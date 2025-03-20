Trane Technologies: Trane Enhances Mission Critical Thermal Management Systems Capabilities With Innovative, New Fan Coil Wall Platform

Efficient fan coil wall platform provides tailored cooling solutions, expanding Trane's thermal management systems offerings, testing, modeling and service leadership.

Trane® - by Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT), a global climate innovator, is strengthening its thermal management system capabilities for data center environments through the new Trane® Fan Coil Wall platform featuring innovations designed and developed through close collaboration with data center owners and operators. Trane engineers leveraged decades of precision climate control expertise to deliver a platform that offers standard and custom models designed for performance, efficiency, and seamless systems integration.

"The new Trane Fan Coil Wall reflects our close relationships with our customers, serving as a trusted advisor and comprehensive thermal management systems provider," said Steve Obstein, Vice President and General Manager, Data Centers & High-Tech, Trane Technologies. "From ideation to co-innovation, working alongside our customers gives us key insights for designing, developing and manufacturing specific solutions to help them stay ahead of the dynamic data center environment."

Trane maintains proximity throughout the ownership lifecycle through Smart Services, offering advanced monitoring, predictive maintenance, and performance optimization. Leading service capabilities give data centers access to proactive solutions designed to protect the uptime of their thermal management systems, backed by Trane's network of highly trained service experts strategically positioned close to customers.

Delivering proven, mission-critical performance:

Data center owners require reliable performance and redundancy, as cooling is critical to business continuity. The Trane Fan Coil Wall is designed specifically for data center cooling, not repurposed from other applications. It integrates seamlessly with Trane thermal management systems and universal systems to deliver precise cooling and help maintain optimal conditions in AI-driven computing environments.

The units circulate conditioned air using chilled water from the chiller, which removes heat through a closed-loop system, often enhanced by energy-efficient cooling towers. Together, these Trane solutions offer exceptional energy efficiency, scalability, precise environmental control and lower operational costs.

Made to order with dedicated production capacity:

Trane Fan Coil Wall units are manufactured at a U.S. Trane production facility, with dedicated production capacity for the data center industry to provide design flexibility to support unique specifications and design revisions. The data center-specific production capacity helps secure product availability and delivery of time-sensitive product needs to help maintain mission critical data center uptime and meet growing demand for cooling solutions driven by AI and 5G computing.

Energy efficiency for reduced costs and carbon emissions:

The Fan Coil Wall's lower-power fan array reduces energy consumption, enhancing power usage effectiveness (PUE), helping to lower operational costs, and reduce carbon emissions. A factory-installed Symbio® 500 controller enhances energy and system performance for reliable and efficient operations. This commitment to energy efficiency and sustainability aligns with the growing emphasis on reducing the environmental impact of data centers.

Details and Specifications:

Performance & Durability: With a cooling capacity of 400 kW or greater (up to 110K CFM+), the Fan Coil Wall helps maintain favorable conditions and promotes equipment reliability. Standard 2" MERV 8 high-efficiency filters improve indoor air quality, with optional MERV 11 or 13 filters available.

Flexibility & Ease of Installation: The standard two-piece units support easy installation and fast startup, ideal for new construction. Single-piece units are also available, offering greater flexibility for data halls or existing facilities with space or access constraints.

Customizable Solutions: Designed for performance, efficiency and seamless integration, the customizable systems deliver cooling and reliability for unique applications. Flexible configurations and factory-installed piping with integrated water control valves help reduce installation time and help provide precise and reliable cooling.

