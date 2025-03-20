Anzeige
Donnerstag, 20.03.2025
WKN: 881902 | ISIN: US1492051065 | Ticker-Symbol: CO2A
Frankfurt
20.03.25
08:01 Uhr
2,780 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CATO CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CATO CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,6802,84016:22
PR Newswire
20.03.2025 13:00 Uhr
Cato Corporation: Cato Reports 4Q And Full Year Loss

Finanznachrichten News

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cato Corporation (NYSE: CATO) today reported a net loss of ($14.1) million or ($0.74) per diluted share for the fourth quarter ended February 1, 2025, compared to a net loss of ($23.4) million or ($1.14) per diluted share for the fourth quarter ended February 3, 2024. Full-year fiscal 2024 net loss was ($18.1) million or ($0.97) per diluted share compared to a net loss of ($23.9) million or ($1.17) per diluted share for 2023. The fiscal year and fourth quarter ended February 1, 2025 contains 52 weeks and 13 weeks, respectively versus 53 weeks and 14 weeks in the fiscal year and fourth quarter ended February 3, 2024, respectively.

Sales for the fourth quarter ended February 1, 2025 were $155.3 million, a decrease of 10.0% from sales of $172.1 million for the fourth quarter ended February 3, 2024. On a comparable 13-week basis, total sales for the quarter decreased 5.1% and same-store sales decreased 0.8% from last year. For the year, the Company's sales decreased 8.3% to $642.1 million from 2023 sales of $700.3 million. On a comparable 52-week basis, total sales for the fiscal year ended February 1, 2025 decreased 6.8% and same store sales decreased 3.1% to last year.

"Our fiscal 2024 sales trend was negatively impacted by continued pressure on our customers' discretionary spending levels, and a difficult third quarter which included three hurricanes and supply chain interruptions," said John Cato, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Our fourth quarter sales trend improved compared to our full year and third quarter sales trend. This was partly due to improvements in our supply chain and our Distribution Center (DC) efficiency as we worked through our DC automation conversion issues. During the year we continued to focus on controlling expenses and improving our merchandise offering."

Fourth-quarter gross margin decreased from 31.0% of sales in 2023 to 28.0% of sales in 2024 reflecting pressure from increased markdowns, coupled with higher distribution costs and domestic freight costs, as well as deleveraging of occupancy costs. Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses as a percent of sales decreased from 39.2% in 2023 to 37.8% in 2024 during the quarter, primarily due to decreased incentive compensation, insurance, closed store and impairment expenses partially offset by increased professional fees. For the quarter, SG&A expenses decreased $8.8 million. Income tax expense for the quarter was $0.3 million compared to expense of $10.9 million last year. The decrease in tax expense for the quarter was due primarily to a non-cash valuation allowance recorded against U.S. federal and state deferred tax assets last year.

For the full year 2024, gross margin decreased from 33.7% of sales in 2023 to 32.0% of sales in 2024. This decrease was in part due to higher distribution and freight costs and deleveraging of our occupancy costs. SG&A expenses decreased to 36.0% of sales in 2024 compared to 36.1% of sales in 2023. The SG&A rate decrease was primarily due to decreased incentive compensation, insurance, closed store and impairment expenses partially offset by increased payroll expenses as a percent of sales. For the year, SG&A expenses decreased $21.3 million. Income tax expense for the year was $1.9 million compared to expense of $10.1 million last year. The decrease in tax expense for the year was due primarily to a non-cash valuation allowance recorded against U.S. federal and state deferred tax assets last year.

"As we look ahead to 2025, we remain cautious in this challenging economic environment with pressures related to newly implemented tariffs and the uncertainty of potential additional tariffs," stated Mr. Cato. "In 2025, we will continue our focus on reducing expenses. To this end, we eliminated approximately 40 corporate positions in February. We also expect expense reductions in other areas of our business as we continue our productivity and efficiency initiatives including reductions in our distribution and domestic freight expenses. We will continue our initiatives on improving our merchandise assortment, including introducing new offerings."

During 2024, the Company opened one store, relocated four stores and permanently closed 62 stores. As of February 1, 2025, the Company operated 1,117 stores in 31 states, compared to 1,178 stores in 31 states as of February 3, 2024. During 2025, the Company plans to open up to 15 new stores and close up to 50 underperforming stores as leases expire. These store closings are anticipated to have minimal financial impact.

The Cato Corporation is a leading specialty retailer of value-priced fashion apparel and accessories operating three concepts, "Cato," "Versona" and "It's Fashion." The Company's Cato stores offer exclusive merchandise with fashion and quality comparable to mall specialty stores at low prices every day. The Company also offers exclusive merchandise found in its Cato stores at www.catofashions.com. Versona is a unique fashion destination offering apparel and accessories including jewelry, handbags and shoes at exceptional prices every day. Select Versona merchandise can also be found at www.shopversona.com. It's Fashion offers fashion with a focus on the latest trendy styles for the entire family at low prices every day.

Statements in this press release that express a belief, expectation or intention, as well as those that are not a historical fact, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's expected or estimated operational financial results, activities or opportunities, and potential impacts and effects of interest rates, inflation or other factors that may affect our customers' disposable income or our costs, are considered "forward-looking" within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations that are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements.Such factors include, but are not limited to, any actual or perceived deterioration in the conditions that drive consumer confidence and spending, including, but not limited to, prevailing social, economic, political, geopolitical, and public health conditions and uncertainties, levels of unemployment, fuel, energy and food costs, inflation, wage rates, tax rates, interest rates, home values, consumer net worth and the availability of credit; changes in laws, regulations or government policies affecting our business, including but not limited to tariffs; uncertainties regarding the impact of any governmental action regarding, or responses to, the foregoing conditions; competitive factors and pricing pressures; our ability to predict and respond to rapidly changing fashion trends and consumer demands; our ability to successfully implement our new store development strategy to increase new store openings and the ability of any such new stores to grow and perform as expected; adverse weather, public health threats (such as COVID-19) or similar conditions that may affect our sales or operations; inventory risks due to shifts in market demand, including the ability to liquidate excess inventory at anticipated margins; adverse developments or volatility affecting the financial services industry or broader financial markets; and other factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in Part I, Item 1A of the Company's most recently filed annual report on Form 10-K and in other reports the Company files with or furnishes to the SEC from time to time. The Company does not undertake to publicly update or revise the forward-looking statements even if experience or future changes make it clear that the projected results expressed or implied therein will not be realized. The Company is not responsible for any changes made to this press release by wire or Internet services.

THE CATO CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS) (UNAUDITED)

FOR THE PERIODS ENDED FEBRUARY 1, 2025 AND FEBRUARY 3, 2024

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)


















Quarter Ended


Twelve Months Ended


















February 1,

%


February 3,

%


February 1,

%


February 3,

%


2025

Sales


2024

Sales


2025

Sales


2024

Sales

















REVENUES
















Retail sales

$

155,292

100.0 %


$

172,144

100.0 %


$

642,140

100.0 %


$

700,318

100.0 %

Other revenue (principally finance,
















late fees and layaway charges)


2,617

1.7 %



2,738

1.6 %



7,666

1.2 %



7,741

1.1 %

















Total revenues


157,909

101.7 %



174,882

101.6 %



649,806

101.2 %



708,059

101.1 %

















GROSS MARGIN (Memo)


43,434

28.0 %



53,367

31.0 %



205,700

32.0 %



236,005

33.7 %

















COSTS AND EXPENSES, NET
















Cost of goods sold


111,858

72.0 %



118,777

69.0 %



436,440

68.0 %



464,313

66.3 %

Selling, general and administrative


58,680

37.8 %



67,433

39.2 %



231,489

36.0 %



252,777

36.1 %

Depreciation


2,711

1.7 %



2,500

1.5 %



9,817

1.5 %



9,871

1.4 %

Interest and other income


(1,618)

-1.0 %



(1,347)

-0.8 %



(11,827)

-1.8 %



(5,101)

-0.7 %

















Costs and expenses, net


171,631

110.5 %



187,363

108.8 %



665,919

103.7 %



721,860

103.1 %

































Loss Before Income Taxes


(13,722)

-8.8 %



(12,481)

-7.3 %



(16,113)

-2.5 %



(13,801)

-2.0 %

















Income Tax Expense (Benefit)


330

0.2 %



10,937

6.4 %



1,944

0.3 %



10,140

1.4 %

















Net Loss

$

(14,052)

-9.0 %


$

(23,418)

-13.6 %


$

(18,057)

-2.8 %


$

(23,941)

-3.4 %

































Basic Loss Per Share

$

(0.74)



$

(1.14)



$

(0.97)



$

(1.17)


































Diluted Loss Per Share

$

(0.74)



$

(1.14)



$

(0.97)



$

(1.17)


THE CATO CORPORATION







CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS





(Dollars in thousands)















February 1,



February 3,


2025



2024


(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)








ASSETS







Current Assets







Cash and cash equivalents

$

20,279



$

23,940

Short-term investments


57,423




79,012

Restricted cash


2,799




3,973

Accounts receivable - net


24,540




29,751

Merchandise inventories


110,739




98,603

Other current assets


7,406




7,783








Total Current Assets


223,186




243,062








Property and Equipment - net


60,326




64,022








Noncurrent Deferred Income Taxes


0




0








Other Assets


19,979




25,047








Right-of-Use Assets, net


148,870




154,686








TOTAL

$

452,361



$

486,817








LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY












Current Liabilities

$

130,684



$

126,900








Current Lease Liability


57,555




61,108








Noncurrent Liabilities


13,485




14,475








Lease Liability


88,341




92,013








Stockholders' Equity


162,296




192,321








TOTAL

$

452,361



$

486,817

SOURCE Cato Corporation

© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.