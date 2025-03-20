SCS Global Services: SCS Verifies First Agriculture Land Management Carbon Offset Project in Africa Under Verra's Improved Agricultural Land Management Methodology

Project represents only the second global certification under this methodology

SCS Global Services (SCS), an international leader in third-party environmental and sustainability certification, is excited to announce that Verra has approved validation and verification for a project in Africa using Verified Carbon Standard (VCS) Methodology VM0042 Improved Agricultural Land Management. This project, a pioneering carbon farming initiative, is the first of its kind to achieve Verra certification under this new methodology in South Africa and demonstrates Africa's increasing commitment to regenerative agriculture to fight climate change through carbon credits.

Conducted by SCS' Greenhouse Gas Carbon Offset Verification Team, this is only the second project to have received verification approval resulting in credits since the methodology's release in October 2020. Achieving approval under this standard is rare due to the complexity of this type of assessment.

Verra's VM0042 methodology focuses on the quantification of greenhouse gas emission reductions and removals through the implementation of improved agricultural land management (IALM) practices. Such practices may include improved fertilizer application, improved water management, reduced tillage, cover crop planting, and improved grazing management. Quantification approaches may be based on a combination of soil sampling and biogeochemical modelling.

The CNG AgriCarbon Rewards Programme Project (Verra Project 2554) was developed by Anthesis Group (formerly Climate Neutral Group) and has generated 39,207 Verified Carbon Units (VCUs) which were verified by SCS and registered under Verra's VCS Program earlier this week.

The CNG Agricarbon Rewards Programme supports the implementation of regenerative agricultural practices on 17,581.74 hectares in South Africa. Practice changes implemented by participating farmers include improved application of organic and synthetic fertilizer, reduced tillage and/or improved residue management, and improved crop planting and harvesting across the Eastern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal, and Western Cape provinces.

"The SCS Greenhouse Gas Carbon Offset Verification Team is proud to be a part of this groundbreaking project," said Christie Pollet-Young, Vice President of SCS Global Services' Climate Division. "Our involvement in this critically important initiative is exactly why we do what we do-help organizations to demonstrate their commitment to innovative practices that promote conservation efforts beneficial to their ecosystem and communities."

Franz Rentel, Managing Director of Anthesis South Africa, says, "We are incredibly grateful to SCS Global Services for their support in verifying the AgriCarbon programme. Achieving validation and verification under Verra's VM0042 methodology is a significant milestone, and the expertise and dedication of the SCS team were instrumental in achieving this. Their rigorous assessments and commitment to high standards have helped ensure the credibility and impact of this pioneering initiative. This achievement reinforces the potential of regenerative agriculture to drive meaningful climate action, and we look forward to continuing our collaboration in scaling sustainable farming solutions across Africa.'

SCS' team of scientists and auditors have extensive expertise with the Verified Carbon Standard as well as soil science and agronomy. Leveraging this expertise, SCS is currently conducting validation and verification assessments for several additional VM0042 projects across three continents - Europe, North America, and Africa.

About Anthesis:

With world-class expertise in science-based advisory, market-leading digital solutions, the development of high-quality carbon removal projects and purpose consulting, strategy, and communications, Anthesis is uniquely positioned to manage risk and find value for our clients on their transformation journeys. Anthesis supports over 4,000 clients across all industry sectors, including multinationals such as Reckitt, Cisco. Tesco, Nestlé, and Target. The company brings together 1,400 experts guiding clients in 80 countries around the world, with offices in Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, Colombia, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, the Middle East, the Netherlands, the Philippines, Portugal, Singapore, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, the UK, and the US. For more information, visit www.anthesisgroup.com

About SCS Global Services:

SCS Global Services is a global leader in third-party environmental and sustainability verification, certification, auditing, testing, and standards development. Its programs span a cross-section of industries, recognizing achievements in climate mitigation, green building, product manufacturing, food and agriculture, forestry, consumer products, and more. Headquartered in Emeryville, California and celebrating over 40 years in business, SCS has representatives and affiliate offices throughout the Americas, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and Africa. Its broad network of auditors are experts in their fields, and the company is a trusted partner to companies, agencies, and advocacy organizations due to its dedication to quality and professionalism. SCS is a chartered Benefit Corporation, reflecting its commitment to socially and environmentally responsible business practices. SCS is also a Participant of the United Nations Global Compact and adheres to its principles-based approach to responsible business. For more information, visit www.SCSGlobalServices.com.

