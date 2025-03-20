Pakistan's net-metering solar capacity surpassed 4 GW in 2024, marking significant growth in its solar market ahead of upcoming changes to the program later this month. Pakistan's on-grid, net-metered solar capacity reached about 4. 1 GW by December 2024, according to Afia Malik, senior research economist at the Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE). The capacity includes 283,000 consumers across domestic, commercial, industrial, and agricultural installations. Malik attributed the "significant surge" in capacity - up from just over 1. 3 GW in June 2023 - to rising grid electricity ...

