AtomVie Global Radiopharma Inc. and Eckert & Ziegler SE: Eckert & Ziegler and AtomVie Global Radiopharma Sign a Global Agreement for Lutetium-177 Supply

BERLIN and HAMILTON, ON, March 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Eckert & Ziegler SE (ISIN DE0005659700, SDAX) and AtomVie Global Radiopharma Inc. (AtomVie) today announced a global supply agreement. Eckert & Ziegler will provide its high-quality non-carrier added Lutetium-177 chloride (n.c.a. Lu-177, Theralugand®) to support AtomVie's CDMO activities for radiopharmaceutical manufacturing.

The collaboration covers both early and late-stage development and extends to global programs. Through this partnership, AtomVie secures reliable access to Theralugand®, which will enable further development of Lu-177 based radiopharmaceuticals in their facility. The flexibility of the agreement makes it possible to respond dynamically to the needs of pharmaceutical partners at different stages of radiopharmaceutical development and commercialization, while addressing regulatory requirements worldwide.

"We are happy to support AtomVie in advancing global radiopharmaceutical development programs with Theralugand®," stated Dr. Harald Hasselmann, CEO of Eckert & Ziegler SE. "By providing our high-quality radionuclides, we vitally contribute to the further development of therapeutic approaches in nuclear medicine."

Bruno Paquin, CEO of AtomVie commented "Partnering with Eckert & Ziegler is a significant step in ensuring that our global partners developing Lutetium-177 based radiopharmaceuticals have the support they need. With our new facility set to open later this year, this collaboration enhances our ability to provide reliable, high-quality manufacturing services. Together with our partners, we look forward to further advancing innovation and transforming patients' lives."

About Eckert & Ziegler

Eckert & Ziegler SE, with more than 1,000 employees, is a leading specialist in isotope-related components for nuclear medicine and radiation therapy. The company offers a broad range of services and products for the radiopharmaceutical industry, from early development work to contract manufacturing and distribution. Eckert & Ziegler shares (ISIN DE0005659700) are listed in the TecDAX index of Deutsche Börse.

Contributing to saving lives.

About AtomVie Global Radiopharma Inc.

AtomVie is a global leading CDMO for the GMP manufacturing and worldwide distribution of clinical and commercial radiopharmaceuticals. AtomVie offers the full range of scientific, technical, regulatory, quality and logistics combined with a specialized infrastructure for the development of radiopharmaceuticals from clinical studies to the commercial marketplace. AtomVie currently serves international clients conducting studies in over 25 countries worldwide. For more information, visit https://www.atomvie.com/

Contact

Eckert & Ziegler SE

Robert-Rössle-Str. 10, 13125 Berlin, Germany

Jan Schöpflin, Marketing / Karolin Riehle, Investor Relations

jan.schoepflin@ezag.com / karolin.riehle@ezag.com

Tel.: +49 (0) 30 / 94 10 84-138; www.ezag.com



AtomVie Global Radiopharma Inc.

1280 Main St. W., NRB-A316

Hamilton, ON L8S 4K1, Canada

Tina Chainani

tina.chainani@atomvie.com

www.atomvie.com

