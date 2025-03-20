Star Equity Holdings, Inc. Announces 2024 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results

Fourth Quarter Revenues Increased 21% and Gross Profit Increased 56%

Generated Fourth Quarter Adjusted EBITDA of $1.1 Million

ADT Acquisition Closed in March, Establishing Energy Services Division

OLD GREENWICH, Conn, March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: STRR; STRRP) ("Star Equity" or the "Company"), a diversified holding company, reported today its financial results for the fourth quarter (Q4) and fiscal year (FY) ended December 31, 2024. All 2024 and 2023 amounts in this release are unaudited.

Following the sale of our Digirad Health business on May 4, 2023, all financial results for the 2023 reporting periods, unless stated otherwise, relate to continuing operations, which as of December 31, 2024 included two divisions: Building Solutions and Investments. Following the acquisition of Alliance Drilling Tools ("ADT") on March 4, 2025, Star added a new business division, Energy Services.

Q4 2024 Financial Highlights vs. Q4 2023 (unaudited)

Revenues increased by 21.1% to $17.1 million from $14.1 million.

Gross profit increased by 55.9% to $4.4 million from $2.9 million.

Net loss from continuing operations was $2.5 million (or $0.77 loss per basic and diluted share) compared to net income from continuing operations of $1.8 million (or $0.58 income per basic and diluted share).

Non-GAAP adjusted net income from continuing operations was $0.5 million (or $0.15 income per basic and diluted share), as compared to adjusted net loss of $0.3 million (or $0.10 loss per basic and diluted share).

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations was a gain of $1.1 million versus a loss of $0.1 million.



FY 2024 Financial Highlights vs. FY 2023 (unaudited)

Revenues increased by 16.5% to $53.4 million from $45.8 million.

Gross profit decreased by 7.3% to $11.1 million from $11.9 million.

Net loss from continuing operations was $10.4 million (or $3.32 loss per basic and diluted share) compared to a net loss from continuing operations of $1.9 million (or $0.61 loss per basic and diluted share).

Non-GAAP adjusted net loss from continuing operations was $2.6 million (or $0.81 loss per basic and diluted share) compared to net loss of $0.9 million (or $0.30 loss per basic and diluted share).

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations was a loss of $0.8 million compared to a loss of $0.2 million.

As of December 31, 2024, cash and cash equivalents decreased to $5.6 million versus $18.9 million at December 31, 2023.

Cash outflow from continuing operations was $5.2 million versus an inflow of $2.7 million.

Debt increased to $11.3 million at December 31, 2024 from $2.0 million at December 31, 2023.

Rick Coleman, Chief Executive Officer, noted, "Despite demand softness experienced earlier in the year, fourth quarter 2024 Building Solutions revenue, gross profit, and adjusted EBITDA all increased significantly versus the fourth quarter of 2023 as several large projects received final approvals and began production in the fourth quarter. This realization of pent-up demand, coupled with increasing adoption of factory-built construction, contributed to the strong performance in the fourth quarter and positions Star for a great start to 2025. This momentum is evidenced by the strength of our $17.2 million year-end Building Solutions backlog."

Mr. Coleman continued, "In addition, as announced March 4, 2025, we closed the ADT acquisition, establishing Star's Energy Services division. We have made significant progress on our integration since that time and look forward to keeping shareholders informed regarding our progress on this and other growth initiatives."

Revenues

The Company's Q4 2024 revenues increased 21.1% to $17.1 million from $14.1 million in the fourth quarter of the prior year due primarily to increased activity at Building Solutions and the inclusion of Big Lake Lumber ("BLL") and Timber Technologies Solutions ("TT").

Revenues in $ thousands (Unaudited) Q42024 Q42023 % change FY2024 FY2023 % change Building Solutions $ 17,095 $ 14,111 21.1 % $ 53,359 $ 45,785 16.5 % Investments 193 159 21.4 % 731 564 29.6 % Intersegment elimination (193 ) (159 ) 21.4 % (731 ) (564 ) 29.6 % Total Revenues $ 17,095 $ 14,111 21.1 % $ 53,359 $ 45,785 16.5 %



Building Solutions Q4 2024 and FY 2024 revenues increased 21.1% and 16.5%, respectively, versus the prior year periods. The increase in revenues reflects increased fourth quarter activity as well as the inclusion of revenue from TT from the date of acquisition and the inclusion of full year revenue from BLL which we acquired in the fourth quarter of 2023. Full year 2024 revenues for the first three quarters of the year were affected by project delays which contributed to a reduction in activity.

Gross Profit

The Company's consolidated Q4 2024 gross profit increased 55.9% to $4.4 million from $2.9 million in the fourth quarter of the prior year due to higher revenues in the Building Solutions division.

Gross profit (loss) in thousands (Unaudited) Q42024 Q42023 % change FY2024 FY2023 % change Building Solutions $ 4,523 $ 2,913 55.3 % $ 11,276 $ 12,154 (7.2 )% Building Solutions gross margin 26.5 % 20.6 % 5.9 % 21.1 % 26.5 % (5.4 )% Investments 118 100 18.0 % 510 336 51.8 % Intersegment elimination (193 ) (159 ) 21.4 % (731 ) (564 ) 29.6 % Total gross profit $ 4,448 $ 2,854 55.9 % $ 11,055 $ 11,926 (7.3 )% Total gross margin 26.0 % 20.2 % 5.8 % 20.7 % 26.0 % (5.3 )%



Building Solutions Q4 2024 gross profit increased faster than revenues at 55.3% versus Q4 2023 due primarily to the inclusion of gross profit from TT, which generates the highest gross margin of Star's Building Solutions businesses. Full year gross profit and gross margin were affected by the one-time purchase price accounting adjustment of $574 thousand recorded related to the TT acquisition.

Operating Expenses

Total operating expenses for Q4 2024 and full year period increased by $1.3 million and $3.2 million, respectively, due to the inclusion of BLL and TT operations. Q4 2024 selling, general, and administrative (SG&A) expenses increased $1.0 million versus Q4 2023. SG&A expenses as a percentage of revenue increased in Q4 2024 to 24.7% versus 22.8% in Q4 2023. FY 2024 SG&A expenses increased $2.5 million or 16.9%. SG&A expenses as a percentage of revenue remained unchanged in FY 2024 at 31.8% versus 31.8% in FY 2023. In the fourth quarter of 2024, we reclassified the 2024 impairments of our cost method investment from selling, general and administrative expenses to other income (expense) to align with other gains and losses in our Investments Division.

Net Income/Loss

Q4 2024 net loss from continuing operations was $2.5 million, or $0.77 loss per basic and diluted share, compared to net income from continuing operations of $1.8 million, or $0.58 income per basic and diluted share in the same period of the prior year. Q4 2024 non-GAAP adjusted net income from continuing operations was $0.5 million, or $0.15 income per basic and diluted share, compared to adjusted non-GAAP net loss from continuing operations of $0.3 million, or $0.11 loss per basic and diluted share, in the same period of the prior year.

FY 2024 net loss from continuing operations was $10.4 million, or $3.32 loss per basic and diluted share, compared to a net loss from continuing operations of $1.9 million, or $0.61 loss per basic and diluted share in FY 2023. FY 2024 non-GAAP adjusted net loss from continuing operations was $2.6 million, or $0.81 loss per basic and diluted share, compared to an adjusted non-GAAP net loss from continuing operations of $0.9 million, or $0.30 loss per basic and diluted share in the prior year.

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA

Q4 2024 non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA increased to a gain of $1.1 million from a loss of $0.1 million in the same quarter of the prior year due to increased gross profit at our Building Solutions division. FY 2024 non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA decreased to a loss of $0.8 million, compared to a loss of $0.2 million in FY 2023.

Operating Cash Flow

Q4 2024 cash flow from consolidated operations was an outflow of $1.5 million, compared to an inflow of $0.0 million for the same period in the prior year. FY 2024 cash flow from operations was an outflow of $5.2 million, compared to an inflow of $2.7 million for FY 2023. The decrease in net cash provided by operating activities is attributable to lower results from operations, particularly in our Building Solutions division, and increased net working capital expenditures.

Operations Dashboard

Building Solutions Division (USD in thousands) Q1 2024 Q2 2024(1) Q3 2024 Q4 2024 Beginning Backlog(2) $ 19,796 $ 14,806 $ 13,957 $ 19,567 (+) New Orders $ 4,127 $ 12,635 $ 19,273 $ 14,718 (-) Sales $ 9,118 $ 13,483 $ 13,663 $ 17,095 Ending Backlog $ 14,806 $ 13,957 $ 19,567 $ 17,190

(1) Includes the impact of Timber Technologies from date of acquisition on May 17, 2024.

(2) Backlog defined as future revenue under contract (i.e., signed orders).

Share Repurchase Program

On August 7, 2024, the Company's board of directors authorized a new stock repurchase program under which the Company is authorized to repurchase up to $1.0 million of its issued and outstanding shares of common stock. The Company repurchased 73,855 shares for $279 thousand under this program in 2024. Under the program, the Company had remaining authorization to repurchase up to $721 thousand of its issued and outstanding shares of common stock as of December 31, 2024.

Enservco Investment

As disclosed in Enservco's public filings, in the fourth quarter of 2024 Star provided Enservco Corporation ("Enservco") a notice of default regarding the $1,000,000 promissory note issued to Star. As a result of this default, Star cancelled the issuance of the 250,000 STRRP shares collateralizing the promissory note.

Star continues to hold the 9,024,035 shares of Enservco common stock and 3,476,965 shares of 2.0% Cumulative Mandatorily Convertible Series A Preferred stock and remains in contact with Enservco regarding potential opportunities to collaborate on business opportunities.

Preferred Stock

In each quarter of 2024, the Company's Board of Directors (the "Board") declared and paid a cash dividend of $0.25 per share to holders of the Company's 10% Series A Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock ("STRRP"), representing $1.00 per share on an annual basis. On February 14, 2025, the Board declared a cash dividend to holders of the Company's 10% Series A Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock of $0.25 per share. The record date for this dividend was March 1, 2025, and the payment date was March 10, 2025.

NOL Carryforward

As of December 31, 2024, Star had $44.6 million of U.S. federal and $17.6 million of state net operating losses ("NOL"), which the Company considers to be a valuable asset for its stockholders. Certain of these NOLs will expire in 2025 through 2044 unless previously utilized. In order to protect the value of the NOL for all stockholders, the Company has a rights agreement and charter amendment in place that limit beneficial ownership of the Company's common stock to 4.99%. Stockholders who wish to own more than 4.99% of Star common stock, or who already own more than 4.99% of Star common stock and wish to increase their holdings, may only acquire additional shares with the Board's prior written approval.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures by Star Equity Holdings, Inc.

This release presents the non-GAAP financial measures "adjusted net income (loss)," "adjusted net income (loss) per basic and diluted share," and "adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations." The most directly comparable measures for these non-GAAP financial measures are "net income (loss)," "net income (loss) per basic and diluted share," and "cash flows from operating activities." The Company has included below unaudited adjusted financial information, which presents the Company's results of operations after excluding acquired intangible asset amortization, unrealized gain (loss) on equity securities and lumber derivatives, litigation costs, transaction costs, financing costs, and income tax adjustments. Further excluded in the measure of adjusted EBITDA are stock-based compensation, interest, depreciation, and amortization.

A discussion of the reasons why management believes that the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to investors regarding the Company's financial condition and results of operations is included as Exhibit 99.2 to the Company's report on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 20, 2025.

About Star Equity Holdings, Inc.

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. is a diversified holding company with three divisions: Building Solutions, Energy Services, and Investments. Prior to the May 4, 2023 sale of Digirad Health, Star Equity Holdings had three divisions: Healthcare, Building Solutions, and Investments.

Building Solutions

Our Building Solutions division operates in three businesses: (i) modular building manufacturing; (ii) structural wall panel and wood foundation manufacturing, including building supply distribution operations; and (iii) glue-laminated timber (glulam) column, beam, and truss manufacturing.

Energy Services

Our Energy Services division engages in the rental, sale, and repair of downhole tools used in the oil and gas, geothermal, mining, and water-well industries.

Investments

Our Investments division manages and finances the Company's real estate assets as well as its investment positions in private and public companies.

Healthcare

Our Healthcare division, which operated as Digirad Health until the sale of Digirad Health on May 4, 2023, provided products and services in the area of nuclear medical imaging with a focus on cardiac health.

(Financial tables follow)

Star Equity Holdings, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except for per share amounts)



Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenues: Building Solutions** $ 17,095 $ 14,111 $ 53,359 $ 45,785 Investments - - - - Total revenues 17,095 14,111 53,359 45,785 Cost of revenues: Building Solutions ** 12,572 11,198 42,083 33,631 Investments 75 59 221 228 Total cost of revenues 12,647 11,257 42,304 33,859 Gross profit 4,448 2,854 11,055 11,926 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative 4,229 3,211 16,991 14,538 Amortization of intangible assets 723 444 2,479 1,734 Total operating expenses 4,952 3,655 19,470 16,272 Income (loss) from continuing operations (504 ) (801 ) (8,415 ) (4,346 ) Other income (expense): Other income (expense), net (1,665 ) 1,358 (2,393 ) 852 Interest income (expense), net (3 ) 404 633 973 Total other (expense) income, net (1,668 ) 1,762 (1,760 ) 1,825 Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes (2,172 ) 961 (10,175 ) (2,521 ) Income tax benefit (provision) (285 ) 847 (263 ) 614 Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax (2,457 ) 1,808 (10,438 ) (1,907 ) Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax - (80 ) - 27,039 Net income (loss) (2,457 ) 1,728 (10,438 ) 25,132 Dividend on Series A cumulative perpetual preferred stock (541 ) (479 ) (2,040 ) (1,916 ) Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders $ (2,998 ) $ 1,249 $ (12,478 ) $ 23,216 Net income (loss) per share Net income (loss) per share, continuing operations Basic and diluted* $ (0.77 ) $ 0.58 $ (3.32 ) $ (0.61 ) Net income (loss) per share, discontinued operations Basic and diluted* $ - $ (0.03 ) $ - $ 8.64 Net income (loss) per share Basic and diluted* $ (0.77 ) $ 0.55 $ (3.32 ) $ 8.03 Net income (loss) per share, attributable to common shareholders Basic and diluted* $ (0.94 ) $ 0.40 $ (3.97 ) $ 7.42 Weighted-average common shares outstanding*** Basic and diluted* 3,199 3,128 3,145 3,129 Dividends declared per share of Series A perpetual preferred stock 0.25 0.25 1.00 1.00

*Earnings per share may not add due to rounding

**Formerly known as Construction

***All share amounts reflect 1 for 5 reverse stock split effective June 14, 2024, retroactively.

Star Equity Holdings, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share amounts and par value)



December 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 Assets: Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 4,003 $ 18,326 Restricted cash 1,628 620 Investment in Equity securities 3,368 4,838 Lumber derivative contracts - 19 Accounts receivable, net 8,048 6,004 Note receivable, current portion 335 399 Inventories, net 5,397 3,420 Other current assets 1,635 1,180 Total current assets 24,414 34,806 Property and equipment, net 10,207 7,828 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 8,289 1,470 Intangible assets, net 18,930 12,518 Goodwill 8,453 4,438 Long term investments 2,140 6,000 Notes receivable 8,876 8,427 Other assets 1,739 9 Total assets $ 83,048 $ 75,496 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity: Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 2,603 $ 1,571 Accrued liabilities 1,974 1,506 Accrued compensation 1,141 1,772 Accrued warranty 49 44 Lumber derivative contracts 7 - Deferred revenue 2,523 1,377 Short-term debt 3,911 2,019 Operating lease liabilities 241 403 Finance lease liabilities 21 42 Total current liabilities 12,470 8,734 Long-term debt, net of current portion 7,405 - Deferred tax liabilities 334 318 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 8,483 1,102 Finance lease obligation, net of current portion 20 43 Total liabilities 28,712 10,197 Commitments and contingencies (Note 9) Stockholders' Equity: Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value: 10,000,000 shares authorized: Series A Preferred Stock, 8,000,000 shares authorized, liquidation preference (10.00 per share), 1,915,637 shares issued and outstanding at 2024 and 2023. (Liquidation preference: $18,988,390 as of December 31, 2024 and 2023.) 18,988 18,988 Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value: 25,000 shares authorized; Series C Preferred stock, no shares issued or outstanding - - Common stock, $0.0001 par value: 50,000,000 shares authorized; 3,201,502 and 3,165,243 shares issued and outstanding (net of treasury shares) at December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively 2 2 Treasury stock, at cost; 125,625 and 51,770 shares at December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively (6,007 ) (5,728 ) Additional paid-in capital 159,880 160,126 Accumulated deficit (118,527 ) (108,089 ) Total stockholders' equity $ 54,336 65,299 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 83,048 $ 75,496

Star Equity Holdings, Inc.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net income (loss) from continuing operations $ (2,457 ) $ 1,808 $ (10,438 ) $ (1,907 ) Acquired intangible amortization 723 444 2,479 1,734 Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities(1) (119 ) (109 ) 177 (85 ) Unrealized (gain) loss on derivatives(2) 6 (113 ) 25 (123 ) Litigation costs 1 - 152 - Stock-based compensation 53 60 239 339 Bargain purchase gain(3) - (1,170 ) - (1,170 ) One time credits - (576 ) - (576 ) (Gain) Loss on sale of asset 18 - 18 (386 ) Transaction costs related to sale(4) 2 80 95 1,361 Transaction costs related to mergers and acquisitions(5) 249 86 1,011 103 Purchase accounting adjustment(6) - - 786 - Impairment of cost method investment 529 - 4,615 - (Gain) loss on equity method investment 1,229 - 1,850 - Gains on sale and leaseback transactions - - (3,755 ) - Write off of lease liabilities (31 ) - (105 ) 240 Financing cost(7) 7 8 35 159 Income tax expense 285 (847 ) 263 (614 ) Non-GAAP adjusted net income (loss) from continuing operations $ 495 $ (329 ) $ (2,553 ) $ (925 ) Net income (loss) per basic share from continuing operations $ (0.77 ) $ 0.58 $ (3.32 ) $ (0.61 ) Acquired intangible amortization 0.23 0.14 0.79 0.55 Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities(1) (0.04 ) (0.03 ) 0.06 (0.03 ) Unrealized (gain) loss on derivatives(2) - (0.04 ) 0.01 (0.04 ) Litigation costs - - 0.05 - Stock-based compensation 0.02 0.02 0.08 0.11 Bargain purchase gain(3) - (0.37 ) - (0.37 ) One time credits - (0.18 ) - (0.18 ) (Gain) Loss on sale of asset 0.01 - 0.01 (0.12 ) Transaction costs related to sale(4) - 0.03 0.03 0.43 Transaction costs related to mergers and acquisitions(5) 0.08 0.03 0.32 0.03 Purchase accounting adjustment(6) - - 0.25 - Impairment of cost method investment 0.17 - 1.47 - (Gain) loss on equity method investment 0.38 - 0.59 - Gains on sale and leaseback transactions - - (1.19 ) - Write off of lease liabilities (0.01 ) - (0.03 ) 0.08 Financing cost(7) - - 0.01 0.05 Income tax expense 0.09 (0.27 ) 0.08 (0.20 ) Non-GAAP adjusted net income (loss) per basic and diluted share from continuing operations(8) $ 0.15 $ (0.11 ) $ (0.81 ) $ (0.30 )

(1) Reflects adjustments for any unrealized gains or losses on equity securities.

(2) Reflects adjustments for any unrealized gains or losses in lumber derivatives value.

(3) Reflects the bargain purchase gain related to the acquisition of Big Lake Lumber.

(4) Reflects one time transaction costs related to the sale of the Healthcare Division

(5) Reflects one time transaction costs related to potential mergers and acquisitions.

(6) Reflects purchase accounting adjustments related to the fair value of TT inventory and BLL earn-out that impacted net income.

(7) Reflects financing costs from our credit facilities.

(8) Per share amounts are computed independently for each discrete item presented. Therefore, the sum of the quarterly per share amounts will not necessarily equate to the total for the year, and the sum of individual items may not equal the total.



Star Equity Holdings, Inc.



Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)



For the Three Months Ended December 31,2024 Building Solutions Investments Star Equity Corporate Total Net income (loss) from continuing operations $ 1,089 $ (1,564 ) $ (1,982 ) $ (2,457 ) Depreciation and amortization 1,000 75 9 1,084 Interest (income) expense 166 (151 ) (12 ) 3 Income tax expense - - 285 285 EBITDA from continuing operations 2,255 (1,640 ) (1,700 ) (1,085 ) Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities(1) - (119 ) - (119 ) Unrealized (gain) loss on lumber derivatives(2) 6 - - 6 Interest income(3) - 217 - 217 Litigation costs - - 1 1 Stock-based compensation 10 - 43 53 Loss (Gain) on sale of assets 18 - - 18 Transaction costs related to sale(4) - - 2 2 Transaction costs related to mergers and acquisitions(5) - - 249 249 Purchase accounting adjustments(6) - - - - Impairment of cost method investment - 529 - 529 (Gain) loss on equity method investment - 1,229 - 1,229 Gains on sale and leaseback transactions - - - - Write off of lease liabilities (31 ) - - (31 ) Financing costs(7) 2 - 5 7 Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations $ 2,260 $ 216 $ (1,400 ) $ 1,076

For the Three Months Ended December 31,2023 Building Solutions Investments Star Equity Corporate Total Net income (loss) from continuing operations $ 771 $ 1,246 $ (209 ) $ 1,808 Depreciation and amortization 540 59 8 607 Interest (income) expense 33 (191 ) (246 ) (404 ) Income tax (benefit) expense (290 ) - (557 ) (847 ) EBITDA from continuing operations 1,054 1,114 (1,004 ) 1,164 Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities(1) - (109 ) - (109 ) Unrealized (gain) loss on lumber derivatives(2) (113 ) - - (113 ) Interest income(3) - 444 - 444 Stock based compensation 14 - 46 60 Transaction costs related to sale(4) - - 80 80 Transaction costs related to mergers and acquisitions(5) 65 - 21 86 One time credits (576 ) (576 ) Financing Cost(7) 8 - - 8 Bargain purchase gain(8) (345 ) (825 ) - (1,170 ) Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations $ 683 $ 624 $ (1,433 ) $ (126 )

For the Twelve Months Ended December 31,2024 Building Solutions Investments Star Equity Corporate Total Net income (loss) from continuing operations $ (1,578 ) $ (1,797 ) $ (7,063 ) $ (10,438 ) Depreciation and amortization 3,338 221 43 3,602 Interest (income) expense 504 (716 ) (421 ) (633 ) Income tax expense - - 263 263 EBITDA from continuing operations 2,264 (2,292 ) (7,178 ) (7,206 ) Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities(1) - 177 - 177 Unrealized (gain) loss on lumber derivatives(2) 25 - - 25 Interest income(3) - 1,251 - 1,251 Litigation costs - - 152 152 Stock-based compensation 39 - 200 239 Loss (Gain) on sale of assets 18 - - 18 Healthcare (Gain) Loss - - - - Transaction costs related to sale(4) - - 95 95 Transaction costs related to mergers and acquisitions(5) - - 1,011 1,011 Purchase accounting adjustments(6) 786 - - 786 Impairment of cost method investment - 4,615 - 4,615 (Gain) loss on equity method investment - 1,850 - 1,850 Gains on sale and leaseback transactions - (3,755 ) - (3,755 ) Write off of lease liabilities (105 ) - - (105 ) Financing costs(7) 24 - 11 35 Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations $ 3,051 $ 1,846 $ (5,709 ) $ (812 )

For the Twelve Months Ended December 31,2023 Building Solutions Investments Star Equity Corporate Total Net income (loss) from continuing operations $ 2,517 $ 1,424 $ (5,848 ) $ (1,907 ) Depreciation and amortization 2,070 227 29 2,326 Interest (income) expense 84 (466 ) (591 ) (973 ) Income tax expense (288 ) - (326 ) (614 ) EBITDA from continuing operations 4,383 1,185 (6,736 ) (1,168 ) Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities(1) - (85 ) - (85 ) Unrealized (gain) loss on lumber derivatives(2) (123 ) - - (123 ) Interest income(3) - 1,130 - 1,130 Restructuring costs - - - - Stock-based compensation 32 - 307 339 Transaction costs related to sale(4) - - 1,361 1,361 Transaction costs related to mergers and acquisitions(5) 65 - 38 103 Loss (Gain) on sale of assets - (386 ) - (386 ) One time credits - - (576 ) (576 ) Write off of lease liabilities 240 - - 240 Financing costs(7) 142 17 - 159 Bargain purchase gain(8) (345 ) (825 ) - (1,170 ) Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations $ 4,394 $ 1,036 $ (5,606 ) $ (176 )

(1)Reflects adjustments for any unrealized gains or losses on equity securities.

(2)Reflects adjustments for any unrealized gains or losses in lumber derivatives value.

(3)We allocate all corporate interest income to the Investments Division.

(4)Reflects one time transaction costs related to the sale of the Healthcare Division.

(5)Reflects one time transaction costs related to potential mergers and acquisitions.

(6)Reflects purchase accounting adjustments related to the fair value of TT inventory and BLL earn-out that impacted net income.

(7)Reflects financing costs from our credit facilities.

(8)Reflects the bargain purchase gain related to the acquisition of Big Lake Lumber.



Star Equity Holdings, Inc.



Supplemental Debt Information

(Unaudited)



A summary of the Company's credit facilities and related party notes are as follows (dollars in thousands):



December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Amount Weighted-Average Interest Rate Amount Weighted-Average Interest Rate Revolving Credit Facility - Premier EBGL $ 2,156 8.75 % $ 2,019 9.25 % Revolving Credit Facility - KeyBank KBS - - % - - % Total Short-Term Revolving Credit Facilities 2,156 8.75 % 2,019 9.25 % Bridgewater - TT Term Loan 1,400 7.85 % - - % Term Loan Secured by Mortgage 355 7.50 % - - % Total Short-Term Debt $ 3,911 8.30 % $ 2,019 9.25 % Bridgewater - TT Term Loan, net of current portion $ 4,780 7.85 % $ - - % Term Loan Secured by Mortgage, net of current portion 2,625 7.50 % - - % Long-Term Debt, net of current portion $ 7,405 7.73 % $ - - % Total Debt $ 11,316 7.93 % $ 2,019 9.25 %

Star Equity Holdings, Inc.

Supplemental Segment Information

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)



Building Solutions Investments Corporate and

Intersegment

eliminations Total For the Three Months Ended December 31,2024 Revenues $ 17,095 $ 193 $ (193 ) $ 17,095 Cost of revenues 12,572 75 - 12,647 Gross profit 4,523 118 (193 ) 4,448 Selling, general and administrative 2,581 52 1,596 4,229 Amortization of intangible assets 723 - - 723 Income (loss) from continuing operations $ 1,219 $ 66 $ (1,789 ) $ (504 ) EBITDA $ 2,255 $ (1,640 ) $ (1,700 ) $ (1,085 ) Depreciation and amortization (1,000 ) (75 ) (9 ) (1,084 ) Interest income (expense), net (166 ) 151 12 (3 ) Income tax benefit (provision) - - (285 ) (285 ) Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax $ 1,089 $ (1,564 ) $ (1,982 ) $ (2,457 )

Building Solutions Investments Corporate and

Intersegment

eliminations Total For the Three Months Ended December 31,2023 Revenues $ 14,111 $ 159 $ (159 ) $ 14,111 Cost of revenues 11,198 59 - 11,257 Gross profit 2,913 100 (159 ) 2,854 Selling, general and administrative 2,334 26 851 3,211 Amortization of intangible assets 444 - - 444 Income (loss) from continuing operations $ 135 $ 74 $ (1,010 ) $ (801 ) EBITDA $ 1,054 $ 1,114 $ (1,004 ) $ 1,164 Depreciation and amortization (540 ) (59 ) (8 ) (607 ) Interest income (expense), net (33 ) 191 246 404 Income tax benefit (provision) 290 - 557 847 Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax $ 771 $ 1,246 $ (209 ) $ 1,808

Star Equity Holdings, Inc.

Supplemental Segment Information

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)



Building Solutions Investments Corporate and

Intersegment

eliminations Total For the Twelve Months Ended December 31,2024 Revenues $ 53,359 $ 731 $ (731 ) $ 53,359 Cost of revenues 42,083 221 - 42,304 Gross profit 11,276 510 (731 ) 11,055 Selling, general and administrative 9,896 250 6,845 16,991 Amortization of intangible assets 2,479 - - 2,479 Income (loss) from continuing operations $ (1,099 ) $ 260 $ (7,576 ) $ (8,415 ) EBITDA $ 2,264 $ (2,292 ) $ (7,178 ) $ (7,206 ) Depreciation and amortization (3,338 ) (221 ) (43 ) (3,602 ) Interest income (expense), net (504 ) 716 421 633 Income tax benefit (provision) - - (263 ) (263 ) Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax $ (1,578 ) $ (1,797 ) $ (7,063 ) $ (10,438 )