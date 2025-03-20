STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc.: STRATA Skin Sciences Highlights New Clinical Study from Japan Demonstrating Superiority of Narrow Band Excimer Laser Over Non Narrow Band UVB-Source Like Excimer Light

HORSHAM, Pa., March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. ("STRATA" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SSKN), a medical technology company dedicated to developing, commercializing, and marketing innovative products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions, announces the results of a newly published study in Japan that further validates the technological advantages of high repetition rate, high dose, coherent collimated narrow band Excimer Laser technology over other sources of UVB light that are less accurate, lack the repetition rate and/or fluence capabilities of an Excimer Light for treating Vitiligo, Psoriasis, Alopecia Areata and Atopic Dermatitis. The study, titled "Excimer Laser Penetrates Deeper into Hair Follicles and Activates More Melanocyte Lineage Cells than Excimer Light," authored by distinguished researchers from the Nippon Medical School and published in the peer reviewed Journal of Nippon Medical School, demonstrates that despite the two devices producing same 308-nm wavelength, the distinct technological characteristics between two devices can have significant impact on the clinical outcomes. Notably, the excimer laser exhibits laser properties (monochromatic coherent light) and unique device specifications (a high frequency of 400 Hz and a remarkably high irradiance that leads to cellular differences such as deeper penetration, greater activation of melanocyte lineage cells (melanocyte stem cells (McSCs) and melanoblasts) resulting in superior clinical outcomes in terms of greater pigmentation and fewer epidermal side effects relative to excimer light. This study provides further scientific evidence that the modality generating UVB light has significant impact on the clinical outcomes of a device.

"This latest clinical study further validates the superiority of Strata Skin Sciences' advanced technologies embedded in the XTRAC® Excimer Laser over other (less accurate, non-collimated, lower frequency and irradiation level) UVB light sources such as Excimer Light, reinforcing our commitment to delivering innovative and effective treatment solutions to patients worldwide," said Dr. Dolev Rafaeli, President and CEO of STRATA Skin Sciences. "Our continued success in Japan-a highly advanced clinical environment-demonstrates the growing recognition of XTRAC's benefits for patients with vitiligo, psoriasis, alopecia areata, and atopic dermatitis. Since launching XTRAC in Japan in 2019, we have significantly expanded our presence, with over 100 devices placed across the country over 24 of which were placed in 2024 alone aimed at gradually replacing the over 400 VTRAC® Excimer Light devices sold in Japan in prior years. The Japanese XTRAC Excimer Laser market expansion joins over 1,800 Excimer Laser devices sold and placed in the United States and over 1,000 outside the United States. This recent study is the most recent addition to hundreds of other clinical and scientific peer-reviewed published studies that highlight the Excimer Laser technology and its advantages treating dermatological auto-immune diseases".

Key Findings from the Study Include:

Deeper Penetration into Hair Follicles

The study found that UVB light generated through an Excimer Laser penetrates significantly deeper into hair follicles than Excimer Light, reaching melanocyte stem cells (McSCs) located in the bulge and lower follicle. This is essential for effective re-pigmentation in vitiligo patients.

Greater Activation of Melanocyte Lineage Cells

The research demonstrated that Excimer Laser activates a higher number of melanocyte lineage cells, including TRP2-positive cells with nuclear ß-catenin, which play a key role in melanin production. This enhanced stimulation results in more effective re-pigmentation.

Fewer Epidermal Side Effects

Compared to Excimer Light, Excimer Lasers cause less DNA damage and epidermal apoptosis, leading to faster removal of Cyclobutane Pyrimidine Dimers (CPDs) and reduced skin damage. This translates to a safer and more tolerable treatment experience.

Higher Irradiance and Shorter Irradiation Time

Excimer Lasers deliver extremely high irradiance versus Excimer Light, reducing exposure time significantly. With laser treatment, a dose of 1,000 mJ/cm² can be delivered in just one second, compared to 20 seconds with Excimer Light. This minimizes skin stress while maximizing efficacy.

Superior Laser Properties for Targeted Treatment

Excimer Laser's coherent, monochromatic light ensures precise energy delivery with minimal scattering, allowing for more efficient treatment of deeper skin structures. This precision enhances the effectiveness of melanocyte stimulation.

Better Clinical Outcomes for Vitiligo Treatment

The study confirms that Excimer Laser is associated with faster onset of re-pigmentation, fewer treatment sessions, and lower cumulative doses needed for effective therapy. It has also shown efficacy in refractory cases where Excimer Light or narrowband UVB treatments have failed.

STRATA Skin Sciences is a medical technology company dedicated to developing, commercializing, and marketing innovative products for the in-office treatment of various dermatologic conditions, such as psoriasis, vitiligo, and acne. Its products include the XTRAC® excimer laser, VTRAC® lamp systems, and the TheraClear®X Acne Therapy System.

STRATA is proud to offer these exciting technologies in the U.S. through its unique Partnership Program. STRATA's popular partnership approach includes a fee per treatment cost structure (versus an equipment purchase), installation and use of the device, on-site training for practice personnel, service and maintenance of the equipment, dedicated account and customer service associates, and co-op advertising support to help raise awareness and promote the program within the practice.

