BRW Trucking, Logistics: BRW Strengthens Government & Defense Supply Chain Position as a Fully Approved Department of Defense Transportation Service Provider and DoD Freight Carrier

BRW, an industry-leading provider of fully integrated supply chain services, including trucking, logistics, warehousing and fulfillment services nationwide, proudly announces that its Trucking Division received designation as a fully approved Department of Defense (DoD) Transportation Service Provider (TSP) and its Logistics Division received designation as a fully approved DoD Freight Carrier by the Military Surface Deployment & Distribution Command (SDDC), further solidifying its position as a trusted partner in Government and Defense logistics. BRW's Trucking Division and Logistics Division both meet the rigorous compliance standards of the Military Freight Traffic Unified Rules Publication-1 (MFTURP-1) and the Freight Carrier Registration Program (FCRP). With over 65 years of experience, BRW provides fully integrated trucking, logistics, and warehousing services to U.S. military and commercial customers across North America.

As a key player in defense transportation and logistics, BRW specializes in end-to-end Supply Chain Management (SCM) and Integrated Logistics Support (ILS), ensuring the seamless delivery of mission-critical supplies. The company optimizes Life Cycle Costs (LCC) and implements Performance-Based Logistics (PBL) strategies to enhance efficiency and value. Precision, safety, reliability, and security remain at the core of BRW's operations, supporting U.S. troops worldwide to ensure they always have the materials they need.

"Our commitment to excellence in defense transportation and logistics is unwavering," said Nate Haney, CEO of BRW. "Being both a fully approved DoD Transportation Service Provider and DoD Freight Carrier reflects our dedication to delivering mission-critical solutions with precision, security, and reliability. BRW remains the premier choice for the defense supply chain across the Southeast and beyond with extensive experience supporting the Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) and strict adherence to Federal Acquisition Regulation (FAR) and Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation Supplement (DFARS) requirements."

Industry Certifications & Compliance

BRW operations are fully compliant with all defense standards, ensuring the security and efficiency of logistics processes. Certifications and memberships include:

Fully Approved DoD Transportation Service Provider (TSP)

Fully Approved DoD Freight Carrier

Active Member of the National Defense Transportation Association (NDTA), National Defense Industrial Association (NDIA), Government Freight Conference (GFC), and the Alabama Trucking Association (ATA)

Compliance with Military Freight Traffic Unified Rules Publication-1 (MFTURP-1), Freight Carrier Registration Program (FCRP), and Defense Transportation Regulations (DTR)

ISO 9001:2015 Certification at all facilities

U.S. Customs bonded for warehousing and trucking operations

Active Commercial and Government Entity (CAGE) Code

Expertise in managing National Stock Numbers (NSNs) for streamlined procurement

BRW's Nationwide Presence

BRW operates a robust network of strategically located distribution centers, logistics hubs, and trucking operations, handling cargo in and out of some of the most complex and sensitive areas in North America. All BRW facilities are ISO 9001:2015 certified, ensuring the highest standards of quality and security. BRW is also U.S. Customs Bonded for warehousing and trucking operations.

Anniston, AL - East Distribution Center

Anniston, AL - West Distribution Center

Atlanta, GA - Logistics Command Center

Eastaboga, AL - Distribution Center

Mobile, AL - Port Distribution Center

Oxford, AL - BRW Headquarters

Piedmont, AL - Distribution Center

Shepherdsville, KY - Trucking & Logistics

Tallahassee, FL - Distribution Center

"Our extensive experience supporting defense transportation and logistics, coupled with our robust network and compliance expertise, allows BRW to deliver unmatched service to our Government and Defense partners," said Derek Walcott, Executive Vice President of Strategy & Administration. "BRW is the 4th component, and we take pride in our role to support mission readiness as a premier choice for the defense supply chain."

Safe & Secure Supply Chain Solutions

BRW provides a full suite of integrated logistics solutions, offering end-to-end supply chain management tailored to defense market operations:

Trucking: As a DoD approved Transportation Service Provider BRW ensures secure, on-time defense transportation with expert logistics, GPS-tracked assets, and strict adherence to government security standards. BRW provides comprehensive services, including OTR shipments, FTL, LTL, FCL, LCL, port operations, and expedited or oversized cargo transport.

Logistics: As a DoD approved Freight Carrier BRW's defense logistics experts ensure meticulous planning and execution, backed by ISO 9001:2015 Certification and Certified Transportation Brokers (CTB). With real-time tracking, expedited shipping, and a full suite of logistics solutions, BRW delivers secure, efficient, and timely transportation.

Warehousing: BRW offers 1.7 million square feet of U.S. Customs Bonded, ISO 9001:2015 Certified warehousing with advanced management systems for real-time inventory control. BRW's scalable solutions ensure secure, efficient storage and distribution, including kitting, compliance reporting, cross-docking, and personalized support for seamless logistics.

For more information about BRW's defense logistics capabilities, visit https://brwnow.com/industries-served/defense/.

About BRW

BRW, headquartered in Oxford, Alabama, is a true partner, solving customers' most complex supply chain challenges by delivering unequaled service and fully integrated trucking, logistics, warehousing and fulfillment solutions nationwide. The company integrates the expertise of B.R. Williams Trucking, LLC., B.R. Williams Logistics, LLC., Haney and White Logistics, and Running Ox Logistics, leveraging their combined strengths in freight brokerage, advanced technology solutions, and comprehensive logistics management. With operations spanning Kentucky, Georgia, Alabama, and Florida, BRW employs over 300 employees and manages over 175 tractors, more than 700 trailers, and five warehouses totaling over 1.7 million square feet. The company is committed to moving the supply chain forward by providing unequaled solutions driven by integrity, innovation, and excellence. Learn more at BRWnow.com.

