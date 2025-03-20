Cato Corporation: Cato Reports 4Q And Full Year Loss

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cato Corporation (NYSE: CATO) today reported a net loss of ($14.1) million or ($0.74) per diluted share for the fourth quarter ended February 1, 2025, compared to a net loss of ($23.4) million or ($1.14) per diluted share for the fourth quarter ended February 3, 2024. Full-year fiscal 2024 net loss was ($18.1) million or ($0.97) per diluted share compared to a net loss of ($23.9) million or ($1.17) per diluted share for 2023. The fiscal year and fourth quarter ended February 1, 2025 contains 52 weeks and 13 weeks, respectively versus 53 weeks and 14 weeks in the fiscal year and fourth quarter ended February 3, 2024, respectively.

Sales for the fourth quarter ended February 1, 2025 were $155.3 million, a decrease of 10.0% from sales of $172.1 million for the fourth quarter ended February 3, 2024. On a comparable 13-week basis, total sales for the quarter decreased 5.1% and same-store sales decreased 0.8% from last year. For the year, the Company's sales decreased 8.3% to $642.1 million from 2023 sales of $700.3 million. On a comparable 52-week basis, total sales for the fiscal year ended February 1, 2025 decreased 6.8% and same store sales decreased 3.1% to last year.

"Our fiscal 2024 sales trend was negatively impacted by continued pressure on our customers' discretionary spending levels, and a difficult third quarter which included three hurricanes and supply chain interruptions," said John Cato, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Our fourth quarter sales trend improved compared to our full year and third quarter sales trend. This was partly due to improvements in our supply chain and our Distribution Center (DC) efficiency as we worked through our DC automation conversion issues. During the year we continued to focus on controlling expenses and improving our merchandise offering."

Fourth-quarter gross margin decreased from 31.0% of sales in 2023 to 28.0% of sales in 2024 reflecting pressure from increased markdowns, coupled with higher distribution costs and domestic freight costs, as well as deleveraging of occupancy costs. Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses as a percent of sales decreased from 39.2% in 2023 to 37.8% in 2024 during the quarter, primarily due to decreased incentive compensation, insurance, closed store and impairment expenses partially offset by increased professional fees. For the quarter, SG&A expenses decreased $8.8 million. Income tax expense for the quarter was $0.3 million compared to expense of $10.9 million last year. The decrease in tax expense for the quarter was due primarily to a non-cash valuation allowance recorded against U.S. federal and state deferred tax assets last year.

For the full year 2024, gross margin decreased from 33.7% of sales in 2023 to 32.0% of sales in 2024. This decrease was in part due to higher distribution and freight costs and deleveraging of our occupancy costs. SG&A expenses decreased to 36.0% of sales in 2024 compared to 36.1% of sales in 2023. The SG&A rate decrease was primarily due to decreased incentive compensation, insurance, closed store and impairment expenses partially offset by increased payroll expenses as a percent of sales. For the year, SG&A expenses decreased $21.3 million. Income tax expense for the year was $1.9 million compared to expense of $10.1 million last year. The decrease in tax expense for the year was due primarily to a non-cash valuation allowance recorded against U.S. federal and state deferred tax assets last year.

"As we look ahead to 2025, we remain cautious in this challenging economic environment with pressures related to newly implemented tariffs and the uncertainty of potential additional tariffs," stated Mr. Cato. "In 2025, we will continue our focus on reducing expenses. To this end, we eliminated approximately 40 corporate positions in February. We also expect expense reductions in other areas of our business as we continue our productivity and efficiency initiatives including reductions in our distribution and domestic freight expenses. We will continue our initiatives on improving our merchandise assortment, including introducing new offerings."

During 2024, the Company opened one store, relocated four stores and permanently closed 62 stores. As of February 1, 2025, the Company operated 1,117 stores in 31 states, compared to 1,178 stores in 31 states as of February 3, 2024. During 2025, the Company plans to open up to 15 new stores and close up to 50 underperforming stores as leases expire. These store closings are anticipated to have minimal financial impact.

The Cato Corporation is a leading specialty retailer of value-priced fashion apparel and accessories operating three concepts, "Cato," "Versona" and "It's Fashion." The Company's Cato stores offer exclusive merchandise with fashion and quality comparable to mall specialty stores at low prices every day. The Company also offers exclusive merchandise found in its Cato stores at www.catofashions.com. Versona is a unique fashion destination offering apparel and accessories including jewelry, handbags and shoes at exceptional prices every day. Select Versona merchandise can also be found at www.shopversona.com. It's Fashion offers fashion with a focus on the latest trendy styles for the entire family at low prices every day.

Statements in this press release that express a belief, expectation or intention, as well as those that are not a historical fact, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's expected or estimated operational financial results, activities or opportunities, and potential impacts and effects of interest rates, inflation or other factors that may affect our customers' disposable income or our costs, are considered "forward-looking" within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations that are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements.Such factors include, but are not limited to, any actual or perceived deterioration in the conditions that drive consumer confidence and spending, including, but not limited to, prevailing social, economic, political, geopolitical, and public health conditions and uncertainties, levels of unemployment, fuel, energy and food costs, inflation, wage rates, tax rates, interest rates, home values, consumer net worth and the availability of credit; changes in laws, regulations or government policies affecting our business, including but not limited to tariffs; uncertainties regarding the impact of any governmental action regarding, or responses to, the foregoing conditions; competitive factors and pricing pressures; our ability to predict and respond to rapidly changing fashion trends and consumer demands; our ability to successfully implement our new store development strategy to increase new store openings and the ability of any such new stores to grow and perform as expected; adverse weather, public health threats (such as COVID-19) or similar conditions that may affect our sales or operations; inventory risks due to shifts in market demand, including the ability to liquidate excess inventory at anticipated margins; adverse developments or volatility affecting the financial services industry or broader financial markets; and other factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in Part I, Item 1A of the Company's most recently filed annual report on Form 10-K and in other reports the Company files with or furnishes to the SEC from time to time. The Company does not undertake to publicly update or revise the forward-looking statements even if experience or future changes make it clear that the projected results expressed or implied therein will not be realized. The Company is not responsible for any changes made to this press release by wire or Internet services.

THE CATO CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS) (UNAUDITED) FOR THE PERIODS ENDED FEBRUARY 1, 2025 AND FEBRUARY 3, 2024 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

































Quarter Ended

Twelve Months Ended

































February 1, %

February 3, %

February 1, %

February 3, %

2025 Sales

2024 Sales

2025 Sales

2024 Sales































REVENUES





























Retail sales $ 155,292 100.0 %

$ 172,144 100.0 %

$ 642,140 100.0 %

$ 700,318 100.0 % Other revenue (principally finance,





























late fees and layaway charges)

2,617 1.7 %



2,738 1.6 %



7,666 1.2 %



7,741 1.1 %































Total revenues

157,909 101.7 %



174,882 101.6 %



649,806 101.2 %



708,059 101.1 %































GROSS MARGIN (Memo)

43,434 28.0 %



53,367 31.0 %



205,700 32.0 %



236,005 33.7 %































COSTS AND EXPENSES, NET





























Cost of goods sold

111,858 72.0 %



118,777 69.0 %



436,440 68.0 %



464,313 66.3 % Selling, general and administrative

58,680 37.8 %



67,433 39.2 %



231,489 36.0 %



252,777 36.1 % Depreciation

2,711 1.7 %



2,500 1.5 %



9,817 1.5 %



9,871 1.4 % Interest and other income

(1,618) -1.0 %



(1,347) -0.8 %



(11,827) -1.8 %



(5,101) -0.7 %































Costs and expenses, net

171,631 110.5 %



187,363 108.8 %



665,919 103.7 %



721,860 103.1 %































































Loss Before Income Taxes

(13,722) -8.8 %



(12,481) -7.3 %



(16,113) -2.5 %



(13,801) -2.0 %































Income Tax Expense (Benefit)

330 0.2 %



10,937 6.4 %



1,944 0.3 %



10,140 1.4 %































Net Loss $ (14,052) -9.0 %

$ (23,418) -13.6 %

$ (18,057) -2.8 %

$ (23,941) -3.4 %































































Basic Loss Per Share $ (0.74)



$ (1.14)



$ (0.97)



$ (1.17)

































































Diluted Loss Per Share $ (0.74)



$ (1.14)



$ (0.97)



$ (1.17)



THE CATO CORPORATION











CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS







(Dollars in thousands)



























February 1,



February 3,

2025



2024

(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)













ASSETS











Current Assets











Cash and cash equivalents $ 20,279



$ 23,940 Short-term investments

57,423





79,012 Restricted cash

2,799





3,973 Accounts receivable - net

24,540





29,751 Merchandise inventories

110,739





98,603 Other current assets

7,406





7,783













Total Current Assets

223,186





243,062













Property and Equipment - net

60,326





64,022













Noncurrent Deferred Income Taxes

0





0













Other Assets

19,979





25,047













Right-of-Use Assets, net

148,870





154,686













TOTAL $ 452,361



$ 486,817













LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





















Current Liabilities $ 130,684



$ 126,900













Current Lease Liability

57,555





61,108













Noncurrent Liabilities

13,485





14,475













Lease Liability

88,341





92,013













Stockholders' Equity

162,296





192,321













TOTAL $ 452,361



$ 486,817

SOURCE Cato Corporation