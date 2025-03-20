Tidal Wave Auto Spa and Atlanta Braves Announce Two-Year Partnership Extension

Highlights Include Official Car Wash of the Atlanta Braves Designation, In-Game Offers, Membership Promotions, Exclusive Giveaways, Community Initiatives, and More

Tidal Wave Auto Spa is proud to announce its two-year partnership with the Atlanta Braves, designating the company as the official car wash of the Braves. This exciting partnership builds upon the success of their 2024 collaboration and aims to bring Tidal Wave's exceptional car wash experience to Braves fans during the 2025 and 2026 seasons with in-game offers, membership promotions, exclusive giveaways, community initiatives, and more.

To celebrate the first homestand of the season, Tidal Wave will unveil a special in-game offer for Braves fans at Truist Park. The company will also continue to sponsor the fourth inning of every Braves game all season long, offering an exclusive Clean Inning Car Wash Celebration Day promotion at Tidal Wave locations across Braves country the day after any game that the Braves pitch a scoreless fourth inning. In addition to Clean Inning Car Wash Celebration Days, Tidal Wave Clean Club members are eligible to win a chance to participate in an unforgettable Brave-for-a-Day experience at Truist Park. Winners will receive a custom Braves jersey and swag bag, hitting, pitching, and fielding instruction with Braves alumni, a private tour of Truist Park, and a private luncheon in the Chop House.

Beyond the ballpark, Tidal Wave Auto Spa is teaming up with 680 The Fan in Atlanta on various community initiatives, including equipment drives for little league baseball gear at local ballparks happening now through April.

"We are thrilled to continue our partnership with the Atlanta Braves and take this collaboration to new heights over the next two years," said Tidal Wave CEO and Founder, Scott Blackstock. "As a company founded in Georgia over twenty years ago, we are proud to align with one of the most beloved sports teams in our state and across the country. It is an honor to be the official car wash of the Atlanta Braves, and we look forward to sharing our exceptional car wash experience with the Braves' incredible fan base."

"Last season, we reached new milestones with Georgia-based Tidal Wave Auto Spa as their first Major League Baseball team partner and collaborating to bring fans unique experiences to enjoy both inside and outside the ballpark," said Jim Allen, Atlanta Braves Senior Vice President, Corporate and Premium Partnerships. "We are thrilled to continue to expand on our partnership over the next few seasons and foster shared community with our fans across Braves Country through more memorable moments."

Tidal Wave Auto Spa was founded in Thomaston, GA and is currently the fourth-largest and fastest-growing express car wash company in the nation. The company prides itself on providing the ultimate express car wash experience to every customer with industry-leading wash technology, clean and attractive locations, and the friendliest customer service at each of its over 290 locations sprawling across 30 states.

For more information about Tidal Wave Auto Spa and its partnership with the Atlanta Braves, including participating locations, Clean Inning Car Wash Celebration Days, and the Brave-for-a-Day Giveaway, please visit www.tidalwaveautospa.com/braves .

About Tidal Wave Auto Spa

Founded over 20 years ago in Thomaston, GA, Tidal Wave Auto Spa began as a small-town self-service car wash business, evolved into the first conveyor car wash in Georgia, and is now the fourth-largest express car wash company in the nation with 290 locations sprawling 30 states. Tidal Wave is committed to providing every customer an exceptional car wash experience through industry-leading car care technology, clean and attractive locations, and outstanding customer service. In 2020, the company partnered with Golden Gate Capital to facilitate their accelerated growth and has been included in the Inc. 5000 list of America's Fastest Growing Companies for the past five years. Tidal Wave is dedicated to making a positive impact in the communities they serve, and have raised over $5 million dollars for local programs, service organizations, and non-profit organizations through the company's fundraising program and annual Charity Day event.

About Atlanta Braves

Based in Atlanta since 1966, the Braves are the longest continuously operating franchise in Major League Baseball. Since 1991, Braves teams have earned two National League wild cards, 21 division championships, six National League pennants, and two World Series titles. Atlanta Braves games are telecast on FanDuel Sports Network South and FanDuel Sports Network Southeast. Radio broadcasts can be heard in Atlanta on 680 The Fan (AM)/93.7 (FM) and regionally on the Atlanta Braves Radio Network. Follow the Braves at braves.com, facebook.com/braves, and X.com/braves.

