Cat's ability to capitalise on the high gold price environment and accelerate their production plans."

Separate to mining of the Boundary open pit deposit, Black Cat also confirmed that underground portal works are scheduled to commence at the Myhree underground deposit in the Q4 2025.

Royalty Background: Vox holds an uncapped 1% NSR over the Myhree, Boundary, Queen Margaret, Melbourne United, Strathfield and Trump gold deposits at the Kal East Gold Project. Initial production and toll-treatment of Myhree open pit ore (via the nearby Paddington mill) commenced in Q3 2024.

Figure 2: Kal East Gold Acceleration Strategy & Timeline

Source: https://api.investi.com.au/api/announcements/bc8/abc1eeed-e84.pdf

Qualified Person

Timothy J. Strong, MIMMM, of Kangari Consulting LLC and a "Qualified Person" under NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosure contained in this press release.

Technical and Third-Party Information

Except where otherwise stated, the disclosure in this press release is based on information publicly disclosed by project operators based on the information/data available in the public domain as at the date hereof and none of this information has been independently verified by Vox. Specifically, as a royalty investor, Vox has limited, if any, access to the royalty operations. Although Vox does not have any knowledge that such information may not be accurate, there can be no assurance that such information from the project operators is complete or accurate. Some information publicly reported by the project operators may relate to a larger property than the area covered by Vox's royalty interests. Vox's royalty interests often cover less than 100% and sometimes only a portion of the publicly reported mineral reserves, mineral resources and production from a property.

