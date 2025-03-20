Onit Announces UI and Platform Updates to Empower Legal Operations Teams

Onit , the global leader in legal workflow automation solutions, today announced user interface (UI) and platform updates to reimagine how legal teams manage spend, contracts, matters and more.

Unity-a new platform-will bring a modern, common interface to Onit's market-leading solutions, including OnitX, SimpleLegal, ContractWorks, ReadySign, CounselGO, SecureDocs, and BusyLamp. The company is also introducing AI Agent Studio, a new collection of AI agents that support legal teams.

"Today's corporate legal teams are being asked to drive more business value than ever before. That's why Onit is doubling down on supporting legal operations professionals with AI-native solutions that benefit their bottom line," says Onit CEO Michael Farlekas. "Unity's intuitive modern design and AI agents-along with our other solutions-make legal operations more efficient and effective than ever before."

Unity combines intuitive design and powerful AI agents

The intuitive design of Unity helps simplify complex business processes, streamline legal workflows, and empower end users to get more done in their day. By simplifying navigation and promoting data-driven insights, Unity increases efficiency and improves alignment with business objectives.

By uniting processes under a comprehensive platform, Unity eliminates silos and creates a single source of truth for all legal operations. Unity is flexible and scalable, integrating with existing tech stacks to ensure all legal operations work together harmoniously.

Look for more information about Unity features and availability in late Spring.

AI Agent Studio starts with Spend Agent

While AI-enabled tools assist with workflow management for a more streamlined experience, Onit's AI agents go further-actively executing tasks like invoice review, contract analysis, and legal spend optimization, reducing manual effort and boosting productivity.

"Onit is at the forefront of the AI-first future of legal operations," says Onit's SVP of Product & Design, Shri Iyer. "Legal teams can transcend process management and attain true operational excellence-boosting efficiency, accuracy, and strategic impact-by utilizing AI agents to carry out tasks."

AI agents integrate into workflows that legal teams rely on every day, like managing approvals, enforcing policies, generating insights, flagging risks, detecting errors, and recommending actions based on historical data and learned patterns.

Best of all, users can interact with AI agents via chat to quickly retrieve insights, reports, and process updates.

Onit poised for continued market leadership

This news builds on a year of strong momentum for Onit, which acquired Legal Files-a legal case and matter management solutions provider-in January, expanding its footprint into government and insurance markets. The company also announced the hiring of Pranav Mundi as CTO and Peter Rubino as CCO, following Michael Farlekas joining the company as its new CEO last year.

About Onit

Onit is an AI-native Legal Operations platform that transforms legal business processes. Built by legal professionals for legal teams, Onit streamlines workflows, optimizes operations, and addresses critical challenges in contract management, legal spend tracking, matter management, and compliance.

Onit empowers 3,000+ customers, supported by 15 global partners, to work smarter-boosting productivity, reducing costs, and enhancing collaboration. Founded in 2009, Onit delivers measurable results with AI-driven tools, seamless integrations, and a relentless commitment to innovation, continually evolving to meet the needs of modern legal teams.

In 2025, Onit's comprehensive solutions-including enterprise legal management (ELM), contract lifecycle management (CLM), workflows, secure data room (SDR), and services-continue to redefine legal technology, helping teams focus on what matters most. Our goal is to help our customers flourish and drive business growth in the era of AI.

