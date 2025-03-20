Bon Natural Life Limited: BON Announces Revolutionary Postbiotic Blood Sugar Solution Nears Patent Launch

XI'AN, China, March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bon Natural Life Limited (Nasdaq: BON) ("BON" or the "Company"), a leading bio-ingredient solution provider in the natural, health and personal care industry, announced a game-changing patent for a natural postbiotic ingredient designed to regulate blood sugar is gearing up for release. The Company has engineered a food-derived postbiotic formula for glycemic management, slated to hit shelves in the near term. When taken 10-30 minutes before meals, this breakthrough product delivers targeted control over post-meal glucose spikes, cutting blood sugar surges by 15-30% within the critical 1-3 hour window after eating-proven through rigorous testing.

Early data shows its efficacy not only rivals but outperforms leading products already dominating the market. Beyond its precision, the formula boasts a unique edge: It's food-safe, easy to use, and designed for seamless integration into daily routines-key factors driving high user adherence. With these advantages, the solution is poised to disrupt the post-meal blood sugar control sector and capture significant market share.

Yongwei Hu, Chairman of the Company, said "Backed by a robust IP strategy, the Company is aggressively pursuing global patent protection. Over the next two years, we plan to lock down approvals across top markets, safeguarding our innovation while positioning ourselves for long-term dominance in the fast-growing metabolic health space. This strategic move not only shields the technology but also primes the business for scalable revenue growth and investor appeal."

About Bon Natural Life Limited ("BON")

BON is a Cayman Islands company engaged in the business of natural, health, and personal care industries. For more information, please visit the Company's website at http://www.bnlus.com.

For more information, please contact:

Cindy Liu | IR

Email: bonnatural@appchem.cn

