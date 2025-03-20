Designer Brands Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results

Delivers full year 2024 EPS at high end of guidance range
Fiscal 2025 guidance reflects expectations for profitable growth
COLUMBUS, Ohio, March 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE: DBI) (the "Company," "we," "us," "our," and "Designer Brands"), one of the world's largest designers, producers, and retailers of footwear and accessories, today announced financial results for the three months and year ended February 1, 2025.
"Positive comparable sales in the fourth quarter reflect a return to growth for the first time in nine quarters, highlighting the success of our strategic initiatives throughout the year," stated Doug Howe, Chief Executive Officer. "This year's achievements are a direct result of our decisive actions and commitment to refresh and strengthen our leadership, revitalize and modernize our assortment, refine our marketing strategies, right size our brand portfolio, and elevate our customers' omnichannel experience."
Howe continued, "Looking ahead to 2025, we are confident that our ongoing business transformation will drive continued stability and growth, with expectations to significantly increase EPS compared to our 2024 adjusted results. We anticipate our reinvigorated efforts to be customer-first and product obsessed will help us better understand our customers and strengthen our product offerings through a data-driven approach. Although we do see pressure on the consumer in the short term as a result of ongoing inflation, rising prices and less discretionary income, we believe these initiatives will drive improved financial performance through 2025 and continue to position us well for long-term, sustainable growth."
Fourth Quarter Operating Results (Unless otherwise stated, all comparisons are to the fourth quarter of 2023)
- Net sales decreased 5.4% to $713.6 million.
- Total comparable sales increased by 0.5%.
- Gross profit decreased to $282.6 million versus $292.6 million last year, and gross margin was 39.6% compared to 38.8% last year.
- Reported net loss attributable to Designer Brands Inc. was $38.2 million, or loss per diluted share of $0.80.
- Adjusted net loss was $21.3 million, or $0.44 loss per diluted share.
Full Year Operating Results (Unless otherwise stated, all comparisons are to full year 2023)
- Net sales decreased 2.1% to $3.0 billion.
- Total comparable sales decreased by 1.7%.
- Gross profit decreased to $1.29 billion versus $1.32 billion last year, and gross margin was 42.7% compared to 43.1% last year.
- Reported net loss attributable to Designer Brands Inc. was $10.5 million, or loss per diluted share of $0.20.
- Adjusted net income was $15.0 million, or adjusted diluted earnings per share ("EPS") of $0.27.
Liquidity
- Cash and cash equivalents totaled $44.8 million at the end of 2024, compared to $49.2 million at the end of 2023, with $127.3 million available for borrowings under our senior secured asset-based revolving credit facility. Debt totaled $491.0 million at the end of 2024 compared to $427.1 million at the end of 2023.
- Net cash provided by operating activities was $82.2 million for 2024 compared to $162.4 million last year.
- Inventories totaled $599.8 million at the end of 2024, compared to $571.3 million at the end of 2023.
Return to Shareholders
- During 2024, the Company repurchased an aggregate 10.3 million Class A common shares at an aggregate cost of $68.6 million. As of February 1, 2025, $19.7 million of Class A common shares remained available for future repurchase under the share repurchase program.
- A dividend of $0.05 per share of Class A and Class B common shares will be paid on April 11, 2025 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 28, 2025.
Store Count
(square footage in thousands)
February 1, 2025
February 3, 2024
Number of
Square
Number of
Square
U.S. Retail segment - DSW stores
494
9,740
499
9,958
Canada Retail segment:
The Shoe Co. stores
121
623
118
618
Rubino stores
28
149
-
-
DSW stores
26
512
25
496
175
1,284
143
1,114
Total number of stores
669
11,024
642
11,072
During the fourth quarter of 2024, the Company closed two stores in the United States ("U.S.") and closed four stores in Canada, resulting in a total of 494 stores in the U.S. and 175 stores in Canada as of February 1, 2025.
2025 Financial Outlook
The Company has announced the following guidance for the full year 2025:
Metric
2025 Guidance
Designer Brands Net Sales Growth
Low-single digits
Diluted EPS
$0.30 - $0.50
Designer Brands is one of the world's largest designers, producers, and retailers of the most recognizable footwear brands and accessories, transforming and defining the footwear industry through a mission of being shoe obsessed. With a diversified, world-class portfolio of coveted brands, including Topo Athletic, Keds, Vince Camuto, Kelly & Katie, Jessica Simpson, Lucky Brand, Mix No. 6, Crown Vintage and others, Designer Brands designs and produces on-trend footwear and accessories for all of life's occasions delivered to the consumer through a robust direct-to-consumer omni-channel infrastructure and powerful national wholesale distribution. Powered by a billion-dollar digital commerce business across multiple domains and over 650 DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse, The Shoe Co., and Rubino stores in North America, Designer Brands delivers current, in-line footwear and accessories from the largest national brands in the industry and holds leading market share positions in key product categories across women's, men's, and kids'. Designer Brands also distributes its brands internationally through select wholesale and distributor relationships while also leveraging design and sourcing expertise to build private label products for national retailers. Designer Brands is committed to being a difference maker in the world and the footwear industry. By leading with our corporate values of We Belong and We Do What's Right, Designer Brands supports the global community and the health of the planet by donating more than eleven million pairs of shoes to the global non-profit Soles4Souls since 2018. To learn more, visit www.designerbrands.com.
DESIGNER BRANDS INC.
SEGMENT RESULTS
(unaudited)
Net Sales
Three months ended
(dollars in thousands)
February 1, 2025
February 3, 2024
Change
Amount
% of
Amount
% of
Amount
%
Segment net sales:
U.S. Retail
$ 587,545
79.0 %
$ 630,811
81.6 %
$ (43,266)
(6.9) %
Canada Retail
69,210
9.3 %
64,398
8.3 %
4,812
7.5 %
Brand Portfolio
87,266
11.7 %
77,719
10.1 %
9,547
12.3 %
Total segment net sales
744,021
100.0 %
772,928
100.0 %
(28,907)
(3.7) %
Elimination of intersegment net sales
(30,449)
(18,580)
(11,869)
63.9 %
Consolidated net sales
$ 713,572
$ 754,348
$ (40,776)
(5.4) %
Twelve months ended
(dollars in thousands)
February 1, 2025
February 3, 2024
Change
Amount
% of
Amount
% of
Amount
%
Segment net sales:
U.S. Retail
$ 2,466,101
78.3 %
$ 2,533,849
80.5 %
$ (67,748)
(2.7) %
Canada Retail
283,023
9.0 %
264,229
8.4 %
18,794
7.1 %
Brand Portfolio
398,881
12.7 %
348,976
11.1 %
49,905
14.3 %
Total segment net sales
3,148,005
100.0 %
3,147,054
100.0 %
951
- %
Elimination of intersegment net sales
(138,743)
(72,078)
(66,665)
92.5 %
Consolidated net sales
$ 3,009,262
$ 3,074,976
$ (65,714)
(2.1) %
Comparable Sales
Three months ended
Twelve months ended
February 1, 2025
February 3, 2024
February 1, 2025
February 3, 2024
Change in comparable sales:
U.S. Retail segment
0.7 %
(7.4) %
(1.4) %
(9.5) %
Canada Retail segment
4.7 %
(9.2) %
(2.2) %
(5.9) %
Brand Portfolio segment - direct-to-consumer channel
(17.1) %
5.9 %
(9.5) %
6.0 %
Total
0.5 %
(7.3) %
(1.7) %
(9.0) %
Gross Profit
Three months ended
(dollars in thousands)
February 1, 2025
February 3, 2024
Change
Amount
% of
Amount
% of
Amount
%
Basis
Segment gross profit:
U.S. Retail
$ 238,490
40.6 %
$ 248,014
39.3 %
$ (9,524)
(3.8) %
130
Canada Retail
27,388
39.6 %
25,842
40.1 %
1,546
6.0 %
(50)
Brand Portfolio
18,389
21.1 %
17,508
22.5 %
881
5.0 %
(140)
Total segment gross profit
284,267
38.2 %
291,364
37.7 %
(7,097)
(2.4) %
50
Net recognition (elimination) of intersegment gross profit
(1,684)
1,227
(2,911)
Consolidated gross profit
$ 282,583
39.6 %
$ 292,591
38.8 %
$ (10,008)
(3.4) %
80
Twelve months ended
(dollars in thousands)
February 1, 2025
February 3, 2024
Change
Amount
% of
Amount
% of
Amount
%
Basis
Segment gross profit:
U.S. Retail
$ 1,060,198
43.0 %
$ 1,109,002
43.8 %
$ (48,804)
(4.4) %
(80)
Canada Retail
126,030
44.5 %
119,167
45.1 %
6,863
5.8 %
(60)
Brand Portfolio
109,814
27.5 %
92,545
26.5 %
17,269
18.7 %
100
Total segment gross profit
1,296,042
41.2 %
1,320,714
42.0 %
(24,672)
(1.9) %
(80)
Net recognition (elimination) of intersegment gross profit
(10,084)
3,281
(13,365)
Consolidated gross profit
$ 1,285,958
42.7 %
$ 1,323,995
43.1 %
$ (38,037)
(2.9) %
(40)
Intersegment Recognition and Elimination Activity
Three months ended
(in thousands)
February 1, 2025
February 3, 2024
Intersegment recognition and elimination activity:
Elimination of net sales recognized by Brand Portfolio segment
$ (30,449)
$ (18,580)
Cost of sales:
Elimination of cost of sales recognized by Brand Portfolio segment
19,048
13,079
Recognition of intersegment gross profit for inventory previously purchased that
9,717
6,728
$ (1,684)
$ 1,227
Twelve months ended
(in thousands)
February 1, 2025
February 3, 2024
Intersegment recognition and elimination activity:
Elimination of net sales recognized by Brand Portfolio segment
$ (138,743)
$ (72,078)
Cost of sales:
Elimination of cost of sales recognized by Brand Portfolio segment
95,138
51,213
Recognition of intersegment gross profit for inventory previously purchased that
33,521
24,146
$ (10,084)
$ 3,281
Operating Profit (Loss)
Three months ended
(dollars in thousands)
February 1, 2025
February 3, 2024
Change
Amount
% of
Amount
% of
Amount
%
Basis
Segment operating profit (loss):
U.S. Retail
$ 23,230
4.0 %
$ 23,771
3.8 %
$ (541)
(2.3) %
20
Canada Retail
1,233
1.8 %
2,071
3.2 %
(838)
(40.5) %
(140)
Brand Portfolio
(4,425)
(5.1) %
(13,635)
(17.5) %
9,210
(67.5) %
1,240
Total segment operating profit
20,038
2.7 %
12,207
1.6 %
7,831
64.2 %
110
Corporate/Eliminations
(45,892)
(48,224)
2,332
(4.8) %
Consolidated operating loss
$ (25,854)
(3.6) %
$ (36,017)
(4.8) %
$ 10,163
(28.2) %
120
Twelve months ended
(dollars in thousands)
February 1, 2025
February 3, 2024
Change
Amount
% of
Amount
% of
Amount
%
Basis
Segment operating profit (loss):
U.S. Retail
$ 225,511
9.1 %
$ 261,675
10.3 %
$ (36,164)
(13.8) %
(120)
Canada Retail
23,931
8.5 %
24,632
9.3 %
(701)
(2.8) %
(80)
Brand Portfolio
3,225
0.8 %
(26,723)
(7.7) %
29,948
NM
NM
Total segment operating profit
252,667
8.0 %
259,584
8.2 %
(6,917)
(2.7) %
(20)
Corporate/Eliminations
(217,734)
(187,183)
(30,551)
16.3 %
Consolidated operating profit
$ 34,933
1.2 %
$ 72,401
2.4 %
$ (37,468)
(51.8) %
(120)
Impact of Reclassification
Beginning with the fourth quarter of 2024, we changed our financial statement presentation related to expenses associated with distribution and fulfillment and store occupancy for the U.S. Retail and Canada Retail segments. These expenses were previously included within cost of sales and are now included within operating expenses in order to present all of our operating segments on a consistent basis. Prior period reclassifications were made to conform to the current period presentation in the consolidated statements of operations. These reclassifications did not change operating profit (loss), net income (loss) attributable to Designer Brands Inc., earnings (loss) per share attributable to Designer Brands Inc., or any other consolidated financial statements. The below tables present amounts prior to and after the reclassifications.
Three months ended
(dollars in thousands)
May 4, 2024
April 29, 2023
Amount
% of net
Reclass
Amount
% of net
Amount
% of net
Reclass
Amount
% of net
Consolidated:
Net sales
$ 746,596
100.0 %
$ -
$ 746,596
100.0 %
$ 742,082
100.0 %
$ -
$ 742,082
100.0 %
Cost of sales
(501,527)
(67.2)
84,942
(416,585)
(55.8)
(504,343)
(68.0)
86,169
(418,174)
(56.4)
Gross profit
$ 245,069
32.8 %
$ 84,942
$ 330,011
44.2 %
$ 237,739
32.0 %
$ 86,169
$ 323,908
43.6 %
Operating expenses
$ (238,551)
(32.0) %
$ (84,942)
$ (323,493)
(43.3) %
$ (220,119)
(29.6) %
$ (86,169)
$ (306,288)
(41.3) %
U.S. Retail segment:
Net sales
$ 621,367
100.0 %
$ -
$ 621,367
100.0 %
$ 612,886
100.0 %
$ -
$ 612,886
100.0 %
Cost of sales
(422,912)
(68.1)
75,953
(346,959)
(55.8)
(416,072)
(67.9)
77,998
(338,074)
(55.2)
Gross profit
$ 198,455
31.9 %
$ 75,953
$ 274,408
44.2 %
$ 196,814
32.1 %
$ 77,998
$ 274,812
44.8 %
Operating expenses
$ (183,938)
(29.6) %
$ (75,953)
$ (259,891)
(41.8) %
$ (173,834)
(28.4) %
$ (77,998)
$ (251,832)
(41.1) %
Canada Retail segment:
Net sales
$ 55,512
100.0 %
$ -
$ 55,512
100.0 %
$ 53,955
100.0 %
$ -
$ 53,955
100.0 %
Cost of sales
(38,127)
(68.7)
8,989
(29,138)
(52.5)
(36,781)
(68.2)
8,171
(28,610)
(53.0)
Gross profit
$ 17,385
31.3 %
$ 8,989
$ 26,374
47.5 %
$ 17,174
31.8 %
$ 8,171
$ 25,345
47.0 %
Operating expenses
$ (16,226)
(29.2) %
$ (8,989)
$ (25,215)
(45.4) %
$ (15,118)
(28.0) %
$ (8,171)
$ (23,289)
(43.2) %
Three months ended
(dollars in thousands)
August 3, 2024
July 29, 2023
Amount
% of net
Reclass
Amount
% of net
Amount
% of net
Reclass
Amount
% of net
Consolidated:
Net sales
$ 771,900
100.0 %
$ -
$ 771,900
100.0 %
$ 792,217
100.0 %
$ -
$ 792,217
100.0 %
Cost of sales
(518,986)
(67.2)
86,635
(432,351)
(56.0)
(518,830)
(65.5)
88,376
(430,454)
(54.3)
Gross profit
$ 252,914
32.8 %
$ 86,635
$ 339,549
44.0 %
$ 273,387
34.5 %
$ 88,376
$ 361,763
45.7 %
Operating expenses
$ (226,896)
(29.4) %
$ (86,635)
$ (313,531)
(40.6) %
$ (214,530)
(27.1) %
$ (88,376)
$ (302,906)
(38.2) %
U.S. Retail segment:
Net sales
$ 641,694
100.0 %
$ -
$ 641,694
100.0 %
$ 658,542
100.0 %
$ -
$ 658,542
100.0 %
Cost of sales
(435,633)
(67.9)
76,855
(358,778)
(55.9)
(432,774)
(65.7)
79,541
(353,233)
(53.6)
Gross profit
$ 206,061
32.1 %
$ 76,855
$ 282,916
44.1 %
$ 225,768
34.3 %
$ 79,541
$ 305,309
46.4 %
Operating expenses
$ (173,021)
(27.0) %
$ (76,855)
$ (249,876)
(38.9) %
$ (165,440)
(25.1) %
$ (79,541)
$ (244,981)
(37.2) %
Canada Retail segment:
Net sales
$ 74,797
100.0 %
$ -
$ 74,797
100.0 %
$ 70,266
100.0 %
$ -
$ 70,266
100.0 %
Cost of sales
(49,490)
(66.2)
9,780
(39,710)
(53.1)
(46,455)
(66.1)
8,835
(37,620)
(53.5)
Gross profit
$ 25,307
33.8 %
$ 9,780
$ 35,087
46.9 %
$ 23,811
33.9 %
$ 8,835
$ 32,646
46.5 %
Operating expenses
$ (18,246)
(24.4) %
$ (9,780)
$ (28,026)
(37.5) %
$ (15,901)
(22.6) %
$ (8,835)
$ (24,736)
(35.2) %
Six months ended
(dollars in thousands)
August 3, 2024
July 29, 2023
Amount
% of net
Reclass
Amount
% of net
Amount
% of net
Reclass
Amount
% of net
Consolidated:
Net sales
$ 1,518,496
100.0 %
$ -
$ 1,518,496
100.0 %
$ 1,534,299
100.0 %
$ -
$ 1,534,299
100.0 %
Cost of sales
(1,020,513)
(67.2)
171,577
(848,936)
(55.9)
(1,023,173)
(66.7)
174,545
(848,628)
(55.3)
Gross profit
$ 497,983
32.8 %
$ 171,577
$ 669,560
44.1 %
$ 511,126
33.3 %
$ 174,545
$ 685,671
44.7 %
Operating expenses
$ (465,447)
(30.7) %
$ (171,577)
$ (637,024)
(42.0) %
$ (434,649)
(28.3) %
$ (174,545)
$ (609,194)
(39.7) %
U.S. Retail segment:
Net sales
$ 1,263,061
100.0 %
$ -
$ 1,263,061
100.0 %
$ 1,271,428
100.0 %
$ -
$ 1,271,428
100.0 %
Cost of sales
(858,545)
(68.0)
152,808
(705,737)
(55.9)
(848,846)
(66.8)
157,539
(691,307)
(54.4)
Gross profit
$ 404,516
32.0 %
$ 152,808
$ 557,324
44.1 %
$ 422,582
33.2 %
$ 157,539
$ 580,121
45.6 %
Operating expenses
$ (356,959)
(28.3) %
$ (152,808)
$ (509,767)
(40.4) %
$ (339,274)
(26.7) %
$ (157,539)
$ (496,813)
(39.1) %
Canada Retail segment:
Net sales
$ 130,309
100.0 %
$ -
$ 130,309
100.0 %
$ 124,221
100.0 %
$ -
$ 124,221
100.0 %
Cost of sales
(87,617)
(67.2)
18,769
(68,848)
(52.8)
(83,236)
(67.0)
17,006
(66,230)
(53.3)
Gross profit
$ 42,692
32.8 %
$ 18,769
$ 61,461
47.2 %
$ 40,985
33.0 %
$ 17,006
$ 57,991
46.7 %
Operating expenses
$ (34,472)
(26.5) %
$ (18,769)
$ (53,241)
(40.9) %
$ (31,019)
(25.0) %
$ (17,006)
$ (48,025)
(38.7) %
Three months ended
(dollars in thousands)
November 2, 2024
October 28, 2023
Amount
% of net
Reclass
Amount
% of net
Amount
% of net
Reclass
Amount
% of net
Consolidated:
Net sales
$ 777,194
100.0 %
$ -
$ 777,194
100.0 %
$ 786,329
100.0 %
$ -
$ 786,329
100.0 %
Cost of sales
(529,749)
(68.2)
86,370
(443,379)
(57.0)
(529,923)
(67.4)
89,327
(440,596)
(56.0)
Gross profit
$ 247,445
31.8 %
$ 86,370
$ 333,815
43.0 %
$ 256,406
32.6 %
$ 89,327
$ 345,733
44.0 %
Operating expenses
$ (210,457)
(27.1) %
$ (86,370)
$ (296,827)
(38.2) %
$ (230,788)
(29.4) %
$ (89,327)
$ (320,115)
(40.7) %
U.S. Retail segment:
Net sales
$ 615,495
100.0 %
$ -
$ 615,495
100.0 %
$ 631,610
100.0 %
$ -
$ 631,610
100.0 %
Cost of sales
(427,705)
(69.5)
76,594
(351,111)
(57.0)
(431,342)
(68.3)
80,599
(350,743)
(55.5)
Gross profit
$ 187,790
30.5 %
$ 76,594
$ 264,384
43.0 %
$ 200,268
31.7 %
$ 80,599
$ 280,867
44.5 %
Operating expenses
$ (162,853)
(26.5) %
$ (76,594)
$ (239,447)
(38.9) %
$ (178,842)
(28.3) %
$ (80,599)
$ (259,441)
(41.1) %
Canada Retail segment:
Net sales
$ 83,504
100.0 %
$ -
$ 83,504
100.0 %
$ 75,610
100.0 %
$ -
$ 75,610
100.0 %
Cost of sales
(56,099)
(67.2)
9,776
(46,323)
(55.5)
(49,004)
(64.8)
8,728
(40,276)
(53.3)
Gross profit
$ 27,405
32.8 %
$ 9,776
$ 37,181
44.5 %
$ 26,606
35.2 %
$ 8,728
$ 35,334
46.7 %
Operating expenses
$ (18,621)
(22.3) %
$ (9,776)
$ (28,397)
(34.0) %
$ (16,912)
(22.4) %
$ (8,728)
$ (25,640)
(33.9) %
Nine months ended
(dollars in thousands)
November 2, 2024
October 28, 2023
Amount
% of net
Reclass
Amount
% of net
Amount
% of net
Reclass
Amount after
% of net
Consolidated:
Net sales
$ 2,295,690
100.0 %
$ -
$ 2,295,690
100.0 %
$ 2,320,628
100.0 %
$ -
$ 2,320,628
100.0 %
Cost of sales
(1,550,262)
(67.5)
257,947
(1,292,315)
(56.3)
(1,553,096)
(66.9)
263,872
(1,289,224)
(55.6)
Gross profit
$ 745,428
32.5 %
$ 257,947
$ 1,003,375
43.7 %
$ 767,532
33.1 %
$ 263,872
$ 1,031,404
44.4 %
Operating expenses
$ (675,904)
(29.5) %
$ (257,947)
$ (933,851)
(40.7) %
$ (665,437)
(28.7) %
$ (263,872)
$ (929,309)
(40.0) %
U.S. Retail segment:
Net sales
$ 1,878,556
100.0 %
$ -
$ 1,878,556
100.0 %
$ 1,903,038
100.0 %
$ -
$ 1,903,038
100.0 %
Cost of sales
(1,286,250)
(68.5)
229,402
(1,056,848)
(56.3)
(1,280,188)
(67.3)
238,138
(1,042,050)
(54.8)
Gross profit
$ 592,306
31.5 %
$ 229,402
$ 821,708
43.7 %
$ 622,850
32.7 %
$ 238,138
$ 860,988
45.2 %
Operating expenses
$ (519,812)
(27.7) %
$ (229,402)
$ (749,214)
(39.9) %
$ (518,116)
(27.2) %
$ (238,138)
$ (756,254)
(39.7) %
Canada Retail segment:
Net sales
$ 213,813
100.0 %
$ -
$ 213,813
100.0 %
$ 199,831
100.0 %
$ -
$ 199,831
100.0 %
Cost of sales
(143,716)
(67.2)
28,545
(115,171)
(53.9)
(132,240)
(66.2)
25,734
(106,506)
(53.3)
Gross profit
$ 70,097
32.8 %
$ 28,545
$ 98,642
46.1 %
$ 67,591
33.8 %
$ 25,734
$ 93,325
46.7 %
Operating expenses
$ (53,093)
(24.8) %
$ (28,545)
$ (81,638)
(38.2) %
$ (47,931)
(24.0) %
$ (25,734)
$ (73,665)
(36.9) %
Three months ended
(dollars in thousands)
February 1, 2025
February 3, 2024
Amount
% of net
Reclass
Amount
% of net
Amount
% of net
Reclass
Amount
% of net
sales
Consolidated:
Net sales
$ 713,572
100.0 %
$ -
$ 713,572
100.0 %
$ 754,348
100.0 %
$ -
$ 754,348
100.0 %
Cost of sales
(517,483)
(72.5)
86,494
(430,989)
(60.4)
(546,994)
(72.5)
85,237
(461,757)
(61.2)
Gross profit
$ 196,089
27.5 %
$ 86,494
$ 282,583
39.6 %
$ 207,354
27.5 %
$ 85,237
$ 292,591
38.8 %
Operating expenses
$ (225,489)
(31.6) %
$ (86,494)
$ (311,983)
(43.7) %
$ (241,604)
(32.0) %
$ (85,237)
$ (326,841)
(43.3) %
U.S. Retail segment:
Net sales
$ 587,545
100.0 %
$ -
$ 587,545
100.0 %
$ 630,811
100.0 %
$ -
$ 630,811
100.0 %
Cost of sales
(426,014)
(72.5)
76,959
(349,055)
(59.4)
(459,395)
(72.8)
76,598
(382,797)
(60.7)
Gross profit
$ 161,531
27.5 %
$ 76,959
$ 238,490
40.6 %
$ 171,416
27.2 %
$ 76,598
$ 248,014
39.3 %
Operating expenses
$ (178,290)
(30.3) %
$ (76,959)
$ (255,249)
(43.4) %
$ (189,584)
(30.1) %
$ (76,598)
$ (266,182)
(42.2) %
Canada Retail segment:
Net sales
$ 69,210
100.0 %
$ -
$ 69,210
100.0 %
$ 64,398
100.0 %
$ -
$ 64,398
100.0 %
Cost of sales
(51,357)
(74.2)
9,535
(41,822)
(60.4)
(47,195)
(73.3)
8,639
(38,556)
(59.9)
Gross profit
$ 17,853
25.8 %
$ 9,535
$ 27,388
39.6 %
$ 17,203
26.7 %
$ 8,639
$ 25,842
40.1 %
Operating expenses
$ (18,242)
(26.4) %
$ (9,535)
$ (27,777)
(40.1) %
$ (16,947)
(26.3) %
$ (8,639)
$ (25,586)
(39.7) %
Twelve months ended
(dollars in thousands)
February 1, 2025
February 3, 2024
Amount
% of net
Reclass
Amount
% of net
Amount
% of net
Reclass
Amount
% of net
Consolidated:
Net sales
$ 3,009,262
100.0 %
$ -
$ 3,009,262
100.0 %
$ 3,074,976
100.0 %
$ -
$ 3,074,976
100.0 %
Cost of sales
(2,067,745)
(68.7)
344,441
(1,723,304)
(57.3)
(2,100,090)
(68.3)
349,109
(1,750,981)
(56.9)
Gross profit
$ 941,517
31.3 %
$ 344,441
$ 1,285,958
42.7 %
$ 974,886
31.7 %
$ 349,109
$ 1,323,995
43.1 %
Operating expenses
$ (901,393)
(30.0) %
$ (344,441)
$ (1,245,834)
(41.4) %
$ (907,041)
(29.4) %
$ (349,109)
$ (1,256,150)
(40.8) %
U.S. Retail segment:
Net sales
$ 2,466,101
100.0 %
$ -
$ 2,466,101
100.0 %
$ 2,533,849
100.0 %
$ -
$ 2,533,849
100.0 %
Cost of sales
(1,712,264)
(69.4)
306,361
(1,405,903)
(57.0)
(1,739,583)
(68.7)
314,736
(1,424,847)
(56.2)
Gross profit
$ 753,837
30.6 %
$ 306,361
$ 1,060,198
43.0 %
$ 794,266
31.3 %
$ 314,736
$ 1,109,002
43.8 %
Operating expenses
$ (698,102)
(28.3) %
$ (306,361)
$ (1,004,463)
(40.7) %
$ (707,700)
(27.9) %
$ (314,736)
$ (1,022,436)
(40.4) %
Canada Retail segment:
Net sales
$ 283,023
100.0 %
$ -
$ 283,023
100.0 %
$ 264,229
100.0 %
$ -
$ 264,229
100.0 %
Cost of sales
(195,073)
(68.9)
38,080
(156,993)
(55.5)
(179,435)
(67.9)
34,373
(145,062)
(54.9)
Gross profit
$ 87,950
31.1 %
$ 38,080
$ 126,030
44.5 %
$ 84,794
32.1 %
$ 34,373
$ 119,167
45.1 %
Operating expenses
$ (71,335)
(25.2) %
$ (38,080)
$ (109,415)
(38.7) %
$ (64,878)
(24.6) %
$ (34,373)
$ (99,251)
(37.6) %
DESIGNER BRANDS INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(unaudited and in thousands, except per share amounts)
Three months ended
Twelve months ended
February 1, 2025
February 3, 2024
February 1, 2025
February 3, 2024
Net sales
$ 713,572
$ 754,348
$ 3,009,262
$ 3,074,976
Cost of sales
(430,989)
(461,757)
(1,723,304)
(1,750,981)
Gross profit
282,583
292,591
1,285,958
1,323,995
Operating expenses
(311,983)
(326,841)
(1,245,834)
(1,256,150)
Income from equity investments
4,126
2,418
13,145
9,390
Impairment charges
(580)
(4,185)
(18,336)
(4,834)
Operating profit (loss)
(25,854)
(36,017)
34,933
72,401
Interest expense, net
(11,130)
(9,875)
(45,291)
(32,171)
Non-operating income (expenses), net
140
(116)
(372)
(33)
Income (loss) before income taxes
(36,844)
(46,008)
(10,730)
40,197
Income tax benefit (provision)
(1,312)
16,391
755
(10,981)
Net income (loss)
(38,156)
(29,617)
(9,975)
29,216
Net income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest
(12)
(81)
(574)
(154)
Net income (loss) attributable to Designer Brands Inc.
$ (38,168)
$ (29,698)
$ (10,549)
$ 29,062
Diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to Designer Brands Inc.
$ (0.80)
$ (0.52)
$ (0.20)
$ 0.46
Weighted average diluted shares
47,919
56,939
53,657
63,375
DESIGNER BRANDS INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(unaudited and in thousands)
February 1, 2025
February 3, 2024
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 44,752
$ 49,173
Receivables, net
50,371
83,590
Inventories
599,751
571,331
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
39,950
73,338
Total current assets
734,824
777,432
Property and equipment, net
208,199
219,939
Operating lease assets
701,621
721,335
Goodwill
130,386
123,759
Intangible assets, net
84,639
82,827
Deferred tax assets
43,324
39,067
Equity investments
56,761
62,857
Other assets
49,470
49,016
Total assets
$ 2,009,224
$ 2,076,232
LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING INTEREST AND
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$ 271,524
$ 289,368
Accrued expenses
152,153
159,622
Current maturities of long-term debt
6,750
6,750
Current operating lease liabilities
159,924
166,531
Total current liabilities
590,351
622,271
Long-term debt
484,285
420,344
Non-current operating lease liabilities
635,076
646,161
Other non-current liabilities
17,737
24,948
Total liabilities
1,727,449
1,713,724
Redeemable noncontrolling interest
3,284
3,288
Total shareholders' equity
278,491
359,220
Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interest, and shareholders' equity
$ 2,009,224
$ 2,076,232
DESIGNER BRANDS INC.
NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION
(unaudited and in thousands, except per share amounts)
Three months ended
Twelve months ended
February 1, 2025
February 3, 2024
February 1, 2025
February 3, 2024
Operating expenses
$ (311,983)
$ (326,841)
$ (1,245,834)
$ (1,256,150)
Non-GAAP adjustments:
CEO transition costs
-
369
-
4,352
Restructuring and integration costs
1,729
1,188
11,843
6,378
Acquisition-related costs
-
36
2,154
1,633
Total non-GAAP adjustments
1,729
1,593
13,997
12,363
Adjusted operating expenses
$ (310,254)
$ (325,248)
$ (1,231,837)
$ (1,243,787)
Operating profit (loss)
$ (25,854)
$ (36,017)
$ 34,933
$ 72,401
Non-GAAP adjustments:
CEO transition costs
-
369
-
4,352
Restructuring and integration costs
1,729
1,188
11,843
6,378
Acquisition-related costs
-
36
2,154
1,633
Impairment charges
580
4,185
18,336
4,834
Total non-GAAP adjustments
2,309
5,778
32,333
17,197
Adjusted operating profit (loss)
$ (23,545)
$ (30,239)
$ 67,266
$ 89,598
Net income (loss) attributable to Designer Brands Inc.
$ (38,168)
$ (29,698)
$ (10,549)
$ 29,062
Non-GAAP adjustments:
CEO transition costs
-
369
-
4,352
Restructuring and integration costs
1,729
1,188
11,843
6,378
Acquisition-related costs
-
36
2,154
1,633
Impairment charges
580
4,185
18,336
4,834
Foreign currency transaction losses (gains)
(141)
115
371
32
Total non-GAAP adjustments before tax effect
2,168
5,893
32,704
17,229
Tax effect on above non-GAAP adjustments
13,567
(1,577)
(8,458)
(4,462)
Discrete and permanent tax on non-deductible CEO transition costs
-
(936)
-
1,868
Valuation allowance change on deferred tax assets
1,116
949
768
(666)
Total non-GAAP adjustments, after tax
16,851
4,329
25,014
13,969
Net income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest
12
81
574
154
Adjusted net income (loss)
$ (21,305)
$ (25,288)
$ 15,039
$ 43,185
Diluted earnings (loss) per share
$ (0.80)
$ (0.52)
$ (0.20)
$ 0.46
Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share
$ (0.44)
$ (0.44)
$ 0.27
$ 0.68
Non-GAAP Measures
To supplement amounts presented in our consolidated financial statements determined in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"), the Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted operating expenses, adjusted operating profit (loss), adjusted net income (loss), and adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share as shown in the table above. These measures adjust for the effects of: (1) CEO transition costs; (2) restructuring and integration costs, including severance charges; (3) acquisition-related costs; (4) impairment charges; (5) foreign currency transaction losses (gains); (6) the net tax impact of such items, including discrete and permanent tax on non-deductible CEO transition costs; (7) the change in the valuation allowance on deferred tax assets; and (8) net income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest. The unaudited adjusted results should not be construed as an alternative to the reported results determined in accordance with GAAP. These financial measures are not based on any standardized methodology and are not necessarily comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to both management and investors to increase comparability to prior periods by adjusting for certain items that may not be indicative of core operating measures and to better identify trends in our business. The adjusted financial results are used by management to, and allow investors to, evaluate the operating performance of the Company compared to prior periods, when reviewed in conjunction with the Company's GAAP statements. These amounts are not determined in accordance with GAAP and therefore should not be used exclusively in evaluating the Company's business and operations.
Comparable Sales Performance Metric
We consider the percent change in comparable sales from the same previous year period, a primary metric commonly used throughout the retail industry, to be an important measurement for management and investors of the performance of our direct-to-consumer businesses. We include in our comparable sales metric sales from stores in operation for at least 14 months at the beginning of the applicable year. Stores are added to the comparable base at the beginning of the year and are dropped for comparative purposes in the quarter in which they are closed. Comparable sales include the e-commerce sales of the U.S. Retail and Canada Retail segments. For calculating comparable sales in 2024, periods in 2023 are shifted by one week to compare similar calendar weeks. Comparable sales for the Canada Retail segment exclude the impact of foreign currency translation and are calculated by translating current period results at the foreign currency exchange rate used in the comparable period of the prior year. Stores added as a result of the Rubino acquisition that will have been in operation for at least 14 months at the beginning of 2025, along with its e-commerce sales, will be added to the comparable base for the Canada Retail segment beginning with the second quarter of 2025. Comparable sales include the e-commerce net sales of the Brand Portfolio segment from the direct-to-consumer e-commerce sites. The calculation of comparable sales varies across the retail industry and, as a result, the calculations of other retail companies may not be consistent with our calculation.
