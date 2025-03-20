Anzeige
WKN: A2AC13 | ISIN: US98585L1008 | Ticker-Symbol: 19YA
Stuttgart
20.03.25
08:03 Uhr
7,750 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
YIREN DIGITAL LTD ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
YIREN DIGITAL LTD ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,3506,50016:21
6,3506,50016:21
PR Newswire
20.03.2025 12:19 Uhr
13 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Yiren Digital Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results

Finanznachrichten News

BEIJING, March 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE: YRD) ("Yiren Digital" or the "Company"), an AI-powered platform providing a comprehensive suite of financial and lifestyle services in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2024.

Fourth Quarter 2024 and Fiscal Year 2024 Operational Highlights

Financial Services Business

  • Total loans facilitated in the fourth quarter of 2024 reached RMB15.4 billion (US$2.1 billion), representing an increase of 14.6% from RMB13.4 billion in the third quarter of 2024 and compared to RMB11.6 billion in the same period of 2023.
  • Cumulative number of borrowers served reached 12,350,400 as of December 31, 2024, representing an increase of 6.4% from 11,611,899 as of September 30, 2024, and compared to 9,295,666 as of December 31, 2023.
  • Number of borrowers served in the fourth quarter of 2024 was 1,560,789, representing an increase of 4.2% from 1,498,020 in the third quarter of 2024 and compared to 1,371,501 in the same period of 2023. As we successfully enhance our customer segments, the repeat rate of our high-quality borrowers continues to grow. For the fiscal year of 2024, total number of borrowers served was 4,187,502, compared to 2,891,901 in 2023.
  • Outstanding balance of performing loans facilitated reached RMB24.8 billion (US$3.4 billion) as of December 31, 2024, representing an increase of 8.7% from RMB22.8 billion as of September 30, 2024 and compared to RMB18.3 billion as of December 31, 2023.

Insurance Brokerage Business

  • Cumulative number of insurance clients served reached 1,532,119 as of December 31, 2024, representing an increase of 4.2% from 1,470,738 as of September 30, 2024, and compared to 1,283,102 as of December 31, 2023.
  • Number of insurance clients served in the fourth quarter of 2024 was 83,786, representing an increase of 1.8% from 82,291 in the third quarter of 2024, and compared to 102,556 in the same period of 2023. Total number of insurance clients served was 296,842 in 2024, compared to 358,278 in 2023. The decrease was due to the decline in new sales of our insurance products amid regulatory changes.
  • Gross written premiums in the fourth quarter of 2024 were RMB1,100.3 million (US$150.7 million), representing a decrease of 18.6% from RMB1,351.3 million in the third quarter of 2024 and compared to RMB1,208.7 million in the same period of 2023. The decrease was attributed to the ongoing impact of regulatory changes and tightening measures. Total gross written premiums were RMB4,424.9 million in 2024, compared to RMB4,893.0 million in 2023.

"We closed out the year on a strong note, delivering another solid quarter of results that were in line with our previous guidance." said Mr. Ning Tang, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

"2024 marked a milestone for us with several key achievements: First, we upgraded our customer segments in the financial services business, effectively improving asset quality for sustainable growth. Second, we advanced our proprietary AI systems and integrated them across all operations, driving significant improvements in efficiency and user experience. Third, our international business met its phased objectives and achieved profitability, driven by our successful expansion in the Philippines. These successes set the foundation for our long-term, high-quality growth in the coming year."

"The year 2024 has been a strong one, with solid financial performance, as full-year revenue grew by 19%, " M r. Yuning Feng, Chief Financial Officer commented. "On the balance sheet side, as of the end of 2024, our cash and cash equivalents remained strong at RMB3.8 billion, highlighting our financial flexibility and positioning us to capitalize on strategic opportunities. Meanwhile, we are pleased to announce a cash dividend distribution for the second half of 2024, amounting to US$0.22 per American depositary share (the"ADS"), an approximately 20% payout ratio, up from 14% for the first half of 2024."

Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Total net revenue in the fourth quarter of 2024 was RMB1,452.2 million (US$199.0 million), representing an increase of 14.0% from RMB1,274.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. Particularly, in the fourth quarter of 2024, revenue from financial services business was RMB1,047.8 million (US$143.5 million), representing an increase of 34.1% from RMB781.3 million in the same period of 2023. The increase was attributed to the persistent and growing demand for our small revolving loan products. Revenue from insurance brokerage business was RMB106.4 million (US$14.6 million), representing an increase of 8.4% from RMB98.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. The increase was driven by a higher-than-expected premium renewal rate. Revenue from consumption and lifestyle business and others was RMB298.0 million (US$40.8 million), representing a decrease of 24.5% from RMB394.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. The decrease was mainly due to the already high penetration of our products and services within the existing customer pool, along with our strategic scale-back of product offerings as we upgrade our customer segment. The Company is conducting a strategic review of this segment to better understand its potential and identify the best ways to serve our customers. Based on the findings, we will adjust our approach and offerings to ensure we effectively meet their needs.

Sales and marketing expenses in the fourth quarter of 2024 were RMB298.5 million (US$40.9 million), compared to RMB205.7 million in the same period of 2023. The increase was primarily driven by the swift growth of our financial services segment and enhanced marketing endeavors aimed at attracting new, high-caliber customers while optimizing our customer composition.

Origination, servicing and other operating costs in the fourth quarter of 2024 were RMB197.2 million (US$27.0 million), which remained relatively stable compared to RMB184.7 million in the same period of 2023.

Research and development expenses in the fourth quarter of 2024 were RMB164.7 million (US$22.6 million), compared to RMB47.6 million in the same period of 2023. The increase was mainly attributed to our ongoing investment in AI upgrades and technological innovations.

General and administrative expenses in the fourth quarter of 2024 were RMB42.2 million (US$5.8 million), compared to RMB50.5 million in the same period of 2023. The decrease was primarily due to ongoing investments in technology and AI, which have transformed the company's personnel composition and improved operational efficiency.

Allowance for contract assets, receivables and others in the fourth quarter of 2024 was RMB203.1 million (US$27.8 million), compared to RMB100.2 million in the same period of 2023. The increase was mainly due to a higher allowance for accounts receivable and financing receivables, reflecting our prudent approach to the heightened uncertainties in future market conditions.

Provision for contingent liabilities in the fourth quarter of 2024 was RMB250.7 million (US$34.3 million), compared to a reversal of RMB1.5 million in the same period of 2023. The increase was mainly attributed to a growing volume of loans facilitated under our risk-taking model[1].

Income tax expense in the fourth quarter of 2024 was RMB10.7 million (US$1.5 million).

Net income in the fourth quarter of 2024 was RMB331.4 million (US$45.4 million), as compared to RMB571.3 million in the same period in 2023. The decrease was primarily due to the growing loan volume facilitated by our risk-taking model, which required substantial upfront provisions under current accounting principles, as well as increased investment in acquiring new, higher-quality borrowers and developing AI innovation and capabilities.

Adjusted EBITDA[2] (non-GAAP) in the fourth quarter of 2024 was RMB313.9 million (US$43. 0 m illion), compared to RMB684.8 million in the same period of 2023.

Basic and diluted income per ADS in the fourth quarter of 2024 were RMB3.8 (US$0.5) and RMB3.8 (US$0.5) respectively, compared to a basic income per ADS of RMB6.5 and a diluted income per ADS of RMB6.5 in the same period of 2023.

Net cash generated from operating activities in the fourth quarter of 2024 was RMB373.0 million (US$51.1 million), compared to RMB417.2 million in the same period of 2023.

Net cash used in investing activities in the fourth quarter of 2024 was RMB32.9 million (US$4.5 million), compared to RMB260.3 million in the same period of 2023.

Net cash used in financing activities in the fourth quarter of 2024 was RMB114.3 million (US$15.7 million), compared to RMB332.3 million provided by financing activities in the same period of 2023.

As of December 31, 2024, cash and cash equivalents were RMB3,841.3 million (US$526.3 million), compared to RMB3,705.9 million as of September 30, 2024. As of December 31, 2024, the balance of held-to-maturity investments was RMB6.6 million (US$0.9 million), compared to RMB5.1 million as of September 30, 2024. As of December 31, 2024, the balance of available-for-sale investments was RMB353.2 million (US$48.4 million), compared to RMB321.6 million as of September 30, 2024. As of December 31, 2024, the balance of trading securities was RMB77.4 million (US$10.6 million), compared to RMB63.3 million as of September 30, 2024.

Delinquency rates[3]. As of December 31, 2024, the delinquency rates for loans that are past due for 1-30 days, 31-60 days and 61-90 days were 1.6%, 1.2% and 1.1%, respectively, compared to 1.8%, 1.2% and 1.2%, respectively, as of September 30, 2024.

Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results

Total net revenue in 2024 was RMB5,805.9 million (US$795.4 million), compared to RMB4,895.6 million in 2023. Specifically, revenue from financial services business in 2024 was RMB3,473.1 million (US$475.8 million), compared to RMB2,515.1 million in 2023. The increase was driven by the growing demand for our small revolving loan products. Revenue from insurance brokerage business in 2024 was RMB408.4 million (US$55.9 million), compared to RMB963.8 million in 2023. The decrease was due to the ongoing impacts from regulatory changes. Revenue from consumption and lifestyle business and others was RMB1,924.4 million (US$263.6 million), compared to RMB1,416.7 million in 2023. The overall increase was mainly due to the continuous growth of this segment in the first half of the year, followed by a strategic scale-back in the second half.

Sales and marketing expenses in 2024 were RMB1,196.4 million (US$163.9 million), compared to RMB656.6 million in 2023. The increase was primarily due to our efforts to attract new, higher-quality borrowers and the growth of our financial services business volume.

Origination, servicing and other operating costs in 2024 were RMB883.0 million (US$121.0 million), compared to RMB976.2 million in 2023. The decrease was due to the AI-driven improvement of operational efficiency as well as the decline of our insurance product sales.

Research and development expenses in 2024 were RMB411.9 million (US$56.4 million), compared to RMB148.8 million in 2023. The significant increase was driven by our ongoing investment in AI development and the expansion of our technical team.

General and administrative expenses in 2024 were RMB274.7 million (US$37.6 million), which remained relatively stable compared to RMB231.1 million in 2023.

Allowance for contract assets, receivables and others in 2024 was RMB523.6 million (US$71.7 million), compared to RMB261.2 million in 2023. The increase was mainly due to a higher allowance for accounts receivable and financing receivables, reflecting our prudent approach to the heightened uncertainties in future market conditions.

Provision for contingent liabilities in 2024 was RMB869.3 million (US$119.1 million), compared to RMB27.0 million in 2023. The increase was mainly attributed to the growing loan volume facilitated under our risk-taking model where upfront provision is required under current accounting principles.

Income tax expense in 2024 was RMB279.2 million (US$38.2 millio n).

Net income in 2024 was RMB1,582.3 million (US$216. 8 m illion), compared to RMB2,080.2 million in 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) in 2024 was RMB1,781.8 million (US$244.1 million), compared to RMB2,578.5 million in 2023.

Basic and diluted income per ADS in 2024 were RMB18.3 (US$2.5) and RMB18.1 (US$2.5) respectively, compared to a basic per ADS of RMB23.5 and a diluted per ADS of RMB23.3 in 2023.

Net cash generated from operating activities in 2024 was RMB1,424.1 million (US$195.1 million), compared to RMB2,171.0 million in 2023.

[1] The risk-taking model refers to the framework in which the company assumes the credit risk for the loans facilitated on our platform.

[2] "Adjusted EBITDA" is a non-GAAP financial measure. For more information on this non-GAAP financial measure, please see the section of "Operating Highlights and Reconciliations of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures" and the table captioned "Reconciliations of Adjusted EBITDA" set forth at the end of this press release.

[3] "Delinquency rates" refers to the outstanding principal balance of loans that were 1-30 days, 31-60 days and 61-90 days past due as a percentage of the total performing outstanding principal balance of loans as of a specific date. Loans originating outside mainland China are not included in the calculation. We define a performing loan as one that is being repaid according to the agreed terms and has not become delinquent for more than 90 days.

Dividend Policy

Under the Company's semi-annual dividend policy, the Company will distribute a cash dividend for the second half of 2024, amounting to US$0.22 per American depositary share (the "ADS"), each representing two ordinary shares of the Company, par value US$0.0001 per share. The dividend is expected to be paid on or about May 15, 2025 to holders of the Company's ordinary shares and ADSs of record as of the close of business on April 30, 2025, based on Hong Kong time and New York time, respectively.

Business Outlook

Based on the Company's preliminary assessment of business and market conditions, the Company projects the total revenue in the year of 2025 to be between RMB5.5 billion to RMB6.5 billion, with a healthy net profit margin.

This is the Company's current and preliminary view, which is subject to changes and uncertainties.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In evaluating the business, the Company considers and uses several non-GAAP financial measures, such as adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin as supplemental measures to review and assess operating performance. We believe these non-GAAP measures provide useful information about our core operating results, enhance the overall understanding of our past performance and prospects and allow for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by our management in our financial and operational decision-making. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("U.S. GAAP"). The non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools. Other companies, including peer companies in the industry, may calculate these non-GAAP measures differently, which may reduce their usefulness as a comparative measure. The Company compensates for these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest U.S. GAAP performance measure, all of which should be considered when evaluating our performance. See "Operating Highlights and Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP measures" at the end of this press release.

Currency Conversion

This announcement contains currency conversions of certain RMB amounts into US$ at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to US$ are made at a rate of RMB7.2993 to US$1.00, the effective noon buying rate on December 31, 2024, as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board.

Conference Call

Yiren Digital's management will host an earnings conference call at 8:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time on March 20, 2025 (or 8:00 p.m. Beijing /Hong Kong Time on March 20, 2025).

Participants who wish to join the call should register online in advance of the conference at: https://dpregister.com/sreg/10197602/feaaa46216

Once registration is completed, participants will receive the dial-in details for the conference call.

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available at: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=NaB0pL6P

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements constitute "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "target," "confident" and similar statements. Such statements are based upon management's current expectations and current market and operating conditions and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond Yiren Digital's control. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any such statements. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, uncertainties as to Yiren Digital's ability to attract and retain borrowers and investors on its marketplace, its ability to introduce new loan products and platform enhancements, its ability to compete effectively, PRC regulations and policies relating to the peer-to-peer lending service industry in China, general economic conditions in China, and Yiren Digital's ability to meet the standards necessary to maintain the listing of its ADSs on the NYSE or other stock exchange, including its ability to cure any non-compliance with the NYSE's continued listing criteria. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in Yiren Digital's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Yiren Digital does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable law.

About Yiren Digital

Yiren Digital Ltd. is an advanced, AI-powered platform providing a comprehensive suite of financial and lifestyle services in China. Our mission is to elevate customers' financial well-being and enhance their quality of life by delivering digital financial services, tailor-made insurance solutions, and premium lifestyle services. We support clients at various growth stages, addressing financing needs arising from consumption and production activities, while aiming to augment the overall well-being and security of individuals, families, and businesses.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except for share, per share and per ADS data, and percentages)


For the Three Months Ended



For the Year Ended


December 31,
2023


September 30,
2024


December 31,
2024


December 31,
2024



December 31,
2023


December 31,
2024


December 31,
2024


RMB


RMB


RMB


USD



RMB


RMB


USD

Net revenue:















Loan facilitation services

722,451


600,899


748,663


102,566



2,240,852


2,721,389


372,829

Post-origination services

4,630


1,421


1,474


202



17,203


5,957


816

Insurance brokerage services

98,158


85,530


106,387


14,575



963,822


408,369


55,946

Financing services

8,564


31,448


31,551


4,323



55,974


93,239


12,774

Electronic commerce services

385,886


546,366


292,678


40,097



1,267,104


1,865,621


255,589

Guarantee services

8,590


136,746


206,766


28,327



50,865


429,299


58,814

Others

46,031


76,678


64,674


8,860



299,813


282,027


38,637

Total net revenue

1,274,310


1,479,088


1,452,193


198,950



4,895,633


5,805,901


795,405

Operating costs and expenses:















Sales and marketing

205,730


335,647


298,458


40,889



656,603


1,196,429


163,910

Origination,servicing and other operating costs

184,700


205,913


197,232


27,021



976,172


882,957


120,965

Research and development

47,586


150,840


164,703


22,564



148,754


411,876


56,427

General and administrative

50,512


80,097


42,232


5,786



231,135


274,673


37,629

Allowance for contract assets, receivables and others

100,229


94,913


203,090


27,823



261,152


523,622


71,736

Provision for contingent liabilities

(1,543)


272,406


250,691


34,344



27,035


869,280


119,091

Total operating costs and expenses

587,214


1,139,816


1,156,406


158,427



2,300,851


4,158,837


569,758

Other income/(expenses):















Interest income, net

29,880


21,877


31,219


4,277



80,749


105,477


14,450

Fair value adjustments related to Consolidated ABFE

(13,394)


36,423


16,935


2,320



(50,171)


107,532


14,732

Others, net

8,504


2,535


(1,353)


(186)



20,000


1,848


253

Total other income

24,990


60,835


46,801


6,411



50,578


214,857


29,435

Income before provision for income taxes

712,086


400,107


342,588


46,934



2,645,360


1,861,921


255,082

Share of results of equity investees

-


-


(440)


(60)



-


(440)


(60)

Income tax expense

140,818


44,665


10,702


1,466



565,163


279,182


38,248

Net income

571,268


355,442


331,446


45,408



2,080,197


1,582,299


216,774
















Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding,

basic

175,445,539


175,018,644


172,723,644


172,723,644



176,749,706


173,256,348


173,256,348

Basic income per share

3.2561


2.0309


1.9189


0.2629



11.7692


9.1327


1.2512

Basic income per ADS

6.5122


4.0618


3.8378


0.5258



23.5384


18.2654


2.5024
















Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding,

diluted

177,106,305


176,035,324


173,727,886


173,727,886



178,688,319


174,711,569


174,711,569

Diluted income per share

3.2256


2.0192


1.9078


0.2614



11.6415


9.0566


1.2408

Diluted income per ADS

6.4512


4.0384


3.8156


0.5228



23.2830


18.1132


2.4816
















Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Cash Flow Data















Net cash generated from operating activities

417,232


50,393


373,038


51,106



2,171,013


1,424,082


195,098

Net cash (used in)/provided by investing activities

(260,331)


(1,859,587)


(32,948)


(4,514)



100,045


(3,113,115)


(426,495)

Net cash provided by/(used in) financing activities

332,309


(22,227)


(114,341)


(15,665)



(569,278)


(277,226)


(37,980)

Effect of foreign exchange rate changes

(6,414)


(6,252)


15,020


2,058



(3,871)


9,212


1,263

Net increase/(decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and

restricted cash

482,796


(1,837,673)


240,769


32,985



1,697,909


(1,957,047)


(268,114)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of

period

5,575,808


5,698,461


3,860,788


528,926



4,360,695


6,058,604


830,025

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period

6,058,604


3,860,788


4,101,557


561,911



6,058,604


4,101,557


561,911

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands)


As of


December 31,
2023


September 30,
2024


December 31,
2024


December 31,
2024


RMB


RMB


RMB


USD









Cash and cash equivalents

5,791,333


3,705,866


3,841,284


526,254

Restricted cash

267,271


154,922


260,273


35,657

Trading securities

76,053


63,276


77,426


10,607

Accounts receivable

499,027


668,757


566,541


77,616

Guarantee receivable

2,890


391,547


474,132


64,956

Contract assets, net

978,051


916,543


1,008,920


138,221

Contract cost

32


279


294


40

Prepaid expenses and other assets

423,621


2,291,397


2,361,585


323,536

Loans at fair value

677,835


414,803


421,922


57,803

Financing receivables

116,164


28,672


17,515


2,400

Amounts due from related parties

820,181


3,338,868


3,387,952


464,148

Held-to-maturity investments

10,420


5,087


6,587


902

Available-for-sale investments

438,084


321,550


353,190


48,387

Equity investments

-


7,105


9,239


1,266

Property, equipment and software, net

79,158


80,224


78,678


10,779

Deferred tax assets

73,414


54,595


77,463


10,612

Right-of-use assets

23,382


14,454


39,695


5,438

Total assets

10,276,916


12,457,945


12,982,696


1,778,622

Accounts payable

30,902


42,712


43,167


5,912

Amounts due to related parties

14,414


96,498


129,629


17,759

Guarantee liabilities-stand ready

8,802


449,759


606,886


83,143

Guarantee liabilities-contingent

28,351


512,004


578,797


79,295

Deferred revenue

54,044


18,348


9,479


1,299

Payable to investors at fair value

445,762


350,000


368,022


50,419

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

1,463,369


1,672,111


1,622,050


222,220

Deferred tax liabilities

122,075


16,434


41,471


5,682

Lease liabilities

23,648


15,226


40,765


5,585

Total liabilities

2,191,367


3,173,092


3,440,266


471,314

Ordinary shares

130


132


132


18

Additional paid-in capital

5,171,232


5,198,271


5,198,457


712,186

Treasury stock

(94,851)


(160,534)


(170,463)


(23,353)

Accumulated other comprehensive

income

23,669


21,226


79,268


10,860

Retained earnings

2,985,369


4,225,758


4,435,036


607,597

Total equity

8,085,549


9,284,853


9,542,430


1,307,308

Total liabilities and equity

10,276,916


12,457,945


12,982,696


1,778,622
















Operating Highlights and Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures

(in thousands, except for number of borrowers, number of insurance clients, cumulative number of insurance clients and percentages)


For the Three Months Ended



For the Year Ended


December 31,
2023


September 30,
2024


December 31,
2024


December 31,
2024



December 31,
2023


December 31,
2024


December 31,
2024


RMB


RMB


RMB


USD



RMB


RMB


USD

Operating Highlights















Amount of loans facilitated

11,645,528


13,392,676


15,352,533


2,103,288



36,036,301


53,591,593


7,342,018

Number of borrowers

1,371,501


1,498,020


1,560,789


1,560,789



2,891,901


4,187,502


4,187,502

Remaining principal of performing loans

18,251,550


22,768,555


24,755,199


3,391,448



18,251,550


24,755,199


3,391,448

Cumulative number of insurance clients

1,283,102


1,470,738


1,532,119


1,532,119



1,283,102


1,532,119


1,532,119

Number of insurance clients

102,556


82,291


83,786


83,786



358,278


296,842


296,842

Gross written premiums

1,208,717


1,351,311


1,100,262


150,735



4,893,042


4,424,889


606,207

First year premium

536,252


511,377


475,285


65,114



3,180,334


2,078,190


284,711

Renewal premium

672,465


839,934


624,977


85,621



1,712,708


2,346,699


321,496
















Segment Information















Financial services business:















Revenue

781,306


836,193


1,047,768


143,544



2,515,119


3,473,109


475,814

Sales and marketing expenses

186,304


307,459


290,253


39,765



498,055


1,102,737


151,074

Origination, servicing and other operating

costs

77,598


119,706


123,585


16,931



223,468


442,312


60,597

Allowance for contract assets, receivables and

others

99,496


93,248


200,755


27,503



262,607


519,895


71,225

Provision for contingent liabilities

(1,543)


272,406


250,691


34,344



27,035


869,280


119,091
















Insurance brokerage business:















Revenue

98,158


85,530


106,387


14,575



963,822


408,369


55,946

Sales and marketing expenses

3,578


3,545


2,333


320



12,887


13,706


1,878

Origination, servicing and other operating

costs

98,019


78,466


69,518


9,524



697,669


407,225


55,790

Allowance for contract assets, receivables and

others

(35)


(414)


241


33



(390)


(663)


(91)
















Consumption & lifestyle business and others:















Revenue

394,846


557,365


298,038


40,831



1,416,692


1,924,423


263,645

Sales and marketing expenses

15,848


24,643


5,872


804



145,661


79,986


10,958

Origination, servicing and other operating

costs

9,083


7,741


4,129


566



55,035


33,420


4,578

Allowance for contract assets, receivables and

others

774


1,666


(756)


(104)



(771)


908


124
















Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA















Net income

571,268


355,442


331,446


45,408



2,080,197


1,582,299


216,774

Interest income, net

(29,880)


(21,877)


(31,219)


(4,277)



(80,749)


(105,477)


(14,450)

Income tax expense

140,818


44,665


10,702


1,466



565,163


279,182


38,248

Depreciation and amortization

1,806


2,401


2,574


353



7,116


8,893


1,218

Share-based compensation

828


13,235


350


48



6,751


16,928


2,319

Adjusted EBITDA

684,840


393,866


313,853


42,998



2,578,478


1,781,825


244,109

Adjusted EBITDA margin

53.7 %


26.6 %


21.6 %


21.6 %



52.7 %


30.7 %


30.7 %

Delinquency Rates



1-30 days


31-60 days


61-90 days

December 31, 2019


2.1 %


1.2 %


0.9 %

December 31, 2020


1.3 %


0.7 %


0.6 %

December 31, 2021


2.0 %


1.5 %


1.2 %

December 31, 2022


1.7 %


1.2 %


1.1 %

December 31, 2023


2.0 %


1.4 %


1.2 %

March 31, 2024


2.1 %


1.6 %


1.4 %

June 30, 2024


1.9 %


1.4 %


1.5 %

September 30, 2024


1.8 %


1.2 %


1.2 %

December 31, 2024


1.6 %


1.2 %


1.1 %


30+ Days Delinquency Rates By Vintage*

Loan
Issued
Period


Month on Book



2

4

6

8

10

12

14

16

18

20

22

24

2019Q1


0.0 %

0.5 %

1.6 %

2.3 %

3.3 %

4.4 %

5.9 %

6.1 %

6.4 %

6.9 %

6.9 %

6.9 %

2019Q2


0.3 %

1.4 %

2.8 %

5.0 %

7.8 %

8.9 %

9.5 %

10.0 %

10.3 %

10.7 %

10.9 %

11.2 %

2019Q3


0.3 %

2.0 %

5.1 %

7.6 %

9.1 %

10.4 %

11.3 %

12.4 %

13.3 %

14.1 %

14.7 %

15.2 %

2019Q4


0.7 %

3.0 %

4.4 %

5.7 %

6.6 %

7.3 %

8.1 %

8.5 %

9.0 %

9.4 %

9.7 %

10.3 %

2020Q1


0.8 %

2.0 %

3.4 %

4.5 %

5.4 %

5.9 %

6.5 %

6.8 %

7.1 %

7.5 %

8.1 %

8.5 %

2020Q2


0.6 %

2.0 %

3.3 %

4.5 %

5.3 %

6.0 %

6.4 %

6.9 %

7.4 %

8.0 %

8.6 %

8.8 %

2020Q3


1.3 %

2.8 %

4.3 %

5.4 %

6.3 %

6.9 %

7.5 %

8.2 %

8.9 %

9.3 %

9.5 %

9.5 %

2020Q4


0.3 %

1.4 %

2.4 %

3.4 %

4.3 %

5.4 %

6.4 %

7.3 %

7.7 %

8.0 %

8.2 %

8.3 %

2021Q1


0.5 %

1.8 %

3.0 %

4.2 %

5.3 %

6.3 %

7.1 %

7.3 %

7.5 %

7.7 %

7.8 %

7.9 %

2021Q2


0.5 %

2.1 %

3.8 %

5.5 %

6.8 %

7.5 %

7.7 %

7.9 %

8.1 %

8.3 %

8.2 %

8.2 %

2021Q3


0.6 %

2.5 %

4.2 %

5.4 %

6.1 %

6.5 %

6.7 %

6.9 %

6.9 %

6.9 %

6.9 %

6.8 %

2021Q4


0.8 %

2.7 %

4.1 %

4.9 %

5.4 %

5.8 %

5.8 %

5.8 %

5.7 %

5.6 %

5.6 %

5.5 %

2022Q1


0.7 %

2.1 %

3.2 %

4.0 %

4.6 %

4.8 %

4.7 %

4.6 %

4.6 %

4.5 %

4.5 %

4.4 %

2022Q2


0.5 %

1.8 %

2.9 %

3.8 %

4.3 %

4.5 %

4.4 %

4.3 %

4.3 %

4.2 %

4.2 %

4.1 %

2022Q3


0.6 %

2.2 %

3.5 %

4.3 %

4.8 %

5.0 %

5.0 %

4.9 %

4.9 %

4.8 %

4.7 %

4.7 %

2022Q4


0.7 %

2.5 %

3.9 %

4.9 %

5.6 %

5.9 %

5.8 %

5.8 %

5.7 %

5.6 %

5.5 %

5.4 %

2023Q1


0.6 %

2.4 %

4.0 %

5.2 %

5.9 %

6.2 %

6.1 %

6.0 %

5.9 %

5.8 %

5.5 %


2023Q2


0.7 %

3.0 %

4.9 %

6.3 %

7.0 %

7.3 %

7.2 %

7.0 %

6.9 %

6.5 %



2023Q3


0.9 %

3.7 %

5.8 %

7.1 %

7.9 %

8.1 %

8.0 %

7.9 %





2023Q4


0.8 %

3.6 %

5.8 %

7.0 %

7.6 %

7.8 %

7.7 %






2024Q1


0.7 %

3.2 %

5.0 %

6.1 %

6.9 %








2024Q2


0.6 %

2.5 %

4.2 %

5.5 %









2024Q3


0.6 %

2.3 %











2024Q4


0.6 %













*The 30+ days delinquency rate by vintage refers to the outstanding principal balance of loans facilitated over a specified period
that are more than 30 days past due, as a percentage of the total loans facilitated during that same period. Loans originating
outside mainland China are excluded from the calculation.

