Input | Output (IO): Lace Wallet Officially Goes Multichain - Starting with Bitcoin

Lace Users Can Now Store, Manage, and Interact with Bitcoin Directly from Their Wallet

LONDON and SINGAPORE, March 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Input | Output (IO), the leading infrastructure and research engineering firm dedicated to building a sustainable Web3 ecosystem, today announced that Lace, its Web3 non-custodial wallet, is officially multichain-starting with none other than Bitcoin.

For the first time, Lace users can securely store, manage, and interact with Bitcoin (BTC) within the wallet's intuitive and user-friendly interface, bringing the world's largest cryptocurrency into the Lace ecosystem. This is a significant milestone in Lace's mission to simplify Web3 and offer seamless access to multiple blockchain networks.

Bitcoin is the foundation of the crypto industry, yet its Decentralized Finance (DeFi) ecosystem is still in its early stages. With the rise of Bitcoin Layer 2 solutions and innovation in Bitcoin-native smart contracts, Bitcoin DeFi is growing rapidly-and this is the beginning of Lace's multi-chain journey.

With Bitcoin support now live, Lace users can:

Securely manage BTC in a trusted Web3 wallet.

Prepare for the next wave of Bitcoin innovation, from Layer 2 scaling solutions to emerging DeFi applications.

Enjoy a seamless, intuitive experience that simplifies the complexity of managing multiple blockchain assets.

Purchase, store and transact BTC using Lace.

Bitcoin is just the beginning for Lace's multichain future. With Lace's expansion now underway, IO is actively working to integrate more chains, assets, and DeFi opportunities, making Lace the ultimate hub for secure, interoperable, and user-friendly Web3 management.

"The future of blockchain is multichain, and with Lace, we're making sure users have everything they need in one powerful, easy-to-use wallet. Building on the foundations we have established with Cardano, we identified Bitcoin as the logical next step. And we're just getting started," said Brandon Wolf, GM at Lace.

Commenting on the milestone, Charles Hoskinson, CEO of Input | Output, said: "Bitcoin was the starting point for many people's Web3 journey, and now we are witnessing its next evolution with the rise of Bitcoin DeFi. At Input Output, we have always championed interoperability and a multichain world. Lace is turning that vision into reality. With Bitcoin integration now live, Lace is creating a seamless, intuitive gateway to maximise the best of blockchain innovation. And this is just the beginning-we are excited to see the Lace team leading the way in shaping the future of DeFi and bringing us closer to mass adoption."

About Lace

Lace is a next-generation Web3 non-custodial wallet platform designed to bring the power of decentralized finance (DeFi), NFTs, and multi-chain asset management to users in a seamless, intuitive way. Built by Input | Output (IO), Lace is designed to make Web3 more accessible, secure, and interoperable for everyone. With a focus on usability, performance, and multichain support, Lace is redefining how users interact with blockchain technology.

For more information, visit: lace.io

About Input | Output (IO)

Input | Output (IO) is a world-leading blockchain infrastructure and research engineering firm dedicated to building a sustainable Web3 ecosystem. IO is committed to advancing the next generation of blockchain innovation, focusing on scalability, security, and real-world adoption through pioneering research and cutting-edge engineering.

For more information, visit: iohk.io

