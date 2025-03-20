Rittal, one of the world's leading system providers of electrical enclosures, power distribution, climate control, IT infrastructure, software and services, has confirmed JAGGAER for its procurement processes. From sourcing and contract management to order management, supplier relationship and complaint management, JAGGAER's solutions support Rittal in optimizing its procurement processes.

The company, headquartered in Herborn, Hesse, initially selected JAGGAER's platform JAGGAER One in 2011. The primary goal was to optimize procurement processes, eliminate heterogeneous process structures and data silos, and increase quality and transparency through a centralized information base. The software solutions previously employed had become outdated and were unable to fully meet Rittal's ambitious requirements for strategic procurement. When selecting a new tool, the global player prioritized a comprehensive and needs-based feature set as well as future-proof modularity. Another key criterion was multilingual capability, which ensures seamless deployment across Rittal's international locations. JAGGAER's source-to-pay platform met all these criteria, ultimately winning the contract.

Rittal's day-to-day operations benefitted immediately: "We rapidly noticed that JAGGAER was able to quickly deliver results, demonstrating the value of the investment to stakeholders while supporting the achievement of our long-term goals," says Björn Jacobi, Director Global Commodity Management at Rittal GmbH Co. KG. Focusing on the procurement of direct materials, the company initially implemented JAGGAER One for order management and RFQs. Over time, the use of the software was gradually extended to other modules. Today, Rittal leverages JAGGAER for sourcing, contracts, orders, supplier relationship and complaint management. Specifically, the company has currently integrated more than 3,000 suppliers into JAGGAER One and processed more than 207,000 orders. Rittal therefore now has a single source of truth for all supplier information, which can be easily accessed by its international subsidiaries.

Optimized Risk Management and Improved CSRD ESG Compliance

JAGGAER also supports Rittal in other key areas such as risk management, EU Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) and ESG compliance. To this end, the platform is integrated with Sphera's risk management solution and IntegrityNext for supply chain monitoring. This allows users to access supplier questionnaires directly from the IntegrityNext platform within JAGGAER One and instantly assess compliance and sustainability performance using a traffic light system. Rittal also uses a self-assessment tool as part of its supplier onboarding process to evaluate ESG capabilities. In addition to standard details such as price, quantity and delivery date, suppliers are required to provide information on the country of origin of materials and other ESG-related criteria. Supplier assessment in JAGGAER One also allows Rittal to easily generate annual reports and track monthly KPI developments for each supplier. This significantly increases transparency and ensures compliance with regulatory requirements.

Future-Proof Positioning

Rittal now benefits from significantly streamlined processes. Björn Jacobi summarizes the partnership as follows: "Thanks to its versatility, JAGGAER is an ideal tool that provides us with the right solutions to remain future proof. This ensures that the company is well equipped to meet both current and future requirements. With this in mind, Rittal is currently working to extend the use of JAGGAER One and the availability of all modules internationally."

"JAGGAER is proud to have been part of Rittal's success story since 2011 and to support the company with our solutions in achieving its strategic goals now and in the future," says Jochen Krüger, Vice President Germany, Austria Switzerland at JAGGAER.

About JAGGAER

JAGGAER is a global leader in enterprise procurement and supplier collaboration, and the catalyst for enhancing human decision-making to accelerate business outcomes. We help organizations to manage and automate complex processes while enabling their highly resilient, accountable, and integrated supplier base. Backed by 30 years of expertise, our proven AI-powered industry-specific solutions, services, and partnerships form JAGGAER One, serving direct and indirect, upstream, and downstream, in settings demanding an intelligent and comprehensive source-to-pay solution. Our 1,200 global employees are obsessed with helping customers create value, transform their businesses, and accelerate their journey to Autonomous Commerce.

For more information, visit www.jaggaer.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250320230047/en/

Contacts:

Josephine Ornago

OutspokenPR for JAGGAER

josephine@outspokenpr.com

+39 320 2921051