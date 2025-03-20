Anti-Cheat Expert (ACE), Tencent's game security solution, showcased its leadership in gaming security during the Game Developers Conference (GDC) 2025, with thousands of developers attending its technical sessions at Moscone Center. The four-time exhibitor demonstrated practical anti-cheat solutions and contributed three industry-focused presentations at the Thriving Gaming Community Summit.

Pioneering Innovations in Anti-Cheat Technology

At GDC 2025, the Thriving Gaming Community Summit hosted by the Thriving in Games Group (TIGG) brought together global leaders like Meta, Roblox and Tencent Games to address the most pressing challenges in online gaming. Founded in 2017 as the Fair Play Alliance, TIGG has grown into a nonprofit coalition of hundreds of studios and organizations united by a shared mission: to combat toxic behaviors, foster inclusive communities and empower developers with actionable tools for player safety.

As a founding member of TIGG, ACE joined experts from Tech Coalition and other industry giants to share groundbreaking solutions. During the summit, ACE engineers presented actionable solutions across key security areas:

Senior Security Engineer Wanglin Chen's session "AI in Mobile Games: The Future of Anti-Cheat Innovation" demonstrated how proprietary deep learning models analyze in-game behavior patterns. He demonstrated how ACE developed an innovative AI-powered behavior detection system by integrating game replay data analytics with AI technology, delivering pioneering solutions for the gaming industry

Security Project Lead Jie Zhou's presentation "From Psychology to Behavior: Ensuring Player Safety and Rights in Gaming" explored how ACE has implemented a cognitive-behavioral intervention framework to address negative gaming behaviors. By identifying high-risk player groups through behavioral analysis, ACE developed targeted interventions. This approach reduced repeat offenses by 15% while lowering punitive account actions.

Technical Director Yue Wang and the executive director of TIGG Matthew Soeth discussed the safety in games industry in "Defending the Digital Playground: Guide to Game Protection. Wang Yue pointed out the three major core risks currently faced in games, as well as suggestions for measures to address these risks. The content covers core scenarios such as fairness guarantee and operational security, providing a complete "problem-solving approach" from technical solutions to frameworks.

Ecosystem Development Initiatives

As the anti-cheat backbone powering hundreds of games, ACE currently safeguards titles across China, the UK, South Korea and Southeast Asia. The company has opened its security capabilities to global developers through a free trial program, offering full-stack solutions from AI behavior analysis to real-time exploit blocking. Interested studios can now apply for complimentary trial services via ACE's developer portal.

"From mobile battle royales to PC MMORPGs, our vision is to co-create a thriving gaming ecosystem where security is a shared journey," stated ACE's Product Lead Xander Li. "As a key contributor to the Game Protection Guide, we are committed to sharing technical insights with developers worldwide. Through free access to our solutions during critical development phases, we aim to empower studios of all sizes to build safer, fairer experiences because protecting games begins with collective action."

About Anti-Cheat Expert(ACE)

Since 2005, Anti-Cheat Expert (ACE) has strived to protect games and players from a broad range of security threats, offering developers a one-stop game defense system. From basic game protection strategies to industry-leading technologies, ACE offers safeguarding for all games, empowering game developers to preserve the integrity of their game environments. As a founding member of TIGG (prev. FPA), ACE is steadfast in its dedication to partnering with global gaming professionals, contributing to the flourishing of the digital gaming landscape but also to uphold a fair playing field for gamers worldwide.

