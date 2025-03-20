Anzeige
Team Cymru Announces Integration With Microsoft Security Copilot to Bring Immediate AI-Generated Context to Security Teams

Finanznachrichten News

Team Cymru's Pure Signal Scout Plugin for Copilot enables customers to gain immediate clarity and respond to threats in real time.

LAKE MARY, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / March 20, 2025 / Team Cymru, a global leader in external threat intelligence, today announced the general availability of its Pure Signal Scout Plugin for Microsoft Security Copilot.

"Security is truly a team sport, and nothing embodies that more than our strong partnerships," said Steve Dispensa, Corporate Vice President, Microsoft Security. "The plugins being developed by partners bring even more value to Security Copilot, helping organizations defend with the power of collective defense."

For two decades, Team Cymru has transformed the way security professionals monitor, analyze, and respond to potential threats. Now, these same capabilities enable SOC teams to take immediate action at scale. Using the Microsoft Copilot plugin, SOC teams can seamlessly query the Team Cymru Pure Signal data ocean, transforming tedious investigations with immediate, context rich AI powered responses.

Security Copilot is the first AI-powered security product that enables security professionals to respond to threats quickly, process signals at machine speed, and assess risk exposure in minutes. It combines an advanced large language model (LLM) with a security-specific model that is informed by Microsoft's unique global threat intelligence and more than 65 trillion daily signals.

For more information about Team Cymru's plugin for Copilot and how it can enhance your organization's security posture:

  • Learn how to become AI-enabled with Copilot here

  • Contact us at Sales@cymru.com

About Team Cymru

Team Cymru's mission to Save and Improve Human Lives is fulfilled by empowering security teams around the world to track and disrupt the most sophisticated bad actors and malevolent infrastructures. Powered by the Pure Signal platform, the largest source of context-enriched external threat intelligence, our Enterprise and Government customers gain real-time visibility of vulnerabilities and malicious internet activity beyond network borders to proactively close security gaps and accelerate incident response across organizations and third-party ecosystems. Its Community Services provides no-cost threat detection, alerting, DDoS mitigation, and threat intelligence to more than 140 CSIRT teams across 86+ countries. Learn more at https://team-cymru.com.

Contact Information

Holly Hitchcock
holly@gofrontlines.com
702.758.4079

.

SOURCE: Team Cymru



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
