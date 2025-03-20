Designer Brands Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results

Delivers full year 2024 EPS at high end of guidance range

Fiscal 2025 guidance reflects expectations for profitable growth

COLUMBUS, Ohio, March 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE: DBI) (the "Company," "we," "us," "our," and "Designer Brands"), one of the world's largest designers, producers, and retailers of footwear and accessories, today announced financial results for the three months and year ended February 1, 2025.

"Positive comparable sales in the fourth quarter reflect a return to growth for the first time in nine quarters, highlighting the success of our strategic initiatives throughout the year," stated Doug Howe, Chief Executive Officer. "This year's achievements are a direct result of our decisive actions and commitment to refresh and strengthen our leadership, revitalize and modernize our assortment, refine our marketing strategies, right size our brand portfolio, and elevate our customers' omnichannel experience."

Howe continued, "Looking ahead to 2025, we are confident that our ongoing business transformation will drive continued stability and growth, with expectations to significantly increase EPS compared to our 2024 adjusted results. We anticipate our reinvigorated efforts to be customer-first and product obsessed will help us better understand our customers and strengthen our product offerings through a data-driven approach. Although we do see pressure on the consumer in the short term as a result of ongoing inflation, rising prices and less discretionary income, we believe these initiatives will drive improved financial performance through 2025 and continue to position us well for long-term, sustainable growth."

Fourth Quarter Operating Results (Unless otherwise stated, all comparisons are to the fourth quarter of 2023)

Net sales decreased 5.4% to $713.6 million.

Total comparable sales increased by 0.5%.

Gross profit decreased to $282.6 million versus $292.6 million last year, and gross margin was 39.6% compared to 38.8% last year.

Reported net loss attributable to Designer Brands Inc. was $38.2 million, or loss per diluted share of $0.80.

Adjusted net loss was $21.3 million, or $0.44 loss per diluted share.

Full Year Operating Results (Unless otherwise stated, all comparisons are to full year 2023)

Net sales decreased 2.1% to $3.0 billion.

Total comparable sales decreased by 1.7%.

Gross profit decreased to $1.29 billion versus $1.32 billion last year, and gross margin was 42.7% compared to 43.1% last year.

Reported net loss attributable to Designer Brands Inc. was $10.5 million, or loss per diluted share of $0.20.

Adjusted net income was $15.0 million, or adjusted diluted earnings per share ("EPS") of $0.27.

Liquidity

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $44.8 million at the end of 2024, compared to $49.2 million at the end of 2023, with $127.3 million available for borrowings under our senior secured asset-based revolving credit facility. Debt totaled $491.0 million at the end of 2024 compared to $427.1 million at the end of 2023.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $82.2 million for 2024 compared to $162.4 million last year.

Inventories totaled $599.8 million at the end of 2024, compared to $571.3 million at the end of 2023.

Return to Shareholders

During 2024, the Company repurchased an aggregate 10.3 million Class A common shares at an aggregate cost of $68.6 million. As of February 1, 2025, $19.7 million of Class A common shares remained available for future repurchase under the share repurchase program.

A dividend of $0.05 per share of Class A and Class B common shares will be paid on April 11, 2025 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 28, 2025.

Store Count

(square footage in thousands) February 1, 2025

February 3, 2024

Number of

Stores

Square

Footage

Number of

Stores

Square

Footage U.S. Retail segment - DSW stores 494

9,740

499

9,958 Canada Retail segment:













The Shoe Co. stores 121

623

118

618 Rubino stores 28

149

-

- DSW stores 26

512

25

496

175

1,284

143

1,114 Total number of stores 669

11,024

642

11,072

During the fourth quarter of 2024, the Company closed two stores in the United States ("U.S.") and closed four stores in Canada, resulting in a total of 494 stores in the U.S. and 175 stores in Canada as of February 1, 2025.

2025 Financial Outlook

The Company has announced the following guidance for the full year 2025:

Metric

2025 Guidance Designer Brands Net Sales Growth

Low-single digits Diluted EPS

$0.30 - $0.50

DESIGNER BRANDS INC. SEGMENT RESULTS (unaudited) Net Sales

Three months ended







(dollars in thousands) February 1, 2025

February 3, 2024

Change

Amount

% of

Segment

Net Sales

Amount

% of

Segment

Net Sales

Amount

% Segment net sales:





















U.S. Retail $ 587,545

79.0 %

$ 630,811

81.6 %

$ (43,266)

(6.9) % Canada Retail 69,210

9.3 %

64,398

8.3 %

4,812

7.5 % Brand Portfolio 87,266

11.7 %

77,719

10.1 %

9,547

12.3 % Total segment net sales 744,021

100.0 %

772,928

100.0 %

(28,907)

(3.7) % Elimination of intersegment net sales (30,449)





(18,580)





(11,869)

63.9 % Consolidated net sales $ 713,572





$ 754,348





$ (40,776)

(5.4) %



Twelve months ended



(dollars in thousands) February 1, 2025

February 3, 2024

Change

Amount

% of

Segment

Net Sales

Amount

% of

Segment

Net Sales

Amount

% Segment net sales:





















U.S. Retail $ 2,466,101

78.3 %

$ 2,533,849

80.5 %

$ (67,748)

(2.7) % Canada Retail 283,023

9.0 %

264,229

8.4 %

18,794

7.1 % Brand Portfolio 398,881

12.7 %

348,976

11.1 %

49,905

14.3 % Total segment net sales 3,148,005

100.0 %

3,147,054

100.0 %

951

- % Elimination of intersegment net sales (138,743)





(72,078)





(66,665)

92.5 % Consolidated net sales $ 3,009,262





$ 3,074,976





$ (65,714)

(2.1) %

























Comparable Sales

Three months ended

Twelve months ended

February 1, 2025

February 3, 2024

February 1, 2025

February 3, 2024 Change in comparable sales:













U.S. Retail segment 0.7 %

(7.4) %

(1.4) %

(9.5) % Canada Retail segment 4.7 %

(9.2) %

(2.2) %

(5.9) % Brand Portfolio segment - direct-to-consumer channel (17.1) %

5.9 %

(9.5) %

6.0 % Total 0.5 %

(7.3) %

(1.7) %

(9.0) %

Gross Profit

Three months ended











(dollars in thousands) February 1, 2025

February 3, 2024

Change

Amount

% of

Segment

Net Sales

Amount

% of

Segment

Net Sales

Amount

%

Basis

Points Segment gross profit:

























U.S. Retail $ 238,490

40.6 %

$ 248,014

39.3 %

$ (9,524)

(3.8) %

130 Canada Retail 27,388

39.6 %

25,842

40.1 %

1,546

6.0 %

(50) Brand Portfolio 18,389

21.1 %

17,508

22.5 %

881

5.0 %

(140) Total segment gross profit 284,267

38.2 %

291,364

37.7 %

(7,097)

(2.4) %

50 Net recognition (elimination) of intersegment gross profit (1,684)





1,227





(2,911)







Consolidated gross profit $ 282,583

39.6 %

$ 292,591

38.8 %

$ (10,008)

(3.4) %

80



Twelve months ended



(dollars in thousands) February 1, 2025

February 3, 2024

Change

Amount

% of

Segment

Net Sales

Amount

% of

Segment

Net Sales

Amount

%

Basis

Points Segment gross profit:

























U.S. Retail $ 1,060,198

43.0 %

$ 1,109,002

43.8 %

$ (48,804)

(4.4) %

(80) Canada Retail 126,030

44.5 %

119,167

45.1 %

6,863

5.8 %

(60) Brand Portfolio 109,814

27.5 %

92,545

26.5 %

17,269

18.7 %

100 Total segment gross profit 1,296,042

41.2 %

1,320,714

42.0 %

(24,672)

(1.9) %

(80) Net recognition (elimination) of intersegment gross profit (10,084)





3,281





(13,365)







Consolidated gross profit $ 1,285,958

42.7 %

$ 1,323,995

43.1 %

$ (38,037)

(2.9) %

(40)

Intersegment Recognition and Elimination Activity

Three months ended (in thousands) February 1, 2025

February 3, 2024 Intersegment recognition and elimination activity:





Elimination of net sales recognized by Brand Portfolio segment $ (30,449)

$ (18,580) Cost of sales:





Elimination of cost of sales recognized by Brand Portfolio segment 19,048

13,079 Recognition of intersegment gross profit for inventory previously purchased that

was subsequently sold to external customers during the current period 9,717

6,728

$ (1,684)

$ 1,227



Twelve months ended (in thousands) February 1, 2025

February 3, 2024 Intersegment recognition and elimination activity:





Elimination of net sales recognized by Brand Portfolio segment $ (138,743)

$ (72,078) Cost of sales:





Elimination of cost of sales recognized by Brand Portfolio segment 95,138

51,213 Recognition of intersegment gross profit for inventory previously purchased that

was subsequently sold to external customers during the current period 33,521

24,146

$ (10,084)

$ 3,281

Operating Profit (Loss)

Three months ended











(dollars in thousands) February 1, 2025

February 3, 2024

Change

Amount

% of

Segment

Net Sales

Amount

% of

Segment

Net Sales

Amount

%

Basis

Points Segment operating profit (loss):

























U.S. Retail $ 23,230

4.0 %

$ 23,771

3.8 %

$ (541)

(2.3) %

20 Canada Retail 1,233

1.8 %

2,071

3.2 %

(838)

(40.5) %

(140) Brand Portfolio (4,425)

(5.1) %

(13,635)

(17.5) %

9,210

(67.5) %

1,240 Total segment operating profit 20,038

2.7 %

12,207

1.6 %

7,831

64.2 %

110 Corporate/Eliminations (45,892)





(48,224)





2,332

(4.8) %



Consolidated operating loss $ (25,854)

(3.6) %

$ (36,017)

(4.8) %

$ 10,163

(28.2) %

120

Twelve months ended (dollars in thousands) February 1, 2025

February 3, 2024

Change

Amount

% of

Segment

Net Sales

Amount

% of

Segment

Net Sales

Amount

%

Basis

Points Segment operating profit (loss):

























U.S. Retail $ 225,511

9.1 %

$ 261,675

10.3 %

$ (36,164)

(13.8) %

(120) Canada Retail 23,931

8.5 %

24,632

9.3 %

(701)

(2.8) %

(80) Brand Portfolio 3,225

0.8 %

(26,723)

(7.7) %

29,948

NM

NM Total segment operating profit 252,667

8.0 %

259,584

8.2 %

(6,917)

(2.7) %

(20) Corporate/Eliminations (217,734)





(187,183)





(30,551)

16.3 %



Consolidated operating profit $ 34,933

1.2 %

$ 72,401

2.4 %

$ (37,468)

(51.8) %

(120)

Impact of Reclassification Beginning with the fourth quarter of 2024, we changed our financial statement presentation related to expenses associated with distribution and fulfillment and store occupancy for the U.S. Retail and Canada Retail segments. These expenses were previously included within cost of sales and are now included within operating expenses in order to present all of our operating segments on a consistent basis. Prior period reclassifications were made to conform to the current period presentation in the consolidated statements of operations. These reclassifications did not change operating profit (loss), net income (loss) attributable to Designer Brands Inc., earnings (loss) per share attributable to Designer Brands Inc., or any other consolidated financial statements. The below tables present amounts prior to and after the reclassifications.



Three months ended (dollars in thousands) May 4, 2024

April 29, 2023

Amount

before

Reclass % of net

sales Reclass Amount

after Reclass % of net

sales

Amount

before

Reclass % of net

sales Reclass Amount

after Reclass % of net

sales Consolidated:





















Net sales $ 746,596 100.0 % $ - $ 746,596 100.0 %

$ 742,082 100.0 % $ - $ 742,082 100.0 % Cost of sales (501,527) (67.2) 84,942 (416,585) (55.8)

(504,343) (68.0) 86,169 (418,174) (56.4) Gross profit $ 245,069 32.8 % $ 84,942 $ 330,011 44.2 %

$ 237,739 32.0 % $ 86,169 $ 323,908 43.6 % Operating expenses $ (238,551) (32.0) % $ (84,942) $ (323,493) (43.3) %

$ (220,119) (29.6) % $ (86,169) $ (306,288) (41.3) % U.S. Retail segment:





















Net sales $ 621,367 100.0 % $ - $ 621,367 100.0 %

$ 612,886 100.0 % $ - $ 612,886 100.0 % Cost of sales (422,912) (68.1) 75,953 (346,959) (55.8)

(416,072) (67.9) 77,998 (338,074) (55.2) Gross profit $ 198,455 31.9 % $ 75,953 $ 274,408 44.2 %

$ 196,814 32.1 % $ 77,998 $ 274,812 44.8 % Operating expenses $ (183,938) (29.6) % $ (75,953) $ (259,891) (41.8) %

$ (173,834) (28.4) % $ (77,998) $ (251,832) (41.1) % Canada Retail segment:





















Net sales $ 55,512 100.0 % $ - $ 55,512 100.0 %

$ 53,955 100.0 % $ - $ 53,955 100.0 % Cost of sales (38,127) (68.7) 8,989 (29,138) (52.5)

(36,781) (68.2) 8,171 (28,610) (53.0) Gross profit $ 17,385 31.3 % $ 8,989 $ 26,374 47.5 %

$ 17,174 31.8 % $ 8,171 $ 25,345 47.0 % Operating expenses $ (16,226) (29.2) % $ (8,989) $ (25,215) (45.4) %

$ (15,118) (28.0) % $ (8,171) $ (23,289) (43.2) %



Three months ended (dollars in thousands) August 3, 2024

July 29, 2023

Amount

before

Reclass % of net

sales Reclass Amount

after Reclass % of net

sales

Amount

before

Reclass % of net

sales Reclass Amount

after Reclass % of net

sales Consolidated:





















Net sales $ 771,900 100.0 % $ - $ 771,900 100.0 %

$ 792,217 100.0 % $ - $ 792,217 100.0 % Cost of sales (518,986) (67.2) 86,635 (432,351) (56.0)

(518,830) (65.5) 88,376 (430,454) (54.3) Gross profit $ 252,914 32.8 % $ 86,635 $ 339,549 44.0 %

$ 273,387 34.5 % $ 88,376 $ 361,763 45.7 % Operating expenses $ (226,896) (29.4) % $ (86,635) $ (313,531) (40.6) %

$ (214,530) (27.1) % $ (88,376) $ (302,906) (38.2) % U.S. Retail segment:





















Net sales $ 641,694 100.0 % $ - $ 641,694 100.0 %

$ 658,542 100.0 % $ - $ 658,542 100.0 % Cost of sales (435,633) (67.9) 76,855 (358,778) (55.9)

(432,774) (65.7) 79,541 (353,233) (53.6) Gross profit $ 206,061 32.1 % $ 76,855 $ 282,916 44.1 %

$ 225,768 34.3 % $ 79,541 $ 305,309 46.4 % Operating expenses $ (173,021) (27.0) % $ (76,855) $ (249,876) (38.9) %

$ (165,440) (25.1) % $ (79,541) $ (244,981) (37.2) % Canada Retail segment:





















Net sales $ 74,797 100.0 % $ - $ 74,797 100.0 %

$ 70,266 100.0 % $ - $ 70,266 100.0 % Cost of sales (49,490) (66.2) 9,780 (39,710) (53.1)

(46,455) (66.1) 8,835 (37,620) (53.5) Gross profit $ 25,307 33.8 % $ 9,780 $ 35,087 46.9 %

$ 23,811 33.9 % $ 8,835 $ 32,646 46.5 % Operating expenses $ (18,246) (24.4) % $ (9,780) $ (28,026) (37.5) %

$ (15,901) (22.6) % $ (8,835) $ (24,736) (35.2) %

























Six months ended (dollars in thousands) August 3, 2024

July 29, 2023

Amount

before

Reclass % of net

sales Reclass Amount

after Reclass % of net

sales

Amount

before

Reclass % of net

sales Reclass Amount

after Reclass % of net

sales Consolidated:





















Net sales $ 1,518,496 100.0 % $ - $ 1,518,496 100.0 %

$ 1,534,299 100.0 % $ - $ 1,534,299 100.0 % Cost of sales (1,020,513) (67.2) 171,577 (848,936) (55.9)

(1,023,173) (66.7) 174,545 (848,628) (55.3) Gross profit $ 497,983 32.8 % $ 171,577 $ 669,560 44.1 %

$ 511,126 33.3 % $ 174,545 $ 685,671 44.7 % Operating expenses $ (465,447) (30.7) % $ (171,577) $ (637,024) (42.0) %

$ (434,649) (28.3) % $ (174,545) $ (609,194) (39.7) % U.S. Retail segment:





















Net sales $ 1,263,061 100.0 % $ - $ 1,263,061 100.0 %

$ 1,271,428 100.0 % $ - $ 1,271,428 100.0 % Cost of sales (858,545) (68.0) 152,808 (705,737) (55.9)

(848,846) (66.8) 157,539 (691,307) (54.4) Gross profit $ 404,516 32.0 % $ 152,808 $ 557,324 44.1 %

$ 422,582 33.2 % $ 157,539 $ 580,121 45.6 % Operating expenses $ (356,959) (28.3) % $ (152,808) $ (509,767) (40.4) %

$ (339,274) (26.7) % $ (157,539) $ (496,813) (39.1) % Canada Retail segment:





















Net sales $ 130,309 100.0 % $ - $ 130,309 100.0 %

$ 124,221 100.0 % $ - $ 124,221 100.0 % Cost of sales (87,617) (67.2) 18,769 (68,848) (52.8)

(83,236) (67.0) 17,006 (66,230) (53.3) Gross profit $ 42,692 32.8 % $ 18,769 $ 61,461 47.2 %

$ 40,985 33.0 % $ 17,006 $ 57,991 46.7 % Operating expenses $ (34,472) (26.5) % $ (18,769) $ (53,241) (40.9) %

$ (31,019) (25.0) % $ (17,006) $ (48,025) (38.7) %



Three months ended (dollars in thousands) November 2, 2024

October 28, 2023

Amount

before

Reclass % of net

sales Reclass Amount

after Reclass % of net

sales

Amount

before

Reclass % of net

sales Reclass Amount

after Reclass % of net

sales Consolidated:





















Net sales $ 777,194 100.0 % $ - $ 777,194 100.0 %

$ 786,329 100.0 % $ - $ 786,329 100.0 % Cost of sales (529,749) (68.2) 86,370 (443,379) (57.0)

(529,923) (67.4) 89,327 (440,596) (56.0) Gross profit $ 247,445 31.8 % $ 86,370 $ 333,815 43.0 %

$ 256,406 32.6 % $ 89,327 $ 345,733 44.0 % Operating expenses $ (210,457) (27.1) % $ (86,370) $ (296,827) (38.2) %

$ (230,788) (29.4) % $ (89,327) $ (320,115) (40.7) % U.S. Retail segment:





















Net sales $ 615,495 100.0 % $ - $ 615,495 100.0 %

$ 631,610 100.0 % $ - $ 631,610 100.0 % Cost of sales (427,705) (69.5) 76,594 (351,111) (57.0)

(431,342) (68.3) 80,599 (350,743) (55.5) Gross profit $ 187,790 30.5 % $ 76,594 $ 264,384 43.0 %

$ 200,268 31.7 % $ 80,599 $ 280,867 44.5 % Operating expenses $ (162,853) (26.5) % $ (76,594) $ (239,447) (38.9) %

$ (178,842) (28.3) % $ (80,599) $ (259,441) (41.1) % Canada Retail segment:





















Net sales $ 83,504 100.0 % $ - $ 83,504 100.0 %

$ 75,610 100.0 % $ - $ 75,610 100.0 % Cost of sales (56,099) (67.2) 9,776 (46,323) (55.5)

(49,004) (64.8) 8,728 (40,276) (53.3) Gross profit $ 27,405 32.8 % $ 9,776 $ 37,181 44.5 %

$ 26,606 35.2 % $ 8,728 $ 35,334 46.7 % Operating expenses $ (18,621) (22.3) % $ (9,776) $ (28,397) (34.0) %

$ (16,912) (22.4) % $ (8,728) $ (25,640) (33.9) %

























Nine months ended (dollars in thousands) November 2, 2024

October 28, 2023

Amount

before

Reclass % of net

sales Reclass Amount

after Reclass % of net

sales

Amount

before

Reclass % of net

sales Reclass Amount after

Reclass % of net

sales Consolidated:





















Net sales $ 2,295,690 100.0 % $ - $ 2,295,690 100.0 %

$ 2,320,628 100.0 % $ - $ 2,320,628 100.0 % Cost of sales (1,550,262) (67.5) 257,947 (1,292,315) (56.3)

(1,553,096) (66.9) 263,872 (1,289,224) (55.6) Gross profit $ 745,428 32.5 % $ 257,947 $ 1,003,375 43.7 %

$ 767,532 33.1 % $ 263,872 $ 1,031,404 44.4 % Operating expenses $ (675,904) (29.5) % $ (257,947) $ (933,851) (40.7) %

$ (665,437) (28.7) % $ (263,872) $ (929,309) (40.0) % U.S. Retail segment:





















Net sales $ 1,878,556 100.0 % $ - $ 1,878,556 100.0 %

$ 1,903,038 100.0 % $ - $ 1,903,038 100.0 % Cost of sales (1,286,250) (68.5) 229,402 (1,056,848) (56.3)

(1,280,188) (67.3) 238,138 (1,042,050) (54.8) Gross profit $ 592,306 31.5 % $ 229,402 $ 821,708 43.7 %

$ 622,850 32.7 % $ 238,138 $ 860,988 45.2 % Operating expenses $ (519,812) (27.7) % $ (229,402) $ (749,214) (39.9) %

$ (518,116) (27.2) % $ (238,138) $ (756,254) (39.7) % Canada Retail segment:





















Net sales $ 213,813 100.0 % $ - $ 213,813 100.0 %

$ 199,831 100.0 % $ - $ 199,831 100.0 % Cost of sales (143,716) (67.2) 28,545 (115,171) (53.9)

(132,240) (66.2) 25,734 (106,506) (53.3) Gross profit $ 70,097 32.8 % $ 28,545 $ 98,642 46.1 %

$ 67,591 33.8 % $ 25,734 $ 93,325 46.7 % Operating expenses $ (53,093) (24.8) % $ (28,545) $ (81,638) (38.2) %

$ (47,931) (24.0) % $ (25,734) $ (73,665) (36.9) %



Three months ended (dollars in thousands) February 1, 2025

February 3, 2024

Amount

before

Reclass % of net

sales Reclass Amount

after Reclass % of net

sales

Amount

before

Reclass % of net

sales Reclass Amount

after Reclass % of net sales Consolidated:





















Net sales $ 713,572 100.0 % $ - $ 713,572 100.0 %

$ 754,348 100.0 % $ - $ 754,348 100.0 % Cost of sales (517,483) (72.5) 86,494 (430,989) (60.4)

(546,994) (72.5) 85,237 (461,757) (61.2) Gross profit $ 196,089 27.5 % $ 86,494 $ 282,583 39.6 %

$ 207,354 27.5 % $ 85,237 $ 292,591 38.8 % Operating expenses $ (225,489) (31.6) % $ (86,494) $ (311,983) (43.7) %

$ (241,604) (32.0) % $ (85,237) $ (326,841) (43.3) % U.S. Retail segment:





















Net sales $ 587,545 100.0 % $ - $ 587,545 100.0 %

$ 630,811 100.0 % $ - $ 630,811 100.0 % Cost of sales (426,014) (72.5) 76,959 (349,055) (59.4)

(459,395) (72.8) 76,598 (382,797) (60.7) Gross profit $ 161,531 27.5 % $ 76,959 $ 238,490 40.6 %

$ 171,416 27.2 % $ 76,598 $ 248,014 39.3 % Operating expenses $ (178,290) (30.3) % $ (76,959) $ (255,249) (43.4) %

$ (189,584) (30.1) % $ (76,598) $ (266,182) (42.2) % Canada Retail segment:





















Net sales $ 69,210 100.0 % $ - $ 69,210 100.0 %

$ 64,398 100.0 % $ - $ 64,398 100.0 % Cost of sales (51,357) (74.2) 9,535 (41,822) (60.4)

(47,195) (73.3) 8,639 (38,556) (59.9) Gross profit $ 17,853 25.8 % $ 9,535 $ 27,388 39.6 %

$ 17,203 26.7 % $ 8,639 $ 25,842 40.1 % Operating expenses $ (18,242) (26.4) % $ (9,535) $ (27,777) (40.1) %

$ (16,947) (26.3) % $ (8,639) $ (25,586) (39.7) %

























Twelve months ended (dollars in thousands) February 1, 2025

February 3, 2024

Amount

before

Reclass % of net

sales Reclass Amount

after Reclass % of net

sales

Amount

before

Reclass % of net

sales Reclass Amount

after Reclass % of net

sales Consolidated:





















Net sales $ 3,009,262 100.0 % $ - $ 3,009,262 100.0 %

$ 3,074,976 100.0 % $ - $ 3,074,976 100.0 % Cost of sales (2,067,745) (68.7) 344,441 (1,723,304) (57.3)

(2,100,090) (68.3) 349,109 (1,750,981) (56.9) Gross profit $ 941,517 31.3 % $ 344,441 $ 1,285,958 42.7 %

$ 974,886 31.7 % $ 349,109 $ 1,323,995 43.1 % Operating expenses $ (901,393) (30.0) % $ (344,441) $ (1,245,834) (41.4) %

$ (907,041) (29.4) % $ (349,109) $ (1,256,150) (40.8) % U.S. Retail segment:





















Net sales $ 2,466,101 100.0 % $ - $ 2,466,101 100.0 %

$ 2,533,849 100.0 % $ - $ 2,533,849 100.0 % Cost of sales (1,712,264) (69.4) 306,361 (1,405,903) (57.0)

(1,739,583) (68.7) 314,736 (1,424,847) (56.2) Gross profit $ 753,837 30.6 % $ 306,361 $ 1,060,198 43.0 %

$ 794,266 31.3 % $ 314,736 $ 1,109,002 43.8 % Operating expenses $ (698,102) (28.3) % $ (306,361) $ (1,004,463) (40.7) %

$ (707,700) (27.9) % $ (314,736) $ (1,022,436) (40.4) % Canada Retail segment:





















Net sales $ 283,023 100.0 % $ - $ 283,023 100.0 %

$ 264,229 100.0 % $ - $ 264,229 100.0 % Cost of sales (195,073) (68.9) 38,080 (156,993) (55.5)

(179,435) (67.9) 34,373 (145,062) (54.9) Gross profit $ 87,950 31.1 % $ 38,080 $ 126,030 44.5 %

$ 84,794 32.1 % $ 34,373 $ 119,167 45.1 % Operating expenses $ (71,335) (25.2) % $ (38,080) $ (109,415) (38.7) %

$ (64,878) (24.6) % $ (34,373) $ (99,251) (37.6) %

DESIGNER BRANDS INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited and in thousands, except per share amounts)



Three months ended

Twelve months ended

February 1, 2025

February 3, 2024

February 1, 2025

February 3, 2024 Net sales $ 713,572

$ 754,348

$ 3,009,262

$ 3,074,976 Cost of sales (430,989)

(461,757)

(1,723,304)

(1,750,981) Gross profit 282,583

292,591

1,285,958

1,323,995 Operating expenses (311,983)

(326,841)

(1,245,834)

(1,256,150) Income from equity investments 4,126

2,418

13,145

9,390 Impairment charges (580)

(4,185)

(18,336)

(4,834) Operating profit (loss) (25,854)

(36,017)

34,933

72,401 Interest expense, net (11,130)

(9,875)

(45,291)

(32,171) Non-operating income (expenses), net 140

(116)

(372)

(33) Income (loss) before income taxes (36,844)

(46,008)

(10,730)

40,197 Income tax benefit (provision) (1,312)

16,391

755

(10,981) Net income (loss) (38,156)

(29,617)

(9,975)

29,216 Net income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest (12)

(81)

(574)

(154) Net income (loss) attributable to Designer Brands Inc. $ (38,168)

$ (29,698)

$ (10,549)

$ 29,062 Diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to Designer Brands Inc. $ (0.80)

$ (0.52)

$ (0.20)

$ 0.46 Weighted average diluted shares 47,919

56,939

53,657

63,375

DESIGNER BRANDS INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited and in thousands)



February 1, 2025

February 3, 2024 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 44,752

$ 49,173 Receivables, net 50,371

83,590 Inventories 599,751

571,331 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 39,950

73,338 Total current assets 734,824

777,432 Property and equipment, net 208,199

219,939 Operating lease assets 701,621

721,335 Goodwill 130,386

123,759 Intangible assets, net 84,639

82,827 Deferred tax assets 43,324

39,067 Equity investments 56,761

62,857 Other assets 49,470

49,016 Total assets $ 2,009,224

$ 2,076,232 LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING INTEREST AND

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 271,524

$ 289,368 Accrued expenses 152,153

159,622 Current maturities of long-term debt 6,750

6,750 Current operating lease liabilities 159,924

166,531 Total current liabilities 590,351

622,271 Long-term debt 484,285

420,344 Non-current operating lease liabilities 635,076

646,161 Other non-current liabilities 17,737

24,948 Total liabilities 1,727,449

1,713,724 Redeemable noncontrolling interest 3,284

3,288 Total shareholders' equity 278,491

359,220 Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interest, and shareholders' equity $ 2,009,224

$ 2,076,232

DESIGNER BRANDS INC. NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION (unaudited and in thousands, except per share amounts)



Three months ended

Twelve months ended

February 1, 2025

February 3, 2024

February 1, 2025

February 3, 2024 Operating expenses $ (311,983)

$ (326,841)

$ (1,245,834)

$ (1,256,150) Non-GAAP adjustments:













CEO transition costs -

369

-

4,352 Restructuring and integration costs 1,729

1,188

11,843

6,378 Acquisition-related costs -

36

2,154

1,633 Total non-GAAP adjustments 1,729

1,593

13,997

12,363 Adjusted operating expenses $ (310,254)

$ (325,248)

$ (1,231,837)

$ (1,243,787) Operating profit (loss) $ (25,854)

$ (36,017)

$ 34,933

$ 72,401 Non-GAAP adjustments:













CEO transition costs -

369

-

4,352 Restructuring and integration costs 1,729

1,188

11,843

6,378 Acquisition-related costs -

36

2,154

1,633 Impairment charges 580

4,185

18,336

4,834 Total non-GAAP adjustments 2,309

5,778

32,333

17,197 Adjusted operating profit (loss) $ (23,545)

$ (30,239)

$ 67,266

$ 89,598 Net income (loss) attributable to Designer Brands Inc. $ (38,168)

$ (29,698)

$ (10,549)

$ 29,062 Non-GAAP adjustments:













CEO transition costs -

369

-

4,352 Restructuring and integration costs 1,729

1,188

11,843

6,378 Acquisition-related costs -

36

2,154

1,633 Impairment charges 580

4,185

18,336

4,834 Foreign currency transaction losses (gains) (141)

115

371

32 Total non-GAAP adjustments before tax effect 2,168

5,893

32,704

17,229 Tax effect on above non-GAAP adjustments 13,567

(1,577)

(8,458)

(4,462) Discrete and permanent tax on non-deductible CEO transition costs -

(936)

-

1,868 Valuation allowance change on deferred tax assets 1,116

949

768

(666) Total non-GAAP adjustments, after tax 16,851

4,329

25,014

13,969 Net income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest 12

81

574

154 Adjusted net income (loss) $ (21,305)

$ (25,288)

$ 15,039

$ 43,185 Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ (0.80)

$ (0.52)

$ (0.20)

$ 0.46 Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share $ (0.44)

$ (0.44)

$ 0.27

$ 0.68

Non-GAAP Measures

To supplement amounts presented in our consolidated financial statements determined in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"), the Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted operating expenses, adjusted operating profit (loss), adjusted net income (loss), and adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share as shown in the table above. These measures adjust for the effects of: (1) CEO transition costs; (2) restructuring and integration costs, including severance charges; (3) acquisition-related costs; (4) impairment charges; (5) foreign currency transaction losses (gains); (6) the net tax impact of such items, including discrete and permanent tax on non-deductible CEO transition costs; (7) the change in the valuation allowance on deferred tax assets; and (8) net income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest. The unaudited adjusted results should not be construed as an alternative to the reported results determined in accordance with GAAP. These financial measures are not based on any standardized methodology and are not necessarily comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to both management and investors to increase comparability to prior periods by adjusting for certain items that may not be indicative of core operating measures and to better identify trends in our business. The adjusted financial results are used by management to, and allow investors to, evaluate the operating performance of the Company compared to prior periods, when reviewed in conjunction with the Company's GAAP statements. These amounts are not determined in accordance with GAAP and therefore should not be used exclusively in evaluating the Company's business and operations.

Comparable Sales Performance Metric

We consider the percent change in comparable sales from the same previous year period, a primary metric commonly used throughout the retail industry, to be an important measurement for management and investors of the performance of our direct-to-consumer businesses. We include in our comparable sales metric sales from stores in operation for at least 14 months at the beginning of the applicable year. Stores are added to the comparable base at the beginning of the year and are dropped for comparative purposes in the quarter in which they are closed. Comparable sales include the e-commerce sales of the U.S. Retail and Canada Retail segments. For calculating comparable sales in 2024, periods in 2023 are shifted by one week to compare similar calendar weeks. Comparable sales for the Canada Retail segment exclude the impact of foreign currency translation and are calculated by translating current period results at the foreign currency exchange rate used in the comparable period of the prior year. Stores added as a result of the Rubino acquisition that will have been in operation for at least 14 months at the beginning of 2025, along with its e-commerce sales, will be added to the comparable base for the Canada Retail segment beginning with the second quarter of 2025. Comparable sales include the e-commerce net sales of the Brand Portfolio segment from the direct-to-consumer e-commerce sites. The calculation of comparable sales varies across the retail industry and, as a result, the calculations of other retail companies may not be consistent with our calculation.

SOURCE Designer Brands Inc.