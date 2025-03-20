AZmed to Improve Pediatric and Emergency Radiology in Canada

PARIS, March 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AZmed is proud to announce a strategic partnership with UP centre for pediatric emergencies and Radiologie Dix30, positioning the two healthcare centers in Canada at the forefront of AI innovation. Through this partnership, AZtrauma, an artificial intelligence solution for fracture detection, dislocations, and joint effusions, is now available for pediatric trauma and emergency radiology, bringing better diagnostic outcomes and improved workflow management.

UP is Canada's first specialized pediatric emergency center outside of a hospital, providing urgent care as emergency rooms continue to fill to capacity and face growing wait times. Committed to the belief that children should receive top-notch care, UP is focused on transforming healthcare throughout Canada.

?"AZtrauma is a great solution that, in our model of care, enables patients to get their diagnostic imaging and return to the treating pediatric emergency physician, who is reviewing the images accompanied by the AI read!" said Dr. Sasha Dubrovsky, CEO of UP.

Dix30, for a decade now, has been serving as a radiology clinic in Montreal, making progress and effectively meeting healthcare needs by providing imaging solutions and specialized services throughout the week, unlike typical private facilities.

"We have developed a field of expertise that was previously nonexistent in Montreal, handling a high volume of patients and addressing an unmet need. Our collaboration with AZmed has been a real success story, bringing an impressive number of patients and requiring us to adapt our operations accordingly," said Dr. Pierre Bergeron from Dix30.

The link between AZmed, UP, and Dix30 has many benefits for patient care. As patient volumes rise, AI plays a key role in providing effective diagnostic assistance, helping Dix30 optimize resource allocation.

"UP and Dix30 share a commitment to innovation in patient care. Our AI solution is integrated into their workflows, ensuring physicians and patients have access to faster diagnostic support," said Julien Vidal, CEO and co-founder of AZmed.

Founded in 2018, AZmed is a European MedTech startup committed to revolutionizing medical imaging through AI-powered solutions. Its AI suite, Rayvolve®, enhances X-ray diagnostics, improving accuracy and saving valuable time for healthcare professionals. Rayvolve® includes FDA-cleared and CE-marked solutions that streamline radiology workflows by prioritizing critical cases and expediting treatment planning. Used by more than 2,500 healthcare facilities worldwide, Rayvolve® transforms patient care and operational efficiency in medical imaging. For more information, visit www.azmed.co or read the latest insight here.

