Investment and Credit Teams Can Now Autonomously Identify Emerging Portfolio Risks, Enabling Them to Focus on Timely Analysis and Decision-Making

Auquan, the market leader in generative AI for deep work in financial services, today announced its Risk Agent, the first and only AI agent that autonomously completes entire risk monitoring and reporting workflows to provide comprehensive early warning detection of emerging risks in portfolios. Unlike other AI tools that merely assist analysts, Auquan's AI agents independently execute workflows end-to-end, from data gathering through structured reporting, freeing professionals to focus on high-value work. Forty percent of the top 50 global financial services firms trust Auquan's AI agents to transform how their investment and credit teams work by eliminating manual effort.

Material non-financial risks (NFRs) including operational, regulatory, reputational and governance risks have become increasingly critical for investment performance yet remain notoriously difficult to monitor effectively and consistently. These risks are complex, diverse and often qualitative in nature, making them challenging to track using traditional methods. Investment teams must contend with decentralized risk information, a lack of standardized metrics, and limited historical data while operating in an ever-evolving regulatory landscape.

Every day, talented investment professionals spend countless hours manually tracking developments across their portfolio companies, often missing early warning signals hidden in local, foreign-language, or specialized sources until risks materialize as front-page news. Auquan's Risk Agent changes this by autonomously monitoring hundreds of portfolio companies across millions of global data sources, providing teams with enhanced risk visibility and situational awareness that catches faint signals of emerging problems before they escalate into major issues, while eliminating manual effort that typically comprises 80% or more of their time.

"Auquan is peripheral vision for a fund manager. You want to see the things that don't attract a lot of attention but they're out there," said Dr. Paul Jourdan, CEO of Amati Global Investors. "Rarely does something come out of nowhere and just land on the front page. There is a trail, and it just might be very faint, and it might just be out there on the periphery, and you need to have a system that highlights it. That's what Auquan is about."

Designed with deep finance domain expertise built in, Auquan's Risk Agent autonomously monitors public and private company portfolios for early warning signals across a comprehensive range of risk factors, while also supporting evaluation of potential portfolio additions. It helps investment and credit teams address the core challenges of risk management by standardizing risk tracking, quantifying qualitative information, aggregating across multiple sources, and providing clear risk prioritization all while continuously adapting to the evolving regulatory landscape.

"At Auquan, our mission is to liberate financial professionals from soul-sapping manual tasks and bring meaning back to their work," said Chandini Jain, CEO of Auquan. "With our Risk Agent, we're empowering teams to escape the endless cycle of data gathering and monitoring so they can focus on analyzing risks and taking decisive action before problems escalate."

Among the challenges that Auquan's Risk Agent covers are:

Operational risks : Supply chain disruptions, production issues, facility closures

: Supply chain disruptions, production issues, facility closures Regulatory and compliance risks : Investigations, lawsuits, changing regulatory requirements

: Investigations, lawsuits, changing regulatory requirements Reputational and social risks : Community protests, consumer activism, media controversies

: Community protests, consumer activism, media controversies Governance issues : Board composition, executive changes, compensation practices

: Board composition, executive changes, compensation practices Environmental and sustainability risks : Climate impact, resource usage, pollution events

: Climate impact, resource usage, pollution events Geopolitical and market risks : Local unrest, trade tensions, competitive developments

: Local unrest, trade tensions, competitive developments Technological risks: IT system failures, cybersecurity incidents, data breaches

Auquan processes information on any private and public company worldwide, with new company coverage added on demand within one hour. This unmatched coverage continuously draws from over two million data sources originating in more than 65 languages, including:

Corporate filings and disclosures

Regulatory documents and legal filings

News and media coverage (global, local and industry-specific)

NGO reports and research

Industry analyses and reports

Specialized subscription datasets

This announcement builds on the company's proven track record of helping teams transform complex, knowledge-intensive workflows. Since its launch in late 2023, the company's agentic AI platform has saved customers collectively more than 50,000 hours of manual work, empowering professionals across private equity, private credit, asset management, and other institutional investment firms to focus on fulfilling and high-impact work.

Auquan's customers realize immediate value through turnkey solutions while supporting custom implementations for unique research and reporting requirements. Teams begin saving hours of manual work within the first days of deployment. Auquan's agent is available immediately through direct purchase or via the Microsoft Azure Marketplace.

