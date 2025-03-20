UnDesto AI®: AI Leader and Innovator Myra Roldan Named Visionary of the Year at Womelle's 2025 Female Voice Awards

A Celebratory Win for Women in AI, Recognizing Myra's Outstanding Impact on AI Innovation and Leadership

Myra Roldan, renowned AI Engineer and CEO of UnDesto AI®, has been named the winner of Womelle's Visionary of the Year award at the 2025 Female Voice Awards. This award celebrates a woman who has introduced new ideas or approaches that have positively influenced her field or industry. The Awards ceremony will take place on March 22, 2025, at The LINQ Hotel + Experience in Las Vegas, NV, alongside the Womelle Summit 2025. The day will begin with the summit, She's Possible, and conclude with the Female Voice Awards Gala. This special occasion coincides with Women's History Month and promises to be a landmark event.

Myra Roldan - Visionary of the Year, 2025 Female Voice Awards

A professional portrait of Myra Roldan, renowned AI engineer, entrepreneur, and CEO of UnDesto AI®, proudly recognized as the 2025 Visionary of the Year at Womelle's Female Voice Awards.

The Female Voice Awards is a prestigious recognition program dedicated to celebrating and amplifying the voices and achievements of outstanding women across various fields and industries. Established by WomELLE, a dynamic platform that empowers and supports women worldwide, these awards shine a spotlight on the remarkable contributions of women who have made a significant impact in their respective domains.

Myra Roldan is a pioneering AI engineer, entrepreneur, keynote speaker, and thought leader dedicated to advancing ethical and accessible artificial intelligence. As the founder of UnDesto AI®, she has been at the forefront of developing responsible AI frameworks that empower enterprise organizations to implement technology sustainably and strategically. As a Latina leader in technology, Myra Roldan embodies innovation with purpose, ensuring that AI remains ethical, inclusive, and transformative for all. Her work is shaping the future of AI by fostering responsible development and empowering the next generation of AI leaders.

Recently honored with two Silver Stevie® Awards-Woman of the Year - Technology and Most Innovative Woman of the Year - Technology-Roldan's influence in AI extends far beyond business success. In 2024 alone, she collaborated with over 50 U.S. colleges to educate more than 1,000 adult learners on AI literacy. Additionally, her decade-long commitment to the Technovation Challenge has helped young girls worldwide harness AI to solve real-world problems.

About UnDesto AI®

Founded in 2023 by Myra Roldan, UnDesto AI® is a leader in B2B AI consulting and implementation, offering innovative solutions that help enterprise organizations adopt AI strategically, ethically, and impactfully. Trusted by industry leaders, UnDesto AI® guides organizations through every stage of AI adoption, from strategy to implementation, ensuring that AI initiatives are not only effective but also secure, compliant, and aligned with business goals to minimize risk. UnDesto AI® has played a pivotal role in shaping frameworks embraced by organizations and institutions worldwide through their focus on innovation and responsible AI practices.

Contact Information

Andrew Rabita

andrew@undesto.ai





SOURCE: UnDesto AI®

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire