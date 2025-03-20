Alm. Brand A/S - Chairman Jørgen Hesselbjerg Mikkelsen will not be standing for re-election at upcoming annual general meeting

Chairman of the Board of Directors of Alm. Brand A/S Jørgen Hesselbjerg Mikkelsen will not be standing for re-election at the upcoming general meeting. The Board of Directors nominates Jais Valeur as new chairman.

Jais Valeur has been a member of the Board of Directors since 2023, and he has many years of experience with complex corporate structures, business development, transformation and M&A. Jais Valeur also has extensive board experience, including as deputy chairman of Royal Unibrew A/S. With Jais Valeur as chairman of the Board of Directors, Alm. Brand A/S will be ensured both continuity and sustained growth.

"I am extremely honoured to be nominated as chairman of Alm. Brand A/S. I would like to take this opportunity to thank Jørgen Hesselbjerg Mikkelsen for his many years of dedication to Alm. Brand Group and for his efforts in spearheading the extensive transformation of the group, including the acquisition of Codan. Together with the other members of the Board of Directors and in close dialogue with management, I will ensure that Alm. Brand Group continues on a strong trajectory in the upcoming strategy period," says Jais Valeur.

Jørgen Hesselbjerg Mikkelsen has made comprehensive changes in Alm. Brand Group over the past couple of years. Alm. Brand Group has transitioned from being a financial supermarket spanning banking, insurance and pension services to being a fully-focused, major Danish non-life insurance company.

"I want to thank Alm. Brand's shareholders and the Board of Directors for their confidence during the transformation of the group and not least management and the many dedicated employees for delivering on the long-term goals we have set for Alm. Brand Group. Together, we have changed and strengthened the group, and in particular with the acquisition of Codan and the divestment of the Energy & Marine business, we have created a strong launch pad for the future. I am therefore pleased to pass the baton to Jais Valeur, who is every bit as dedicated to continuing the strong trajectory," says Jørgen Hesselbjerg Mikkelsen.

A list of candidates for the Board of Directors is included as part of the agenda for the 2025 annual general meeting, which is available on the company's website under "Investors".

The elected members of the Board of Directors will appoint the new chairman immediately after the annual general meeting.

The CV for Jais Valeur is included as an attachment to this announcement.

Contact

Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:

Investors and equity analysts:

Head of IR, Rating & ESG Reporting

Mads Thinggaard

Mobile no. +45 2025 5469

Press:

Head of Communications and Media Relations

Mikkel Luplau Schmidt

Mobile no. +45 2052 3883