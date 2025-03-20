Candy Crush Saga: Get Your Game On! The Global Candy Crush All Stars Tournament Returns with $1M Prize Pool Up for Grabs

Candy Crush All Stars ® 2025 kicks off worldwide on March 20, 2025, following last year's tournament where over 15 million players competed for victory

The massive $1M prize pool is back, and the stakes are just as sweet as ever.

From millions of Crushers to just 10 finalists, only the top Crushers will advance to the live Los Angeles final - where they'll battle for the coveted Candy Crush All Stars title.

NEW YORK, March 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BIGGER. BOLDER. SWEETER. King's Candy Crush All Stars is back for its fifth consecutive year, and the tournament is taking the competition to legendary heights. The stakes? A place to compete in the live final and a chance to win a monumental $1M prize pool. Think you've got what it takes to claim the crown? It's time to put your skills to the test and crush the competition!

Kicking off on March 20, 2025, Candy Crush All Stars 2025 is open to players around the world, from newcomers to seasoned Crushers. The global tournament builds on last year's epic showdown, where more than 15 million players competed for victory. This year, Crushers around the world are invited to join the action in a thrilling battle of skill, strategy, and sweet triumph. The two-month, free-to-enter competition features qualifiers, knockout rounds, and second-chance opportunities - all leading up to a live final in Los Angeles, where in-game winners will compete for the Candy Crush All Stars title. Only the best will make it to the ultimate showdown for a chance to claim their share of the $1M prize pool - matching the largest in Candy Crush history!

Last year alone, a staggering 15 million players joined the battle (that's more than the populations of New York City, Los Angeles, and Chicago combined!) - swiping their way through 2.2 billion levels and collecting an astonishing 11.4 trillion All Stars Candies. 2024's reigning champion, Ben, rose to the top, outplaying the competition to claim the crown in a thrilling live final. Now, in 2025, the competition is fiercer than ever. Who will rise to the challenge and etch their name in Candy Crush history?

This year, Candy Crush is cranking up the nostalgia with Smash Mouth's iconic hit, 'All Star' - a song that's been hyping up champions for decades. "This legendary track sets the perfect tone for the campaign," says Luken Aragon, VP of Marketing for Candy Crush Saga, King. "In a tournament where skill meets fun, and anyone can go from casual Crusher to world champion, we're proudly reminding our community that every player can be an All Star."

Think you have what it takes to be an All Star? Get your game on, press play! The action kicks off with qualifiers running until March 27th, giving all players the chance to compete. This will be followed by knockout rounds, leading up to the high-stakes live final event where the top 10 in-game winners will compete for their share of the $1M prize pool and the coveted Candy Crush All Stars title.

The Candy Crush All Stars tournament is available in 23 markets worldwide and open to players 18 and older on selected level 5+ accounts. Candy Crush Saga® is free to download and play on iOS and Android. Ready to prove you're a Candy Crush All Star? The countdown to the sweetest competition in gaming starts now! For more information about the mobile game and global tournament, please visit: www.candycrushsaga.com .

About Candy Crush Saga

Candy Crush Saga® is one of the world's most popular mobile games. Millions of players around the globe match colorful candies in combinations of three or more to win points, defeat obstacles and progress through more than 18,000 levels. In November 2022, Candy Crush Saga celebrated its 10-year anniversary. Candy Crush Saga is available to download for free from the Apple App Store, Google Play, Amazon App store, Windows App Store and Facebook.

About King

With a mission of Making the World Playful, King® is a leading interactive entertainment company for the mobile world with more than 20 years of history of delivering some of the world's most iconic games in the mobile gaming industry, including the world-famous Candy Crush franchise, as well as other mobile game hits such as Farm Heroes Saga®. Candy Crush has been the top-grossing franchise in U.S. app stores for six years, and King games are played by more than 200 million monthly active users. King, a part of Activision Blizzard which was acquired by Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), has game studios in Stockholm, Malmö, London, Barcelona and Berlin and offices in Dublin, San Francisco, New York, Los Angeles and Malta. More information can be found at King.com or by following us on LinkedIn , @lifeatking on Instagram, or @king_games on X.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2645649/Candy_Crush_All_Stars_Logo.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2645650/Candy_Crush_All_Stars_Tournament_Returns_with__1M_Prize_Pool_Up_for_Grabs.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/get-your-game-on-the-global-candy-crush-all-stars-tournament-returns-with-1m-prize-pool-up-for-grabs-302407040.html