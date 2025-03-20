Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited.: Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited and Plume Announce Strategic Partnership to Expand Access to Tokenized Reinsurance Securities

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited(Nasdaq:OXBR) ("Oxbridge Re"), through its subsidiary SurancePlus, a pioneer in the tokenization of Real-World Assets (RWAs), today announced a strategic partnership with Plume, a leading blockchain platform optimized for Real-World Asset Finance (RWAfi).

This collaboration will significantly enhance the distribution of SurancePlus' 2025-2026 tokenized reinsurance securities-ZetaCat Re and EtaCat Re-which target annual returns of 20% and 42%, respectively.

With Plume's extensive blockchain infrastructure, this partnership is set to revolutionize access to high-yield, RWA-backed securities, broadening investor participation in institutional-grade reinsurance investments.

Plume's Impact on RWA Distribution

Plume offers a seamless and scalable ecosystem for tokenized asset distribution, with a proven track record of:

18 million unique addresses

280 million transactions

$4.5 billion in committed assets

By integrating with Plume, SurancePlus' tokenized reinsurance securities will be accessible to a significantly larger and more diverse pool of investors seeking uncorrelated, high-yield opportunities.

Executive Insights

Jay Madhu, CEO of Oxbridge Re, commented:

"Announcing this partnership at Digital Assets Summit 2025 aligns perfectly with our vision of democratizing access to institutional-grade reinsurance investments. Plume's ecosystem presents a strong opportunity to expand the distribution of our 2025 reinsurance securities and connect with a broader audience of investors seeking high-yield opportunities that are uncorrelated to traditional capital markets. Nasdaq-listed Oxbridge ensures compliance and transparency, bridging the gap between blockchain, RWAs, and regulatory standards."

Chris Yin, CEO & Co-Founder of Plume, added:

"Plume is committed to bridging traditional finance and blockchain by offering access to yield-bearing real-world assets. Working with SurancePlus aligns perfectly with our mission. Their balanced yield offering, EtaCat Re, and their high-yield offering, ZetaCat Re, represent exactly the type of opportunities our investors are looking for."

Key Benefits of the Partnership

Expanded Investor Reach : Plume's robust blockchain infrastructure immediately connects millions of investors to SurancePlus' high-yield offerings.

Seamless & Scalable Distribution : Plume's full-stack, vertically integrated technology facilitates efficient issuance, trading, and liquidity of RWAs.

Alignment with Institutional & Retail Demand: Plume specializes in connecting investors to yield-generating RWAs, ensuring SurancePlus reaches a targeted and engaged investor base.

By leveraging Plume's ecosystem, SurancePlus solidifies its leadership in tokenized reinsurance securities, reaffirming its commitment to delivering fully collateralized, high-return digital securities backed by real-world reinsurance contracts.

About Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: OXBR, OXBRW) is headquartered in the Cayman Islands and specializes in tokenized real-world assets (RWAs), offering institutional-grade reinsurance solutions through its subsidiaries SurancePlus Inc., Oxbridge Re NS, and Oxbridge Reinsurance Limited.

Through SurancePlus, Oxbridge has developed the first-ever "on-chain" reinsurance RWA, democratizing reinsurance as an alternative investment for both U.S. and non-U.S. investors.

Company Contact:

Jay Madhu, CEO

+1 345-749-7570

jmadhu@oxbridgere.com

About Plume

Plume is the first full-stack L1 blockchain purpose-built for Real-World Asset Finance (RWAfi). With 180+ protocols building on its network and a $25M RWAfi Ecosystem Fund, Plume provides a composable, EVM-compatible environment for onboarding and managing diverse real-world assets.

With seamless DeFi integration, a full-scale tokenization engine, and financial infrastructure partnerships, Plume enables global asset distribution for blockchain-native users.

Learn More:

plumenetwork.xyz

x.com/plumenetwork

Press Inquiries: press@plumenetwork.xyz

Disclaimer

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy ZetaCat Re or EtaCat Re tokenized reinsurance securities ("Securities"). These Securities have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 and are offered solely under Regulation S and SEC Rule 506(c). The offering is restricted to investors under applicable laws.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements subject to risks and uncertainties. A detailed discussion of these risks can be found in Oxbridge Re's SEC filings, including its Form 10-K filed on March 26, 2024. The company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

