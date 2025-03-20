Atlas Travel Strengthens Leadership and Enhances Customer Experience for 2025

New Executive Appointment, Key Leadership Promotion and Innovative Contact Center Upgrades Signal Strategic Advancements for Atlas Travel

Atlas Travel, a leading provider of travel management services and division of Atlas Travel & Technology Group, is proud to announce new leadership appointments and innovative technology enhancements as key drivers for growth in 2025.

Paul Swartz, a seasoned industry veteran, joins Atlas Travel as Executive Vice President, Business Development. Swartz brings decades of sales management and business development experience, with plans to drive growth and foster a high-performing sales culture at Atlas Travel.

Kerin McKinnon, a tenured leader behind Atlas Travel's achievements, has been promoted to Senior Vice President, Global and Strategic Partnerships. Her extensive industry knowledge and success in cultivating strategic partnerships will elevate the company's position in the market. Additionally, as the newly appointed Board Chair of the Travel and Meeting Society (TAMS), McKinnon continues to leverage her expertise to advance the travel industry.

"We're thrilled to have such accomplished leaders on our team," said Lea Cahill, President of Atlas Travel & Technology Group. "Their expertise will undoubtedly propel Atlas Travel forward as we continue to expand our business development initiatives."

Enhanced Contact Center: Revolutionizing the Travel Booking Experience

Atlas Travel is at the forefront of travel management innovation, introducing groundbreaking upgrades to its contact center. As emerging technology continues to transform the workplace, Atlas Travel is leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) within its contact center to analyze intent, urgency and sentiment. This AI tool empowers agents to quickly and accurately understand customer needs in real-time.

To further this innovation, the Recommendations Engine has been integrated to streamline the travel booking process. Developed in collaboration with Prime Numbers Technology, a travel analytics company and division of Atlas Travel & Technology Group, the system suggests relevant travel options based on customer preferences and previous bookings. This supports agents in resolving inquiries faster, ensuring a seamless booking experience.

"We are committed to providing our customers with the best possible travel experience," said Cahill. "These contact center upgrades demonstrate our dedication to innovation and customer service. By leveraging technology, we're redefining how travel is booked and managed."

Atlas Travel remains committed to investing in its leadership team and driving industry-leading innovation to deliver unparalleled service for continued growth and success in 2025 and the years ahead. Connect with us to learn more about our innovative contact center and how it can elevate your travel booking experience by visiting Atlas Travel's website.

Discover the future of travel management and experience the difference with Atlas Travel.

About Atlas Travel

Since 1986, Atlas Travel has provided easier travel and better management to companies around the globe. Part of Atlas Travel & Technology Group, Atlas Travel offers corporate travel, vacation planning and meetings and incentives services. Through a wholly owned UK division and affiliation with BCD Travel, Atlas Travel offers global travel programs to over 110 countries. Atlas Travel is proud to be a certified Women's Business Enterprise (WBE), a distinguished member of the Travel Weekly Power List and most notably, certified as a B Corp business since 2021.

