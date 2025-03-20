Yiren Digital Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results

BEIJING, March 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE: YRD) ("Yiren Digital" or the "Company"), an AI-powered platform providing a comprehensive suite of financial and lifestyle services in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2024.

Fourth Quarter 2024 and Fiscal Year 2024 Operational Highlights

Financial Services Business

Total loans facilitated in the fourth quarter of 2024 reached RMB15.4 billion (US$2.1 billion), representing an increase of 14.6% from RMB13.4 billion in the third quarter of 2024 and compared to RMB11.6 billion in the same period of 2023.

Cumulative number of borrowers served reached 12,350,400 as of December 31, 2024, representing an increase of 6.4% from 11,611,899 as of September 30, 2024, and compared to 9,295,666 as of December 31, 2023.

Number of borrowers served in the fourth quarter of 2024 was 1,560,789, representing an increase of 4.2% from 1,498,020 in the third quarter of 2024 and compared to 1,371,501 in the same period of 2023. As we successfully enhance our customer segments, the repeat rate of our high-quality borrowers continues to grow. For the fiscal year of 2024, total number of borrowers served was 4,187,502, compared to 2,891,901 in 2023.

Outstanding balance of performing loans facilitated reached RMB24.8 billion (US$3.4 billion) as of December 31, 2024, representing an increase of 8.7% from RMB22.8 billion as of September 30, 2024 and compared to RMB18.3 billion as of December 31, 2023.

Insurance Brokerage Business

Cumulative number of insurance clients served reached 1,532,119 as of December 31, 2024, representing an increase of 4.2% from 1,470,738 as of September 30, 2024, and compared to 1,283,102 as of December 31, 2023.

Number of insurance clients served in the fourth quarter of 2024 was 83,786, representing an increase of 1.8% from 82,291 in the third quarter of 2024, and compared to 102,556 in the same period of 2023. Total number of insurance clients served was 296,842 in 2024, compared to 358,278 in 2023. The decrease was due to the decline in new sales of our insurance products amid regulatory changes.

Gross written premiums in the fourth quarter of 2024 were RMB1,100.3 million (US$150.7 million), representing a decrease of 18.6% from RMB1,351.3 million in the third quarter of 2024 and compared to RMB1,208.7 million in the same period of 2023. The decrease was attributed to the ongoing impact of regulatory changes and tightening measures. Total gross written premiums were RMB4,424.9 million in 2024, compared to RMB4,893.0 million in 2023.

"We closed out the year on a strong note, delivering another solid quarter of results that were in line with our previous guidance." said Mr. Ning Tang, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

"2024 marked a milestone for us with several key achievements: First, we upgraded our customer segments in the financial services business, effectively improving asset quality for sustainable growth. Second, we advanced our proprietary AI systems and integrated them across all operations, driving significant improvements in efficiency and user experience. Third, our international business met its phased objectives and achieved profitability, driven by our successful expansion in the Philippines. These successes set the foundation for our long-term, high-quality growth in the coming year."

"The year 2024 has been a strong one, with solid financial performance, as full-year revenue grew by 19%, " M r. Yuning Feng, Chief Financial Officer commented. "On the balance sheet side, as of the end of 2024, our cash and cash equivalents remained strong at RMB3.8 billion, highlighting our financial flexibility and positioning us to capitalize on strategic opportunities. Meanwhile, we are pleased to announce a cash dividend distribution for the second half of 2024, amounting to US$0.22 per American depositary share (the"ADS"), an approximately 20% payout ratio, up from 14% for the first half of 2024."

Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Total net revenue in the fourth quarter of 2024 was RMB1,452.2 million (US$199.0 million), representing an increase of 14.0% from RMB1,274.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. Particularly, in the fourth quarter of 2024, revenue from financial services business was RMB1,047.8 million (US$143.5 million), representing an increase of 34.1% from RMB781.3 million in the same period of 2023. The increase was attributed to the persistent and growing demand for our small revolving loan products. Revenue from insurance brokerage business was RMB106.4 million (US$14.6 million), representing an increase of 8.4% from RMB98.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. The increase was driven by a higher-than-expected premium renewal rate. Revenue from consumption and lifestyle business and others was RMB298.0 million (US$40.8 million), representing a decrease of 24.5% from RMB394.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. The decrease was mainly due to the already high penetration of our products and services within the existing customer pool, along with our strategic scale-back of product offerings as we upgrade our customer segment. The Company is conducting a strategic review of this segment to better understand its potential and identify the best ways to serve our customers. Based on the findings, we will adjust our approach and offerings to ensure we effectively meet their needs.

Sales and marketing expenses in the fourth quarter of 2024 were RMB298.5 million (US$40.9 million), compared to RMB205.7 million in the same period of 2023. The increase was primarily driven by the swift growth of our financial services segment and enhanced marketing endeavors aimed at attracting new, high-caliber customers while optimizing our customer composition.

Origination, servicing and other operating costs in the fourth quarter of 2024 were RMB197.2 million (US$27.0 million), which remained relatively stable compared to RMB184.7 million in the same period of 2023.

Research and development expenses in the fourth quarter of 2024 were RMB164.7 million (US$22.6 million), compared to RMB47.6 million in the same period of 2023. The increase was mainly attributed to our ongoing investment in AI upgrades and technological innovations.

General and administrative expenses in the fourth quarter of 2024 were RMB42.2 million (US$5.8 million), compared to RMB50.5 million in the same period of 2023. The decrease was primarily due to ongoing investments in technology and AI, which have transformed the company's personnel composition and improved operational efficiency.

Allowance for contract assets, receivables and others in the fourth quarter of 2024 was RMB203.1 million (US$27.8 million), compared to RMB100.2 million in the same period of 2023. The increase was mainly due to a higher allowance for accounts receivable and financing receivables, reflecting our prudent approach to the heightened uncertainties in future market conditions.

Provision for contingent liabilities in the fourth quarter of 2024 was RMB250.7 million (US$34.3 million), compared to a reversal of RMB1.5 million in the same period of 2023. The increase was mainly attributed to a growing volume of loans facilitated under our risk-taking model[1].

Income tax expense in the fourth quarter of 2024 was RMB10.7 million (US$1.5 million).

Net income in the fourth quarter of 2024 was RMB331.4 million (US$45.4 million), as compared to RMB571.3 million in the same period in 2023. The decrease was primarily due to the growing loan volume facilitated by our risk-taking model, which required substantial upfront provisions under current accounting principles, as well as increased investment in acquiring new, higher-quality borrowers and developing AI innovation and capabilities.

Adjusted EBITDA[2] (non-GAAP) in the fourth quarter of 2024 was RMB313.9 million (US$43. 0 m illion), compared to RMB684.8 million in the same period of 2023.

Basic and diluted income per ADS in the fourth quarter of 2024 were RMB3.8 (US$0.5) and RMB3.8 (US$0.5) respectively, compared to a basic income per ADS of RMB6.5 and a diluted income per ADS of RMB6.5 in the same period of 2023.

Net cash generated from operating activities in the fourth quarter of 2024 was RMB373.0 million (US$51.1 million), compared to RMB417.2 million in the same period of 2023.

Net cash used in investing activities in the fourth quarter of 2024 was RMB32.9 million (US$4.5 million), compared to RMB260.3 million in the same period of 2023.

Net cash used in financing activities in the fourth quarter of 2024 was RMB114.3 million (US$15.7 million), compared to RMB332.3 million provided by financing activities in the same period of 2023.

As of December 31, 2024, cash and cash equivalents were RMB3,841.3 million (US$526.3 million), compared to RMB3,705.9 million as of September 30, 2024. As of December 31, 2024, the balance of held-to-maturity investments was RMB6.6 million (US$0.9 million), compared to RMB5.1 million as of September 30, 2024. As of December 31, 2024, the balance of available-for-sale investments was RMB353.2 million (US$48.4 million), compared to RMB321.6 million as of September 30, 2024. As of December 31, 2024, the balance of trading securities was RMB77.4 million (US$10.6 million), compared to RMB63.3 million as of September 30, 2024.

Delinquency rates[3]. As of December 31, 2024, the delinquency rates for loans that are past due for 1-30 days, 31-60 days and 61-90 days were 1.6%, 1.2% and 1.1%, respectively, compared to 1.8%, 1.2% and 1.2%, respectively, as of September 30, 2024.

Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results

Total net revenue in 2024 was RMB5,805.9 million (US$795.4 million), compared to RMB4,895.6 million in 2023. Specifically, revenue from financial services business in 2024 was RMB3,473.1 million (US$475.8 million), compared to RMB2,515.1 million in 2023. The increase was driven by the growing demand for our small revolving loan products. Revenue from insurance brokerage business in 2024 was RMB408.4 million (US$55.9 million), compared to RMB963.8 million in 2023. The decrease was due to the ongoing impacts from regulatory changes. Revenue from consumption and lifestyle business and others was RMB1,924.4 million (US$263.6 million), compared to RMB1,416.7 million in 2023. The overall increase was mainly due to the continuous growth of this segment in the first half of the year, followed by a strategic scale-back in the second half.

Sales and marketing expenses in 2024 were RMB1,196.4 million (US$163.9 million), compared to RMB656.6 million in 2023. The increase was primarily due to our efforts to attract new, higher-quality borrowers and the growth of our financial services business volume.

Origination, servicing and other operating costs in 2024 were RMB883.0 million (US$121.0 million), compared to RMB976.2 million in 2023. The decrease was due to the AI-driven improvement of operational efficiency as well as the decline of our insurance product sales.

Research and development expenses in 2024 were RMB411.9 million (US$56.4 million), compared to RMB148.8 million in 2023. The significant increase was driven by our ongoing investment in AI development and the expansion of our technical team.

General and administrative expenses in 2024 were RMB274.7 million (US$37.6 million), which remained relatively stable compared to RMB231.1 million in 2023.

Allowance for contract assets, receivables and others in 2024 was RMB523.6 million (US$71.7 million), compared to RMB261.2 million in 2023. The increase was mainly due to a higher allowance for accounts receivable and financing receivables, reflecting our prudent approach to the heightened uncertainties in future market conditions.

Provision for contingent liabilities in 2024 was RMB869.3 million (US$119.1 million), compared to RMB27.0 million in 2023. The increase was mainly attributed to the growing loan volume facilitated under our risk-taking model where upfront provision is required under current accounting principles.

Income tax expense in 2024 was RMB279.2 million (US$38.2 millio n).

Net income in 2024 was RMB1,582.3 million (US$216. 8 m illion), compared to RMB2,080.2 million in 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) in 2024 was RMB1,781.8 million (US$244.1 million), compared to RMB2,578.5 million in 2023.

Basic and diluted income per ADS in 2024 were RMB18.3 (US$2.5) and RMB18.1 (US$2.5) respectively, compared to a basic per ADS of RMB23.5 and a diluted per ADS of RMB23.3 in 2023.

Net cash generated from operating activities in 2024 was RMB1,424.1 million (US$195.1 million), compared to RMB2,171.0 million in 2023.

[1] The risk-taking model refers to the framework in which the company assumes the credit risk for the loans facilitated on our platform. [2] "Adjusted EBITDA" is a non-GAAP financial measure. For more information on this non-GAAP financial measure, please see the section of "Operating Highlights and Reconciliations of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures" and the table captioned "Reconciliations of Adjusted EBITDA" set forth at the end of this press release. [3] "Delinquency rates" refers to the outstanding principal balance of loans that were 1-30 days, 31-60 days and 61-90 days past due as a percentage of the total performing outstanding principal balance of loans as of a specific date. Loans originating outside mainland China are not included in the calculation. We define a performing loan as one that is being repaid according to the agreed terms and has not become delinquent for more than 90 days.

Dividend Policy

Under the Company's semi-annual dividend policy, the Company will distribute a cash dividend for the second half of 2024, amounting to US$0.22 per American depositary share (the "ADS"), each representing two ordinary shares of the Company, par value US$0.0001 per share. The dividend is expected to be paid on or about May 15, 2025 to holders of the Company's ordinary shares and ADSs of record as of the close of business on April 30, 2025, based on Hong Kong time and New York time, respectively.

Business Outlook

Based on the Company's preliminary assessment of business and market conditions, the Company projects the total revenue in the year of 2025 to be between RMB5.5 billion to RMB6.5 billion, with a healthy net profit margin.

This is the Company's current and preliminary view, which is subject to changes and uncertainties.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In evaluating the business, the Company considers and uses several non-GAAP financial measures, such as adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin as supplemental measures to review and assess operating performance. We believe these non-GAAP measures provide useful information about our core operating results, enhance the overall understanding of our past performance and prospects and allow for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by our management in our financial and operational decision-making. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("U.S. GAAP"). The non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools. Other companies, including peer companies in the industry, may calculate these non-GAAP measures differently, which may reduce their usefulness as a comparative measure. The Company compensates for these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest U.S. GAAP performance measure, all of which should be considered when evaluating our performance. See "Operating Highlights and Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP measures" at the end of this press release.

Currency Conversion

This announcement contains currency conversions of certain RMB amounts into US$ at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to US$ are made at a rate of RMB7.2993 to US$1.00, the effective noon buying rate on December 31, 2024, as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board.

About Yiren Digital

Yiren Digital Ltd. is an advanced, AI-powered platform providing a comprehensive suite of financial and lifestyle services in China. Our mission is to elevate customers' financial well-being and enhance their quality of life by delivering digital financial services, tailor-made insurance solutions, and premium lifestyle services. We support clients at various growth stages, addressing financing needs arising from consumption and production activities, while aiming to augment the overall well-being and security of individuals, families, and businesses.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except for share, per share and per ADS data, and percentages)

For the Three Months Ended



For the Year Ended

December 31,

2023

September 30,

2024

December 31,

2024

December 31,

2024



December 31,

2023

December 31,

2024

December 31,

2024

RMB

RMB

RMB

USD



RMB

RMB

USD Net revenue:



























Loan facilitation services 722,451

600,899

748,663

102,566



2,240,852

2,721,389

372,829 Post-origination services 4,630

1,421

1,474

202



17,203

5,957

816 Insurance brokerage services 98,158

85,530

106,387

14,575



963,822

408,369

55,946 Financing services 8,564

31,448

31,551

4,323



55,974

93,239

12,774 Electronic commerce services 385,886

546,366

292,678

40,097



1,267,104

1,865,621

255,589 Guarantee services 8,590

136,746

206,766

28,327



50,865

429,299

58,814 Others 46,031

76,678

64,674

8,860



299,813

282,027

38,637 Total net revenue 1,274,310

1,479,088

1,452,193

198,950



4,895,633

5,805,901

795,405 Operating costs and expenses:



























Sales and marketing 205,730

335,647

298,458

40,889



656,603

1,196,429

163,910 Origination,servicing and other operating costs 184,700

205,913

197,232

27,021



976,172

882,957

120,965 Research and development 47,586

150,840

164,703

22,564



148,754

411,876

56,427 General and administrative 50,512

80,097

42,232

5,786



231,135

274,673

37,629 Allowance for contract assets, receivables and others 100,229

94,913

203,090

27,823



261,152

523,622

71,736 Provision for contingent liabilities (1,543)

272,406

250,691

34,344



27,035

869,280

119,091 Total operating costs and expenses 587,214

1,139,816

1,156,406

158,427



2,300,851

4,158,837

569,758 Other income/(expenses):



























Interest income, net 29,880

21,877

31,219

4,277



80,749

105,477

14,450 Fair value adjustments related to Consolidated ABFE (13,394)

36,423

16,935

2,320



(50,171)

107,532

14,732 Others, net 8,504

2,535

(1,353)

(186)



20,000

1,848

253 Total other income 24,990

60,835

46,801

6,411



50,578

214,857

29,435 Income before provision for income taxes 712,086

400,107

342,588

46,934



2,645,360

1,861,921

255,082 Share of results of equity investees -

-

(440)

(60)



-

(440)

(60) Income tax expense 140,818

44,665

10,702

1,466



565,163

279,182

38,248 Net income 571,268

355,442

331,446

45,408



2,080,197

1,582,299

216,774





























Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding, basic 175,445,539

175,018,644

172,723,644

172,723,644



176,749,706

173,256,348

173,256,348 Basic income per share 3.2561

2.0309

1.9189

0.2629



11.7692

9.1327

1.2512 Basic income per ADS 6.5122

4.0618

3.8378

0.5258



23.5384

18.2654

2.5024





























Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding, diluted 177,106,305

176,035,324

173,727,886

173,727,886



178,688,319

174,711,569

174,711,569 Diluted income per share 3.2256

2.0192

1.9078

0.2614



11.6415

9.0566

1.2408 Diluted income per ADS 6.4512

4.0384

3.8156

0.5228



23.2830

18.1132

2.4816





























Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Cash Flow Data



























Net cash generated from operating activities 417,232

50,393

373,038

51,106



2,171,013

1,424,082

195,098 Net cash (used in)/provided by investing activities (260,331)

(1,859,587)

(32,948)

(4,514)



100,045

(3,113,115)

(426,495) Net cash provided by/(used in) financing activities 332,309

(22,227)

(114,341)

(15,665)



(569,278)

(277,226)

(37,980) Effect of foreign exchange rate changes (6,414)

(6,252)

15,020

2,058



(3,871)

9,212

1,263 Net increase/(decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 482,796

(1,837,673)

240,769

32,985



1,697,909

(1,957,047)

(268,114) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 5,575,808

5,698,461

3,860,788

528,926



4,360,695

6,058,604

830,025 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period 6,058,604

3,860,788

4,101,557

561,911



6,058,604

4,101,557

561,911

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands)

As of

December 31,

2023

September 30,

2024

December 31,

2024

December 31,

2024

RMB

RMB

RMB

USD















Cash and cash equivalents 5,791,333

3,705,866

3,841,284

526,254 Restricted cash 267,271

154,922

260,273

35,657 Trading securities 76,053

63,276

77,426

10,607 Accounts receivable 499,027

668,757

566,541

77,616 Guarantee receivable 2,890

391,547

474,132

64,956 Contract assets, net 978,051

916,543

1,008,920

138,221 Contract cost 32

279

294

40 Prepaid expenses and other assets 423,621

2,291,397

2,361,585

323,536 Loans at fair value 677,835

414,803

421,922

57,803 Financing receivables 116,164

28,672

17,515

2,400 Amounts due from related parties 820,181

3,338,868

3,387,952

464,148 Held-to-maturity investments 10,420

5,087

6,587

902 Available-for-sale investments 438,084

321,550

353,190

48,387 Equity investments -

7,105

9,239

1,266 Property, equipment and software, net 79,158

80,224

78,678

10,779 Deferred tax assets 73,414

54,595

77,463

10,612 Right-of-use assets 23,382

14,454

39,695

5,438 Total assets 10,276,916

12,457,945

12,982,696

1,778,622 Accounts payable 30,902

42,712

43,167

5,912 Amounts due to related parties 14,414

96,498

129,629

17,759 Guarantee liabilities-stand ready 8,802

449,759

606,886

83,143 Guarantee liabilities-contingent 28,351

512,004

578,797

79,295 Deferred revenue 54,044

18,348

9,479

1,299 Payable to investors at fair value 445,762

350,000

368,022

50,419 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 1,463,369

1,672,111

1,622,050

222,220 Deferred tax liabilities 122,075

16,434

41,471

5,682 Lease liabilities 23,648

15,226

40,765

5,585 Total liabilities 2,191,367

3,173,092

3,440,266

471,314 Ordinary shares 130

132

132

18 Additional paid-in capital 5,171,232

5,198,271

5,198,457

712,186 Treasury stock (94,851)

(160,534)

(170,463)

(23,353) Accumulated other comprehensive income 23,669

21,226

79,268

10,860 Retained earnings 2,985,369

4,225,758

4,435,036

607,597 Total equity 8,085,549

9,284,853

9,542,430

1,307,308 Total liabilities and equity 10,276,916

12,457,945

12,982,696

1,778,622































Operating Highlights and Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures (in thousands, except for number of borrowers, number of insurance clients, cumulative number of insurance clients and percentages)

For the Three Months Ended



For the Year Ended

December 31,

2023

September 30,

2024

December 31,

2024

December 31,

2024



December 31,

2023

December 31,

2024

December 31,

2024

RMB

RMB

RMB

USD



RMB

RMB

USD Operating Highlights



























Amount of loans facilitated 11,645,528

13,392,676

15,352,533

2,103,288



36,036,301

53,591,593

7,342,018 Number of borrowers 1,371,501

1,498,020

1,560,789

1,560,789



2,891,901

4,187,502

4,187,502 Remaining principal of performing loans 18,251,550

22,768,555

24,755,199

3,391,448



18,251,550

24,755,199

3,391,448 Cumulative number of insurance clients 1,283,102

1,470,738

1,532,119

1,532,119



1,283,102

1,532,119

1,532,119 Number of insurance clients 102,556

82,291

83,786

83,786



358,278

296,842

296,842 Gross written premiums 1,208,717

1,351,311

1,100,262

150,735



4,893,042

4,424,889

606,207 First year premium 536,252

511,377

475,285

65,114



3,180,334

2,078,190

284,711 Renewal premium 672,465

839,934

624,977

85,621



1,712,708

2,346,699

321,496





























Segment Information



























Financial services business:



























Revenue 781,306

836,193

1,047,768

143,544



2,515,119

3,473,109

475,814 Sales and marketing expenses 186,304

307,459

290,253

39,765



498,055

1,102,737

151,074 Origination, servicing and other operating costs 77,598

119,706

123,585

16,931



223,468

442,312

60,597 Allowance for contract assets, receivables and others 99,496

93,248

200,755

27,503



262,607

519,895

71,225 Provision for contingent liabilities (1,543)

272,406

250,691

34,344



27,035

869,280

119,091





























Insurance brokerage business:



























Revenue 98,158

85,530

106,387

14,575



963,822

408,369

55,946 Sales and marketing expenses 3,578

3,545

2,333

320



12,887

13,706

1,878 Origination, servicing and other operating costs 98,019

78,466

69,518

9,524



697,669

407,225

55,790 Allowance for contract assets, receivables and others (35)

(414)

241

33



(390)

(663)

(91)





























Consumption & lifestyle business and others:



























Revenue 394,846

557,365

298,038

40,831



1,416,692

1,924,423

263,645 Sales and marketing expenses 15,848

24,643

5,872

804



145,661

79,986

10,958 Origination, servicing and other operating costs 9,083

7,741

4,129

566



55,035

33,420

4,578 Allowance for contract assets, receivables and others 774

1,666

(756)

(104)



(771)

908

124





























Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA



























Net income 571,268

355,442

331,446

45,408



2,080,197

1,582,299

216,774 Interest income, net (29,880)

(21,877)

(31,219)

(4,277)



(80,749)

(105,477)

(14,450) Income tax expense 140,818

44,665

10,702

1,466



565,163

279,182

38,248 Depreciation and amortization 1,806

2,401

2,574

353



7,116

8,893

1,218 Share-based compensation 828

13,235

350

48



6,751

16,928

2,319 Adjusted EBITDA 684,840

393,866

313,853

42,998



2,578,478

1,781,825

244,109 Adjusted EBITDA margin 53.7 %

26.6 %

21.6 %

21.6 %



52.7 %

30.7 %

30.7 %

Delinquency Rates



1-30 days

31-60 days

61-90 days December 31, 2019

2.1 %

1.2 %

0.9 % December 31, 2020

1.3 %

0.7 %

0.6 % December 31, 2021

2.0 %

1.5 %

1.2 % December 31, 2022

1.7 %

1.2 %

1.1 % December 31, 2023

2.0 %

1.4 %

1.2 % March 31, 2024

2.1 %

1.6 %

1.4 % June 30, 2024

1.9 %

1.4 %

1.5 % September 30, 2024

1.8 %

1.2 %

1.2 % December 31, 2024

1.6 %

1.2 %

1.1 %



30+ Days Delinquency Rates By Vintage* Loan

Issued

Period

Month on Book



2 4 6 8 10 12 14 16 18 20 22 24 2019Q1

0.0 % 0.5 % 1.6 % 2.3 % 3.3 % 4.4 % 5.9 % 6.1 % 6.4 % 6.9 % 6.9 % 6.9 % 2019Q2

0.3 % 1.4 % 2.8 % 5.0 % 7.8 % 8.9 % 9.5 % 10.0 % 10.3 % 10.7 % 10.9 % 11.2 % 2019Q3

0.3 % 2.0 % 5.1 % 7.6 % 9.1 % 10.4 % 11.3 % 12.4 % 13.3 % 14.1 % 14.7 % 15.2 % 2019Q4

0.7 % 3.0 % 4.4 % 5.7 % 6.6 % 7.3 % 8.1 % 8.5 % 9.0 % 9.4 % 9.7 % 10.3 % 2020Q1

0.8 % 2.0 % 3.4 % 4.5 % 5.4 % 5.9 % 6.5 % 6.8 % 7.1 % 7.5 % 8.1 % 8.5 % 2020Q2

0.6 % 2.0 % 3.3 % 4.5 % 5.3 % 6.0 % 6.4 % 6.9 % 7.4 % 8.0 % 8.6 % 8.8 % 2020Q3

1.3 % 2.8 % 4.3 % 5.4 % 6.3 % 6.9 % 7.5 % 8.2 % 8.9 % 9.3 % 9.5 % 9.5 % 2020Q4

0.3 % 1.4 % 2.4 % 3.4 % 4.3 % 5.4 % 6.4 % 7.3 % 7.7 % 8.0 % 8.2 % 8.3 % 2021Q1

0.5 % 1.8 % 3.0 % 4.2 % 5.3 % 6.3 % 7.1 % 7.3 % 7.5 % 7.7 % 7.8 % 7.9 % 2021Q2

0.5 % 2.1 % 3.8 % 5.5 % 6.8 % 7.5 % 7.7 % 7.9 % 8.1 % 8.3 % 8.2 % 8.2 % 2021Q3

0.6 % 2.5 % 4.2 % 5.4 % 6.1 % 6.5 % 6.7 % 6.9 % 6.9 % 6.9 % 6.9 % 6.8 % 2021Q4

0.8 % 2.7 % 4.1 % 4.9 % 5.4 % 5.8 % 5.8 % 5.8 % 5.7 % 5.6 % 5.6 % 5.5 % 2022Q1

0.7 % 2.1 % 3.2 % 4.0 % 4.6 % 4.8 % 4.7 % 4.6 % 4.6 % 4.5 % 4.5 % 4.4 % 2022Q2

0.5 % 1.8 % 2.9 % 3.8 % 4.3 % 4.5 % 4.4 % 4.3 % 4.3 % 4.2 % 4.2 % 4.1 % 2022Q3

0.6 % 2.2 % 3.5 % 4.3 % 4.8 % 5.0 % 5.0 % 4.9 % 4.9 % 4.8 % 4.7 % 4.7 % 2022Q4

0.7 % 2.5 % 3.9 % 4.9 % 5.6 % 5.9 % 5.8 % 5.8 % 5.7 % 5.6 % 5.5 % 5.4 % 2023Q1

0.6 % 2.4 % 4.0 % 5.2 % 5.9 % 6.2 % 6.1 % 6.0 % 5.9 % 5.8 % 5.5 %

2023Q2

0.7 % 3.0 % 4.9 % 6.3 % 7.0 % 7.3 % 7.2 % 7.0 % 6.9 % 6.5 %



2023Q3

0.9 % 3.7 % 5.8 % 7.1 % 7.9 % 8.1 % 8.0 % 7.9 %







2023Q4

0.8 % 3.6 % 5.8 % 7.0 % 7.6 % 7.8 % 7.7 %









2024Q1

0.7 % 3.2 % 5.0 % 6.1 % 6.9 %













2024Q2

0.6 % 2.5 % 4.2 % 5.5 %















2024Q3

0.6 % 2.3 %



















2024Q4

0.6 %























*The 30+ days delinquency rate by vintage refers to the outstanding principal balance of loans facilitated over a specified period

that are more than 30 days past due, as a percentage of the total loans facilitated during that same period. Loans originating

outside mainland China are excluded from the calculation.



