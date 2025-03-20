Anzeige
Designer Brands Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results

Finanznachrichten News

Delivers full year 2024 EPS at high end of guidance range

Fiscal 2025 guidance reflects expectations for profitable growth

COLUMBUS, Ohio, March 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE: DBI) (the "Company," "we," "us," "our," and "Designer Brands"), one of the world's largest designers, producers, and retailers of footwear and accessories, today announced financial results for the three months and year ended February 1, 2025.

"Positive comparable sales in the fourth quarter reflect a return to growth for the first time in nine quarters, highlighting the success of our strategic initiatives throughout the year," stated Doug Howe, Chief Executive Officer. "This year's achievements are a direct result of our decisive actions and commitment to refresh and strengthen our leadership, revitalize and modernize our assortment, refine our marketing strategies, right size our brand portfolio, and elevate our customers' omnichannel experience."

Howe continued, "Looking ahead to 2025, we are confident that our ongoing business transformation will drive continued stability and growth, with expectations to significantly increase EPS compared to our 2024 adjusted results. We anticipate our reinvigorated efforts to be customer-first and product obsessed will help us better understand our customers and strengthen our product offerings through a data-driven approach. Although we do see pressure on the consumer in the short term as a result of ongoing inflation, rising prices and less discretionary income, we believe these initiatives will drive improved financial performance through 2025 and continue to position us well for long-term, sustainable growth."

Fourth Quarter Operating Results (Unless otherwise stated, all comparisons are to the fourth quarter of 2023)

  • Net sales decreased 5.4% to $713.6 million.
  • Total comparable sales increased by 0.5%.
  • Gross profit decreased to $282.6 million versus $292.6 million last year, and gross margin was 39.6% compared to 38.8% last year.
  • Reported net loss attributable to Designer Brands Inc. was $38.2 million, or loss per diluted share of $0.80.
  • Adjusted net loss was $21.3 million, or $0.44 loss per diluted share.

Full Year Operating Results (Unless otherwise stated, all comparisons are to full year 2023)

  • Net sales decreased 2.1% to $3.0 billion.
  • Total comparable sales decreased by 1.7%.
  • Gross profit decreased to $1.29 billion versus $1.32 billion last year, and gross margin was 42.7% compared to 43.1% last year.
  • Reported net loss attributable to Designer Brands Inc. was $10.5 million, or loss per diluted share of $0.20.
  • Adjusted net income was $15.0 million, or adjusted diluted earnings per share ("EPS") of $0.27.

Liquidity

  • Cash and cash equivalents totaled $44.8 million at the end of 2024, compared to $49.2 million at the end of 2023, with $127.3 million available for borrowings under our senior secured asset-based revolving credit facility. Debt totaled $491.0 million at the end of 2024 compared to $427.1 million at the end of 2023.
  • Net cash provided by operating activities was $82.2 million for 2024 compared to $162.4 million last year.
  • Inventories totaled $599.8 million at the end of 2024, compared to $571.3 million at the end of 2023.

Return to Shareholders

  • During 2024, the Company repurchased an aggregate 10.3 million Class A common shares at an aggregate cost of $68.6 million. As of February 1, 2025, $19.7 million of Class A common shares remained available for future repurchase under the share repurchase program.
  • A dividend of $0.05 per share of Class A and Class B common shares will be paid on April 11, 2025 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 28, 2025.

Store Count

(square footage in thousands)

February 1, 2025


February 3, 2024


Number of
Stores


Square
Footage


Number of
Stores


Square
Footage

U.S. Retail segment - DSW stores

494


9,740


499


9,958

Canada Retail segment:








The Shoe Co. stores

121


623


118


618

Rubino stores

28


149


-


-

DSW stores

26


512


25


496


175


1,284


143


1,114

Total number of stores

669


11,024


642


11,072

During the fourth quarter of 2024, the Company closed two stores in the United States ("U.S.") and closed four stores in Canada, resulting in a total of 494 stores in the U.S. and 175 stores in Canada as of February 1, 2025.

2025 Financial Outlook

The Company has announced the following guidance for the full year 2025:

Metric


2025 Guidance

Designer Brands Net Sales Growth


Low-single digits

Diluted EPS


$0.30 - $0.50

Webcast and Conference Call

The Company is hosting a conference call today at 8:30 am Eastern Time. Investors and analysts interested in participating in the call are invited to dial 1-888-317-6003, or the international dial in, 1-412-317-6061, and reference conference ID number 3141611 approximately ten minutes prior to the start of the conference call. The conference call will also be broadcast live over the internet and can be accessed through the following link, as well as through the Company's investor website at investors.designerbrands.com:

https://app.webinar.net/AOd2N6dpl4r

For those unable to listen to the live webcast, an archived version will be available at the same location until April 3, 2025. A replay of the teleconference will be available by dialing the following numbers:

U.S.: 1-877-344-7529
Canada: 1-855-669-9658
International: 1-412-317-0088
Passcode: 5154029

Important information may be disseminated initially or exclusively via the Company's investor website; investors should consult the site to access this information.

About Designer Brands

Designer Brands is one of the world's largest designers, producers, and retailers of the most recognizable footwear brands and accessories, transforming and defining the footwear industry through a mission of being shoe obsessed. With a diversified, world-class portfolio of coveted brands, including Topo Athletic, Keds, Vince Camuto, Kelly & Katie, Jessica Simpson, Lucky Brand, Mix No. 6, Crown Vintage and others, Designer Brands designs and produces on-trend footwear and accessories for all of life's occasions delivered to the consumer through a robust direct-to-consumer omni-channel infrastructure and powerful national wholesale distribution. Powered by a billion-dollar digital commerce business across multiple domains and over 650 DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse, The Shoe Co., and Rubino stores in North America, Designer Brands delivers current, in-line footwear and accessories from the largest national brands in the industry and holds leading market share positions in key product categories across women's, men's, and kids'. Designer Brands also distributes its brands internationally through select wholesale and distributor relationships while also leveraging design and sourcing expertise to build private label products for national retailers. Designer Brands is committed to being a difference maker in the world and the footwear industry. By leading with our corporate values of We Belong and We Do What's Right, Designer Brands supports the global community and the health of the planet by donating more than eleven million pairs of shoes to the global non-profit Soles4Souls since 2018. To learn more, visit www.designerbrands.com.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

Certain statements in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of forward-looking words such as "outlook," "could," "believes," "expects," "potential," "continues," "may," "will," "should," "would," "seeks," "approximately," "predicts," "intends," "plans," "estimates," "anticipates," or the negative version of those words or other comparable words. These statements are based on the Company's current views and expectations and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are outside of the Company's control, that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to: uncertain general economic and financial conditions, including economic volatility and potential downturn or recession, supply chain disruptions, new or increased tariffs and other barriers to trade, fluctuating interest rates, unemployment rates, and inflationary pressures, and the related impacts to consumer discretionary spending, as well as our ability to plan for and respond to the impact of these conditions; our ability to anticipate and respond to rapidly changing consumer preferences, seasonality, customer expectations, and fashion trends; the impact on our consumer traffic and demand, our business operations, and the operations of our suppliers, as we experience unseasonable weather, climate change evolves, and the frequency and severity of weather events increases; our ability to execute on our business strategies, including growing our Brand Portfolio segment, enhancing in-store and digital shopping experiences, and meeting consumer demands; our ability to successfully and efficiently integrate our recent acquisitions in a manner that does not impede growth; our ability to maintain strong relationships with our suppliers, vendors, licensors, and retailer customers; risks related to losses or disruptions associated with our distribution systems, including our distribution centers and stores, whether as a result of reliance on third-party providers or otherwise; risks related to cyber security threats and privacy or data security breaches or the potential loss or disruption of our information technology ("IT") systems, or those of our vendors; risks related to the implementation of new or updated IT systems; our ability to protect our reputation and to maintain the brands we license; our reliance on our reward programs and marketing to drive traffic, sales, and customer loyalty; our ability to successfully integrate new hires or changes in leadership and retain our existing management team, and to continue to attract qualified new personnel; risks related to restrictions imposed by our senior secured asset-based revolving credit facility, as amended, and our senior secured term loan credit agreement, as amended, that could limit our ability to fund our operations; our competitiveness with respect to style, price, brand availability, shopping platforms, and customer service; risks related to our international operations and our reliance on foreign sources for merchandise; our ability to comply with laws and regulations, as well as other legal obligations; risks associated with climate change and other corporate responsibility issues; and uncertainties related to future legislation, regulatory reform, policy changes, or interpretive guidance on existing legislation. Risks and other factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from our forward-looking statements are described in the Company's latest Annual Report on Form 10-K or our other reports made or filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the time when made. Except as may be required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements included in this press release to reflect any future events or circumstances.

DESIGNER BRANDS INC.

SEGMENT RESULTS

(unaudited)

Net Sales


Three months ended





(dollars in thousands)

February 1, 2025


February 3, 2024


Change


Amount


% of
Segment
Net Sales


Amount


% of
Segment
Net Sales


Amount


%

Segment net sales:












U.S. Retail

$ 587,545


79.0 %


$ 630,811


81.6 %


$ (43,266)


(6.9) %

Canada Retail

69,210


9.3 %


64,398


8.3 %


4,812


7.5 %

Brand Portfolio

87,266


11.7 %


77,719


10.1 %


9,547


12.3 %

Total segment net sales

744,021


100.0 %


772,928


100.0 %


(28,907)


(3.7) %

Elimination of intersegment net sales

(30,449)




(18,580)




(11,869)


63.9 %

Consolidated net sales

$ 713,572




$ 754,348




$ (40,776)


(5.4) %



Twelve months ended



(dollars in thousands)

February 1, 2025


February 3, 2024


Change


Amount


% of
Segment
Net Sales


Amount


% of
Segment
Net Sales


Amount


%

Segment net sales:












U.S. Retail

$ 2,466,101


78.3 %


$ 2,533,849


80.5 %


$ (67,748)


(2.7) %

Canada Retail

283,023


9.0 %


264,229


8.4 %


18,794


7.1 %

Brand Portfolio

398,881


12.7 %


348,976


11.1 %


49,905


14.3 %

Total segment net sales

3,148,005


100.0 %


3,147,054


100.0 %


951


- %

Elimination of intersegment net sales

(138,743)




(72,078)




(66,665)


92.5 %

Consolidated net sales

$ 3,009,262




$ 3,074,976




$ (65,714)


(2.1) %













Comparable Sales


Three months ended


Twelve months ended


February 1, 2025


February 3, 2024


February 1, 2025


February 3, 2024

Change in comparable sales:








U.S. Retail segment

0.7 %


(7.4) %


(1.4) %


(9.5) %

Canada Retail segment

4.7 %


(9.2) %


(2.2) %


(5.9) %

Brand Portfolio segment - direct-to-consumer channel

(17.1) %


5.9 %


(9.5) %


6.0 %

Total

0.5 %


(7.3) %


(1.7) %


(9.0) %

Gross Profit


Three months ended







(dollars in thousands)

February 1, 2025


February 3, 2024


Change


Amount


% of
Segment
Net Sales


Amount


% of
Segment
Net Sales


Amount


%


Basis
Points

Segment gross profit:














U.S. Retail

$ 238,490


40.6 %


$ 248,014


39.3 %


$ (9,524)


(3.8) %


130

Canada Retail

27,388


39.6 %


25,842


40.1 %


1,546


6.0 %


(50)

Brand Portfolio

18,389


21.1 %


17,508


22.5 %


881


5.0 %


(140)

Total segment gross profit

284,267


38.2 %


291,364


37.7 %


(7,097)


(2.4) %


50

Net recognition (elimination) of intersegment gross profit

(1,684)




1,227




(2,911)





Consolidated gross profit

$ 282,583


39.6 %


$ 292,591


38.8 %


$ (10,008)


(3.4) %


80



Twelve months ended



(dollars in thousands)

February 1, 2025


February 3, 2024


Change


Amount


% of
Segment
Net Sales


Amount


% of
Segment
Net Sales


Amount


%


Basis
Points

Segment gross profit:














U.S. Retail

$ 1,060,198


43.0 %


$ 1,109,002


43.8 %


$ (48,804)


(4.4) %


(80)

Canada Retail

126,030


44.5 %


119,167


45.1 %


6,863


5.8 %


(60)

Brand Portfolio

109,814


27.5 %


92,545


26.5 %


17,269


18.7 %


100

Total segment gross profit

1,296,042


41.2 %


1,320,714


42.0 %


(24,672)


(1.9) %


(80)

Net recognition (elimination) of intersegment gross profit

(10,084)




3,281




(13,365)





Consolidated gross profit

$ 1,285,958


42.7 %


$ 1,323,995


43.1 %


$ (38,037)


(2.9) %


(40)

Intersegment Recognition and Elimination Activity


Three months ended

(in thousands)

February 1, 2025


February 3, 2024

Intersegment recognition and elimination activity:




Elimination of net sales recognized by Brand Portfolio segment

$ (30,449)


$ (18,580)

Cost of sales:




Elimination of cost of sales recognized by Brand Portfolio segment

19,048


13,079

Recognition of intersegment gross profit for inventory previously purchased that
was subsequently sold to external customers during the current period

9,717


6,728


$ (1,684)


$ 1,227



Twelve months ended

(in thousands)

February 1, 2025


February 3, 2024

Intersegment recognition and elimination activity:




Elimination of net sales recognized by Brand Portfolio segment

$ (138,743)


$ (72,078)

Cost of sales:




Elimination of cost of sales recognized by Brand Portfolio segment

95,138


51,213

Recognition of intersegment gross profit for inventory previously purchased that
was subsequently sold to external customers during the current period

33,521


24,146


$ (10,084)


$ 3,281

Operating Profit (Loss)


Three months ended







(dollars in thousands)

February 1, 2025


February 3, 2024


Change


Amount


% of
Segment
Net Sales


Amount


% of
Segment
Net Sales


Amount


%


Basis
Points

Segment operating profit (loss):














U.S. Retail

$ 23,230


4.0 %


$ 23,771


3.8 %


$ (541)


(2.3) %


20

Canada Retail

1,233


1.8 %


2,071


3.2 %


(838)


(40.5) %


(140)

Brand Portfolio

(4,425)


(5.1) %


(13,635)


(17.5) %


9,210


(67.5) %


1,240

Total segment operating profit

20,038


2.7 %


12,207


1.6 %


7,831


64.2 %


110

Corporate/Eliminations

(45,892)




(48,224)




2,332


(4.8) %



Consolidated operating loss

$ (25,854)


(3.6) %


$ (36,017)


(4.8) %


$ 10,163


(28.2) %


120


Twelve months ended

(dollars in thousands)

February 1, 2025


February 3, 2024


Change


Amount


% of
Segment
Net Sales


Amount


% of
Segment
Net Sales


Amount


%


Basis
Points

Segment operating profit (loss):














U.S. Retail

$ 225,511


9.1 %


$ 261,675


10.3 %


$ (36,164)


(13.8) %


(120)

Canada Retail

23,931


8.5 %


24,632


9.3 %


(701)


(2.8) %


(80)

Brand Portfolio

3,225


0.8 %


(26,723)


(7.7) %


29,948


NM


NM

Total segment operating profit

252,667


8.0 %


259,584


8.2 %


(6,917)


(2.7) %


(20)

Corporate/Eliminations

(217,734)




(187,183)




(30,551)


16.3 %



Consolidated operating profit

$ 34,933


1.2 %


$ 72,401


2.4 %


$ (37,468)


(51.8) %


(120)

Impact of Reclassification

Beginning with the fourth quarter of 2024, we changed our financial statement presentation related to expenses associated with distribution and fulfillment and store occupancy for the U.S. Retail and Canada Retail segments. These expenses were previously included within cost of sales and are now included within operating expenses in order to present all of our operating segments on a consistent basis. Prior period reclassifications were made to conform to the current period presentation in the consolidated statements of operations. These reclassifications did not change operating profit (loss), net income (loss) attributable to Designer Brands Inc., earnings (loss) per share attributable to Designer Brands Inc., or any other consolidated financial statements. The below tables present amounts prior to and after the reclassifications.


Three months ended

(dollars in thousands)

May 4, 2024


April 29, 2023


Amount
before
Reclass

% of net
sales

Reclass

Amount
after Reclass

% of net
sales


Amount
before
Reclass

% of net
sales

Reclass

Amount
after Reclass

% of net
sales

Consolidated:












Net sales

$ 746,596

100.0 %

$ -

$ 746,596

100.0 %


$ 742,082

100.0 %

$ -

$ 742,082

100.0 %

Cost of sales

(501,527)

(67.2)

84,942

(416,585)

(55.8)


(504,343)

(68.0)

86,169

(418,174)

(56.4)

Gross profit

$ 245,069

32.8 %

$ 84,942

$ 330,011

44.2 %


$ 237,739

32.0 %

$ 86,169

$ 323,908

43.6 %

Operating expenses

$ (238,551)

(32.0) %

$ (84,942)

$ (323,493)

(43.3) %


$ (220,119)

(29.6) %

$ (86,169)

$ (306,288)

(41.3) %

U.S. Retail segment:












Net sales

$ 621,367

100.0 %

$ -

$ 621,367

100.0 %


$ 612,886

100.0 %

$ -

$ 612,886

100.0 %

Cost of sales

(422,912)

(68.1)

75,953

(346,959)

(55.8)


(416,072)

(67.9)

77,998

(338,074)

(55.2)

Gross profit

$ 198,455

31.9 %

$ 75,953

$ 274,408

44.2 %


$ 196,814

32.1 %

$ 77,998

$ 274,812

44.8 %

Operating expenses

$ (183,938)

(29.6) %

$ (75,953)

$ (259,891)

(41.8) %


$ (173,834)

(28.4) %

$ (77,998)

$ (251,832)

(41.1) %

Canada Retail segment:












Net sales

$ 55,512

100.0 %

$ -

$ 55,512

100.0 %


$ 53,955

100.0 %

$ -

$ 53,955

100.0 %

Cost of sales

(38,127)

(68.7)

8,989

(29,138)

(52.5)


(36,781)

(68.2)

8,171

(28,610)

(53.0)

Gross profit

$ 17,385

31.3 %

$ 8,989

$ 26,374

47.5 %


$ 17,174

31.8 %

$ 8,171

$ 25,345

47.0 %

Operating expenses

$ (16,226)

(29.2) %

$ (8,989)

$ (25,215)

(45.4) %


$ (15,118)

(28.0) %

$ (8,171)

$ (23,289)

(43.2) %


Three months ended

(dollars in thousands)

August 3, 2024


July 29, 2023


Amount
before
Reclass

% of net
sales

Reclass

Amount
after Reclass

% of net
sales


Amount
before
Reclass

% of net
sales

Reclass

Amount
after Reclass

% of net
sales

Consolidated:












Net sales

$ 771,900

100.0 %

$ -

$ 771,900

100.0 %


$ 792,217

100.0 %

$ -

$ 792,217

100.0 %

Cost of sales

(518,986)

(67.2)

86,635

(432,351)

(56.0)


(518,830)

(65.5)

88,376

(430,454)

(54.3)

Gross profit

$ 252,914

32.8 %

$ 86,635

$ 339,549

44.0 %


$ 273,387

34.5 %

$ 88,376

$ 361,763

45.7 %

Operating expenses

$ (226,896)

(29.4) %

$ (86,635)

$ (313,531)

(40.6) %


$ (214,530)

(27.1) %

$ (88,376)

$ (302,906)

(38.2) %

U.S. Retail segment:












Net sales

$ 641,694

100.0 %

$ -

$ 641,694

100.0 %


$ 658,542

100.0 %

$ -

$ 658,542

100.0 %

Cost of sales

(435,633)

(67.9)

76,855

(358,778)

(55.9)


(432,774)

(65.7)

79,541

(353,233)

(53.6)

Gross profit

$ 206,061

32.1 %

$ 76,855

$ 282,916

44.1 %


$ 225,768

34.3 %

$ 79,541

$ 305,309

46.4 %

Operating expenses

$ (173,021)

(27.0) %

$ (76,855)

$ (249,876)

(38.9) %


$ (165,440)

(25.1) %

$ (79,541)

$ (244,981)

(37.2) %

Canada Retail segment:












Net sales

$ 74,797

100.0 %

$ -

$ 74,797

100.0 %


$ 70,266

100.0 %

$ -

$ 70,266

100.0 %

Cost of sales

(49,490)

(66.2)

9,780

(39,710)

(53.1)


(46,455)

(66.1)

8,835

(37,620)

(53.5)

Gross profit

$ 25,307

33.8 %

$ 9,780

$ 35,087

46.9 %


$ 23,811

33.9 %

$ 8,835

$ 32,646

46.5 %

Operating expenses

$ (18,246)

(24.4) %

$ (9,780)

$ (28,026)

(37.5) %


$ (15,901)

(22.6) %

$ (8,835)

$ (24,736)

(35.2) %














Six months ended

(dollars in thousands)

August 3, 2024


July 29, 2023


Amount
before
Reclass

% of net
sales

Reclass

Amount
after Reclass

% of net
sales


Amount
before
Reclass

% of net
sales

Reclass

Amount
after Reclass

% of net
sales

Consolidated:












Net sales

$ 1,518,496

100.0 %

$ -

$ 1,518,496

100.0 %


$ 1,534,299

100.0 %

$ -

$ 1,534,299

100.0 %

Cost of sales

(1,020,513)

(67.2)

171,577

(848,936)

(55.9)


(1,023,173)

(66.7)

174,545

(848,628)

(55.3)

Gross profit

$ 497,983

32.8 %

$ 171,577

$ 669,560

44.1 %


$ 511,126

33.3 %

$ 174,545

$ 685,671

44.7 %

Operating expenses

$ (465,447)

(30.7) %

$ (171,577)

$ (637,024)

(42.0) %


$ (434,649)

(28.3) %

$ (174,545)

$ (609,194)

(39.7) %

U.S. Retail segment:












Net sales

$ 1,263,061

100.0 %

$ -

$ 1,263,061

100.0 %


$ 1,271,428

100.0 %

$ -

$ 1,271,428

100.0 %

Cost of sales

(858,545)

(68.0)

152,808

(705,737)

(55.9)


(848,846)

(66.8)

157,539

(691,307)

(54.4)

Gross profit

$ 404,516

32.0 %

$ 152,808

$ 557,324

44.1 %


$ 422,582

33.2 %

$ 157,539

$ 580,121

45.6 %

Operating expenses

$ (356,959)

(28.3) %

$ (152,808)

$ (509,767)

(40.4) %


$ (339,274)

(26.7) %

$ (157,539)

$ (496,813)

(39.1) %

Canada Retail segment:












Net sales

$ 130,309

100.0 %

$ -

$ 130,309

100.0 %


$ 124,221

100.0 %

$ -

$ 124,221

100.0 %

Cost of sales

(87,617)

(67.2)

18,769

(68,848)

(52.8)


(83,236)

(67.0)

17,006

(66,230)

(53.3)

Gross profit

$ 42,692

32.8 %

$ 18,769

$ 61,461

47.2 %


$ 40,985

33.0 %

$ 17,006

$ 57,991

46.7 %

Operating expenses

$ (34,472)

(26.5) %

$ (18,769)

$ (53,241)

(40.9) %


$ (31,019)

(25.0) %

$ (17,006)

$ (48,025)

(38.7) %


Three months ended

(dollars in thousands)

November 2, 2024


October 28, 2023


Amount
before
Reclass

% of net
sales

Reclass

Amount
after Reclass

% of net
sales


Amount
before
Reclass

% of net
sales

Reclass

Amount
after Reclass

% of net
sales

Consolidated:












Net sales

$ 777,194

100.0 %

$ -

$ 777,194

100.0 %


$ 786,329

100.0 %

$ -

$ 786,329

100.0 %

Cost of sales

(529,749)

(68.2)

86,370

(443,379)

(57.0)


(529,923)

(67.4)

89,327

(440,596)

(56.0)

Gross profit

$ 247,445

31.8 %

$ 86,370

$ 333,815

43.0 %


$ 256,406

32.6 %

$ 89,327

$ 345,733

44.0 %

Operating expenses

$ (210,457)

(27.1) %

$ (86,370)

$ (296,827)

(38.2) %


$ (230,788)

(29.4) %

$ (89,327)

$ (320,115)

(40.7) %

U.S. Retail segment:












Net sales

$ 615,495

100.0 %

$ -

$ 615,495

100.0 %


$ 631,610

100.0 %

$ -

$ 631,610

100.0 %

Cost of sales

(427,705)

(69.5)

76,594

(351,111)

(57.0)


(431,342)

(68.3)

80,599

(350,743)

(55.5)

Gross profit

$ 187,790

30.5 %

$ 76,594

$ 264,384

43.0 %


$ 200,268

31.7 %

$ 80,599

$ 280,867

44.5 %

Operating expenses

$ (162,853)

(26.5) %

$ (76,594)

$ (239,447)

(38.9) %


$ (178,842)

(28.3) %

$ (80,599)

$ (259,441)

(41.1) %

Canada Retail segment:












Net sales

$ 83,504

100.0 %

$ -

$ 83,504

100.0 %


$ 75,610

100.0 %

$ -

$ 75,610

100.0 %

Cost of sales

(56,099)

(67.2)

9,776

(46,323)

(55.5)


(49,004)

(64.8)

8,728

(40,276)

(53.3)

Gross profit

$ 27,405

32.8 %

$ 9,776

$ 37,181

44.5 %


$ 26,606

35.2 %

$ 8,728

$ 35,334

46.7 %

Operating expenses

$ (18,621)

(22.3) %

$ (9,776)

$ (28,397)

(34.0) %


$ (16,912)

(22.4) %

$ (8,728)

$ (25,640)

(33.9) %














Nine months ended

(dollars in thousands)

November 2, 2024


October 28, 2023


Amount
before
Reclass

% of net
sales

Reclass

Amount
after Reclass

% of net
sales


Amount
before
Reclass

% of net
sales

Reclass

Amount after
Reclass

% of net
sales

Consolidated:












Net sales

$ 2,295,690

100.0 %

$ -

$ 2,295,690

100.0 %


$ 2,320,628

100.0 %

$ -

$ 2,320,628

100.0 %

Cost of sales

(1,550,262)

(67.5)

257,947

(1,292,315)

(56.3)


(1,553,096)

(66.9)

263,872

(1,289,224)

(55.6)

Gross profit

$ 745,428

32.5 %

$ 257,947

$ 1,003,375

43.7 %


$ 767,532

33.1 %

$ 263,872

$ 1,031,404

44.4 %

Operating expenses

$ (675,904)

(29.5) %

$ (257,947)

$ (933,851)

(40.7) %


$ (665,437)

(28.7) %

$ (263,872)

$ (929,309)

(40.0) %

U.S. Retail segment:












Net sales

$ 1,878,556

100.0 %

$ -

$ 1,878,556

100.0 %


$ 1,903,038

100.0 %

$ -

$ 1,903,038

100.0 %

Cost of sales

(1,286,250)

(68.5)

229,402

(1,056,848)

(56.3)


(1,280,188)

(67.3)

238,138

(1,042,050)

(54.8)

Gross profit

$ 592,306

31.5 %

$ 229,402

$ 821,708

43.7 %


$ 622,850

32.7 %

$ 238,138

$ 860,988

45.2 %

Operating expenses

$ (519,812)

(27.7) %

$ (229,402)

$ (749,214)

(39.9) %


$ (518,116)

(27.2) %

$ (238,138)

$ (756,254)

(39.7) %

Canada Retail segment:












Net sales

$ 213,813

100.0 %

$ -

$ 213,813

100.0 %


$ 199,831

100.0 %

$ -

$ 199,831

100.0 %

Cost of sales

(143,716)

(67.2)

28,545

(115,171)

(53.9)


(132,240)

(66.2)

25,734

(106,506)

(53.3)

Gross profit

$ 70,097

32.8 %

$ 28,545

$ 98,642

46.1 %


$ 67,591

33.8 %

$ 25,734

$ 93,325

46.7 %

Operating expenses

$ (53,093)

(24.8) %

$ (28,545)

$ (81,638)

(38.2) %


$ (47,931)

(24.0) %

$ (25,734)

$ (73,665)

(36.9) %


Three months ended

(dollars in thousands)

February 1, 2025


February 3, 2024


Amount
before
Reclass

% of net
sales

Reclass

Amount
after Reclass

% of net
sales


Amount
before
Reclass

% of net
sales

Reclass

Amount
after Reclass

% of net

sales

Consolidated:












Net sales

$ 713,572

100.0 %

$ -

$ 713,572

100.0 %


$ 754,348

100.0 %

$ -

$ 754,348

100.0 %

Cost of sales

(517,483)

(72.5)

86,494

(430,989)

(60.4)


(546,994)

(72.5)

85,237

(461,757)

(61.2)

Gross profit

$ 196,089

27.5 %

$ 86,494

$ 282,583

39.6 %


$ 207,354

27.5 %

$ 85,237

$ 292,591

38.8 %

Operating expenses

$ (225,489)

(31.6) %

$ (86,494)

$ (311,983)

(43.7) %


$ (241,604)

(32.0) %

$ (85,237)

$ (326,841)

(43.3) %

U.S. Retail segment:












Net sales

$ 587,545

100.0 %

$ -

$ 587,545

100.0 %


$ 630,811

100.0 %

$ -

$ 630,811

100.0 %

Cost of sales

(426,014)

(72.5)

76,959

(349,055)

(59.4)


(459,395)

(72.8)

76,598

(382,797)

(60.7)

Gross profit

$ 161,531

27.5 %

$ 76,959

$ 238,490

40.6 %


$ 171,416

27.2 %

$ 76,598

$ 248,014

39.3 %

Operating expenses

$ (178,290)

(30.3) %

$ (76,959)

$ (255,249)

(43.4) %


$ (189,584)

(30.1) %

$ (76,598)

$ (266,182)

(42.2) %

Canada Retail segment:












Net sales

$ 69,210

100.0 %

$ -

$ 69,210

100.0 %


$ 64,398

100.0 %

$ -

$ 64,398

100.0 %

Cost of sales

(51,357)

(74.2)

9,535

(41,822)

(60.4)


(47,195)

(73.3)

8,639

(38,556)

(59.9)

Gross profit

$ 17,853

25.8 %

$ 9,535

$ 27,388

39.6 %


$ 17,203

26.7 %

$ 8,639

$ 25,842

40.1 %

Operating expenses

$ (18,242)

(26.4) %

$ (9,535)

$ (27,777)

(40.1) %


$ (16,947)

(26.3) %

$ (8,639)

$ (25,586)

(39.7) %














Twelve months ended

(dollars in thousands)

February 1, 2025


February 3, 2024


Amount
before
Reclass

% of net
sales

Reclass

Amount
after Reclass

% of net
sales


Amount
before
Reclass

% of net
sales

Reclass

Amount
after Reclass

% of net
sales

Consolidated:












Net sales

$ 3,009,262

100.0 %

$ -

$ 3,009,262

100.0 %


$ 3,074,976

100.0 %

$ -

$ 3,074,976

100.0 %

Cost of sales

(2,067,745)

(68.7)

344,441

(1,723,304)

(57.3)


(2,100,090)

(68.3)

349,109

(1,750,981)

(56.9)

Gross profit

$ 941,517

31.3 %

$ 344,441

$ 1,285,958

42.7 %


$ 974,886

31.7 %

$ 349,109

$ 1,323,995

43.1 %

Operating expenses

$ (901,393)

(30.0) %

$ (344,441)

$ (1,245,834)

(41.4) %


$ (907,041)

(29.4) %

$ (349,109)

$ (1,256,150)

(40.8) %

U.S. Retail segment:












Net sales

$ 2,466,101

100.0 %

$ -

$ 2,466,101

100.0 %


$ 2,533,849

100.0 %

$ -

$ 2,533,849

100.0 %

Cost of sales

(1,712,264)

(69.4)

306,361

(1,405,903)

(57.0)


(1,739,583)

(68.7)

314,736

(1,424,847)

(56.2)

Gross profit

$ 753,837

30.6 %

$ 306,361

$ 1,060,198

43.0 %


$ 794,266

31.3 %

$ 314,736

$ 1,109,002

43.8 %

Operating expenses

$ (698,102)

(28.3) %

$ (306,361)

$ (1,004,463)

(40.7) %


$ (707,700)

(27.9) %

$ (314,736)

$ (1,022,436)

(40.4) %

Canada Retail segment:












Net sales

$ 283,023

100.0 %

$ -

$ 283,023

100.0 %


$ 264,229

100.0 %

$ -

$ 264,229

100.0 %

Cost of sales

(195,073)

(68.9)

38,080

(156,993)

(55.5)


(179,435)

(67.9)

34,373

(145,062)

(54.9)

Gross profit

$ 87,950

31.1 %

$ 38,080

$ 126,030

44.5 %


$ 84,794

32.1 %

$ 34,373

$ 119,167

45.1 %

Operating expenses

$ (71,335)

(25.2) %

$ (38,080)

$ (109,415)

(38.7) %


$ (64,878)

(24.6) %

$ (34,373)

$ (99,251)

(37.6) %

DESIGNER BRANDS INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(unaudited and in thousands, except per share amounts)



Three months ended


Twelve months ended


February 1, 2025


February 3, 2024


February 1, 2025


February 3, 2024

Net sales

$ 713,572


$ 754,348


$ 3,009,262


$ 3,074,976

Cost of sales

(430,989)


(461,757)


(1,723,304)


(1,750,981)

Gross profit

282,583


292,591


1,285,958


1,323,995

Operating expenses

(311,983)


(326,841)


(1,245,834)


(1,256,150)

Income from equity investments

4,126


2,418


13,145


9,390

Impairment charges

(580)


(4,185)


(18,336)


(4,834)

Operating profit (loss)

(25,854)


(36,017)


34,933


72,401

Interest expense, net

(11,130)


(9,875)


(45,291)


(32,171)

Non-operating income (expenses), net

140


(116)


(372)


(33)

Income (loss) before income taxes

(36,844)


(46,008)


(10,730)


40,197

Income tax benefit (provision)

(1,312)


16,391


755


(10,981)

Net income (loss)

(38,156)


(29,617)


(9,975)


29,216

Net income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest

(12)


(81)


(574)


(154)

Net income (loss) attributable to Designer Brands Inc.

$ (38,168)


$ (29,698)


$ (10,549)


$ 29,062

Diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to Designer Brands Inc.

$ (0.80)


$ (0.52)


$ (0.20)


$ 0.46

Weighted average diluted shares

47,919


56,939


53,657


63,375

DESIGNER BRANDS INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(unaudited and in thousands)



February 1, 2025


February 3, 2024

ASSETS




Current assets:




Cash and cash equivalents

$ 44,752


$ 49,173

Receivables, net

50,371


83,590

Inventories

599,751


571,331

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

39,950


73,338

Total current assets

734,824


777,432

Property and equipment, net

208,199


219,939

Operating lease assets

701,621


721,335

Goodwill

130,386


123,759

Intangible assets, net

84,639


82,827

Deferred tax assets

43,324


39,067

Equity investments

56,761


62,857

Other assets

49,470


49,016

Total assets

$ 2,009,224


$ 2,076,232

LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING INTEREST AND
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY




Current liabilities:




Accounts payable

$ 271,524


$ 289,368

Accrued expenses

152,153


159,622

Current maturities of long-term debt

6,750


6,750

Current operating lease liabilities

159,924


166,531

Total current liabilities

590,351


622,271

Long-term debt

484,285


420,344

Non-current operating lease liabilities

635,076


646,161

Other non-current liabilities

17,737


24,948

Total liabilities

1,727,449


1,713,724

Redeemable noncontrolling interest

3,284


3,288

Total shareholders' equity

278,491


359,220

Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interest, and shareholders' equity

$ 2,009,224


$ 2,076,232

DESIGNER BRANDS INC.

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION

(unaudited and in thousands, except per share amounts)



Three months ended


Twelve months ended


February 1, 2025


February 3, 2024


February 1, 2025


February 3, 2024

Operating expenses

$ (311,983)


$ (326,841)


$ (1,245,834)


$ (1,256,150)

Non-GAAP adjustments:








CEO transition costs

-


369


-


4,352

Restructuring and integration costs

1,729


1,188


11,843


6,378

Acquisition-related costs

-


36


2,154


1,633

Total non-GAAP adjustments

1,729


1,593


13,997


12,363

Adjusted operating expenses

$ (310,254)


$ (325,248)


$ (1,231,837)


$ (1,243,787)

Operating profit (loss)

$ (25,854)


$ (36,017)


$ 34,933


$ 72,401

Non-GAAP adjustments:








CEO transition costs

-


369


-


4,352

Restructuring and integration costs

1,729


1,188


11,843


6,378

Acquisition-related costs

-


36


2,154


1,633

Impairment charges

580


4,185


18,336


4,834

Total non-GAAP adjustments

2,309


5,778


32,333


17,197

Adjusted operating profit (loss)

$ (23,545)


$ (30,239)


$ 67,266


$ 89,598

Net income (loss) attributable to Designer Brands Inc.

$ (38,168)


$ (29,698)


$ (10,549)


$ 29,062

Non-GAAP adjustments:








CEO transition costs

-


369


-


4,352

Restructuring and integration costs

1,729


1,188


11,843


6,378

Acquisition-related costs

-


36


2,154


1,633

Impairment charges

580


4,185


18,336


4,834

Foreign currency transaction losses (gains)

(141)


115


371


32

Total non-GAAP adjustments before tax effect

2,168


5,893


32,704


17,229

Tax effect on above non-GAAP adjustments

13,567


(1,577)


(8,458)


(4,462)

Discrete and permanent tax on non-deductible CEO transition costs

-


(936)


-


1,868

Valuation allowance change on deferred tax assets

1,116


949


768


(666)

Total non-GAAP adjustments, after tax

16,851


4,329


25,014


13,969

Net income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest

12


81


574


154

Adjusted net income (loss)

$ (21,305)


$ (25,288)


$ 15,039


$ 43,185

Diluted earnings (loss) per share

$ (0.80)


$ (0.52)


$ (0.20)


$ 0.46

Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share

$ (0.44)


$ (0.44)


$ 0.27


$ 0.68

Non-GAAP Measures

To supplement amounts presented in our consolidated financial statements determined in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"), the Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted operating expenses, adjusted operating profit (loss), adjusted net income (loss), and adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share as shown in the table above. These measures adjust for the effects of: (1) CEO transition costs; (2) restructuring and integration costs, including severance charges; (3) acquisition-related costs; (4) impairment charges; (5) foreign currency transaction losses (gains); (6) the net tax impact of such items, including discrete and permanent tax on non-deductible CEO transition costs; (7) the change in the valuation allowance on deferred tax assets; and (8) net income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest. The unaudited adjusted results should not be construed as an alternative to the reported results determined in accordance with GAAP. These financial measures are not based on any standardized methodology and are not necessarily comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to both management and investors to increase comparability to prior periods by adjusting for certain items that may not be indicative of core operating measures and to better identify trends in our business. The adjusted financial results are used by management to, and allow investors to, evaluate the operating performance of the Company compared to prior periods, when reviewed in conjunction with the Company's GAAP statements. These amounts are not determined in accordance with GAAP and therefore should not be used exclusively in evaluating the Company's business and operations.

Comparable Sales Performance Metric

We consider the percent change in comparable sales from the same previous year period, a primary metric commonly used throughout the retail industry, to be an important measurement for management and investors of the performance of our direct-to-consumer businesses. We include in our comparable sales metric sales from stores in operation for at least 14 months at the beginning of the applicable year. Stores are added to the comparable base at the beginning of the year and are dropped for comparative purposes in the quarter in which they are closed. Comparable sales include the e-commerce sales of the U.S. Retail and Canada Retail segments. For calculating comparable sales in 2024, periods in 2023 are shifted by one week to compare similar calendar weeks. Comparable sales for the Canada Retail segment exclude the impact of foreign currency translation and are calculated by translating current period results at the foreign currency exchange rate used in the comparable period of the prior year. Stores added as a result of the Rubino acquisition that will have been in operation for at least 14 months at the beginning of 2025, along with its e-commerce sales, will be added to the comparable base for the Canada Retail segment beginning with the second quarter of 2025. Comparable sales include the e-commerce net sales of the Brand Portfolio segment from the direct-to-consumer e-commerce sites. The calculation of comparable sales varies across the retail industry and, as a result, the calculations of other retail companies may not be consistent with our calculation.

SOURCE Designer Brands Inc.

© 2025 PR Newswire
