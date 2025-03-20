Acquisition expands the company's presence in Healthcare, BFSI, and Utilities sectors in the US

ResultsCX, a provider of Customer Experience Management (CXM) services to leading global companies including several Fortune 100 and FTSE 250 firms, has acquired Aucera. Formerly known as DialAmerica, Aucera is one of the largest privately owned Customer Experience Management companies in the United States. With this addition, ResultsCX grows its US presence and strengthens its service capabilities in core verticals including Healthcare, BFSI, and Utilities.

"ResultsCX's acquisition of Aucera marks the next step in a strategic global expansion that is foundational to our long-term business objectives. With this acquisition, we will now touch one in every three American lives in the Healthcare sector. This impact is even more profound when you factor in all our core verticals," said Rajesh Subramaniam, CEO of ResultsCX. "Having made several successful acquisitions over the past few years, we have proven that we understand the process and how to seamlessly integrate new teams while providing the support and encouragement to ensure that those who join us thrive and advance in their careers. We look forward to welcoming over 1,200 of Aucera's skilled employees to the global ResultsCX team."

Aucera is the latest in a series of acquisitions which include UK-based Huntswood in 2024, Ireland-based Zevas Communications in 2023, and Bulgaria-based 60K in 2022. Over the last three years, ResultsCX has invested over $200M in organic and inorganic growth that has fueled expansion to a global footprint of nine countries, 24,000+ employees, and 130+ clients. These investments have enabled the company to add differentiated capabilities, expand into new markets, and invest in leading-edge technology to drive its transformation agenda and deliver improved outcomes to its clients.

"Each new partnership brings with it valuable learnings and growth opportunities for all involved," said Akshat Babbar, Managing Director at ChrysCapital and a member of the Board of ResultsCX. "The acquisition of Aucera strengthens the core Healthcare vertical at ResultsCX while expanding their presence in other sectors."

ResultsCX will build upon Aucera's six+ decades of US-based expertise in customer experience, growth services, and member acquisition with a full complement of nearshore and offshore capabilities. In addition to its global scale, clients will benefit from ResultsCX's digital offerings and technology including omnichannel customer experience, AI/GenAI, ML, and predictive analytics.

"At the heart of any successful business are the people who drive it forward, and Aucera has built a culture of collaboration and excellence," said Christopher Conway, CEO of Aucera. "We've been searching for the right partner, one that aligns with our values and our goals, and ResultsCX is the perfect fit. This partnership brings together best practices from both organizations and empowers us to scale effectively for our customers while preserving the strong culture we've built for our teams."

About ResultsCX

ResultsCX is a leading provider of transformational Customer Experience Management (CXM) solutions to 130+ global brands, including Fortune 100 and FTSE 250 companies. For 30+ years, we have been driving superior customer and business outcomes for brands across Healthcare, Media, Telecom, Fast Growth technology, Retail, Banking and Financial Services, and other industries globally.

Our award-winning approach helps brands prioritize investments and build digitally influenced customer journeys, creating high-value impact across three areas: Revenue Acceleration, Cost Optimization, and Enhanced Experience. Supported by 24,000+ colleagues and 23 engagement hubs worldwide, our innovative solutions and services solve persistent customer experience challenges, making life easier for millions of consumers. For more information about ResultsCX and its award-winning customer experience solutions, please visit www.resultscx.com.

ResultsCX is backed by ChrysCapital, a $6 billion AUM India-based private equity firm. A highly experienced investor in the Enterprise Technology space, ChrysCapital has successfully invested in high-growth companies such as Infosys, Infogain, GeBBS HCL, Mphasis, LTI, Hexaware and Spectramind.

Aucera was represented by Trevor Allen and the Yellowstone Capital Advisors investment banking team.

ResultsCX: LinkedIn; Twitter

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250320216836/en/

Contacts:

Media:

Karina Stabile

Aria Marketing for ResultsCX

(516) 317-5835

kstabile@ariamarketing.com