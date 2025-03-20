QIMA, a leading provider of quality control and compliance solutions that empower businesses to ensure their products and supply chains meet the highest standards, today announced an investment from TA Associates ("TA"), a leading global private equity firm. This partnership aims to accelerate QIMA's ambitious growth plans and further disrupt the Testing, Inspection, and Certification ("TIC") industry through continued technology innovation, global expansion and strategic M&A.

Founded in 2005, QIMA is a fast-growing global TIC company that assists over 30,000 clients in building trust in their products and suppliers. Active in the consumer goods, food and life sciences markets, QIMA offers a full suite of TIC services, including onsite product inspections, laboratory testing, sustainability and capability supplier audits, as well as product and system certification solutions. Today, QIMA supports over half of the world's 100 largest fast-moving consumer goods companies, in addition to global pharmaceutical labs and local food producers.

Since its inception, QIMA has invested heavily in developing an industry-leading technology platform, positioning the company as a digital pioneer in the sector. The infusion of capital and expertise from TA will enable QIMA to further enhance its technology and AI capabilities, delivering exceptional quality assurance and compliance services to its diverse client base.

"We are thrilled to welcome TA as our partner. They bring a unique mix of sharp intelligence, entrepreneurial spirit and a formidable drive that aligns perfectly with QIMA's vision and culture. I believe their involvement will be transformative, propelling QIMA into its next phase of growth," said Sebastien Breteau, Founder and CEO of QIMA. "As we start our journey with a new partner, I want to thank our previous investor CDPQ for their support and guidance over the past three years."

"We have long admired QIMA as a tech-enabled TIC platform and are excited to have the opportunity to work with Sebastien Breteau and his team to further develop the company into a global leader, both organically and inorganically. We believe there is significant opportunity for QIMA to expand its reach into new markets and build on its service offerings, all to the benefit of its customers," said Patrick Sader and Christopher Parkin, Managing Directors at TA, who will join QIMA's Board of Directors.

"We are proud to have supported QIMA in its global expansion and wish the company continued success as it embarks on a new chapter in partnership with TA," said Albrecht von Alvensleben, Managing Director and Head of Private Equity Europe at CDPQ.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. The transaction is subject to customary regulatory approvals.

About QIMA

QIMA is more than a testing, inspection, certification, and compliance company: We are on a mission to offer clients smart solutions to make products consumers can trust. With a global reach spanning 100+ countries, QIMA serves the consumer products, food and life sciences industries, supporting more than 30,000 brands, retailers, manufacturers and food growers. The company combines on-the-ground expertise with digital solutions to bring accuracy and visibility for quality, safety and compliance data.

What sets QIMA apart is its unique culture: 6,000 employees live and make decisions every day by the QIMA Values. With client passion, integrity, and a commitment to making things simple, QIMA continues to disrupt the Testing, Inspection and Certification industry. For more information, visit www.qima.com

About TA Associates

TA is a leading global private equity firm focused on scaling growth in profitable companies. Since 1968, TA has invested in more than 560 companies across its five target industries technology, healthcare, financial services, consumer, and business services. Leveraging its deep industry expertise and strategic resources, TA collaborates with management teams worldwide to help high-quality companies deliver lasting value. The firm has raised $65 billion in capital to date and has over 150 investment professionals across offices in Boston, Menlo Park, Austin, London, Mumbai, and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit www.ta.com.

