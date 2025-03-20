The global chemical company OQ Chemicals is set to begin dedicated heptanoic acid production in Oberhausen, Germany, in June 2025. This investment in expanding its production capacity is part of the company's strategy to strengthen its carboxylic acid portfolio and enhance supply chain security for its customers. Commercial quantities of European-produced heptanoic acid are expected to be available by June 2025. Heptanoic acid is gaining recognition for its versatility across various sectors, including performance materials, energy solutions, consumer products, and aviation.

"This significant investment in our production site in Oberhausen marks a positive decision for the future, enhancing our ability to meet increasing local demand. By leveraging our proprietary Oxo production capabilities, we ensure stability and the flexibility to adapt to evolving market needs. We remain committed to supporting our customers with sustainable, high-quality solutions that will drive further growth for both OQ Chemicals and our customers," said Dr. Albrecht Schwerin, COO of OQ Chemicals.

Svea Meuser, Global Business Director Carboxylic Acids Specialty Esters at OQ Chemicals, added: "Heptanoic acid is important across a broad range of industries, from lubricants and energy solutions to consumer products and modern aircraft systems. Its versatility makes it an essential component in modern, environmentally friendly formulations. Through our dedicated local production in Europe, we can meet the growing demand with consistency and reliability, ensuring a stable supply to support our customers' evolving needs."

About OQ Chemicals

OQ Chemicals (formerly Oxea) is a global manufacturer of Oxo Intermediates and Oxo Performance Chemicals such as alcohols, polyols, carboxylic acids, specialty esters, and amines. These are used to produce high-quality coatings, lubricants, cosmetic and pharmaceutical products, flavors and fragrances, printing inks, and plastics. OQ Chemicals employs more than 1,200 people worldwide and markets its chemicals in more than 60 countries. The company is part of OQ, an integrated energy company originating in Oman. More information under chemicals.OQ.com.

