New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - March 20, 2025) - Apex Group Ltd. ("the Group"), the leading global financial services provider, has appointed Regina Gannon as Global Chief Business Development Officer. In this role, Regina will drive global business growth by building deep relationships with key clients, enhancing engagement with industry partners, collaborating on product development and go-to-market strategies, and setting commercial priorities for the business.

Based in New York, this strategic role follows several other senior leadership appointments made by Apex Group in the U.S., including a newly appointed Chief Product Officer and Global Head of Transformation. The combined hires mark a foundational cornerstone as Apex Group continues to expand its U.S. presence, while bolstering its global product offerings and spearheading digital transformation across the financial services industry.

Gannon has 30 plus years of extensive experience in the financial services industry, with a proven track record of driving growth through strong, advisory-based relationships with institutional clients. Her background spans capital markets, investor services, investment management, risk management, and fund raising; focusing on both traditional and alternative asset classes. Prior to joining Apex Group, Gannon most recently served as Managing Director and Head of BlackRock's Private Credit Investor Relations/Product Strategy team. While at BlackRock, she also led BlackRock's Aladdin client business in the Americas, building relationships with the company's largest insurance, pension fund, endowment, corporate treasury, and asset management clients across in the US, Latin America and Canada. Regina has previously held senior level business development, client relationship, and sales roles at firms including J.P. Morgan, UBS Investment Bank, and Merrill Lynch.

Speaking on her appointment, Regina Gannon, Global Chief Business Development Officer, said: "I'm thrilled to be joining Apex Group. This is an organisation that is uniquely positioned to be a global market leader given its ability to innovate and transform the fund services landscape for the Alternatives market. I'm excited to leverage both my own expertise as well as the strength and breadth of Apex Group's platform to deliver global solutions for our clients."

Georges Archibald, Chief Commercial Officer at Apex Group, said: "We welcome Regina to Apex Group as Global Chief Business Development Officer. Her extensive experience in financial markets will enhance our ability to serve clients and drive global growth as a single-source solution provider across the investment lifecycle."

Regina Gannon joined Apex Group in February 2025.

About Apex Group

Apex Group is dedicated to driving positive change in financial services while supporting the growth and ambitions of asset managers, allocators, financial institutions, and family offices. Established in Bermuda in 2003, the Group has continually disrupted the industry through its investment in innovation and talent.

Today, Apex Group sets the pace in fund and asset servicing and stands out for its unique single-source solution and unified cross asset-class platform which supports the entire value chain, harnesses leading innovative technology, and benefits from cross-jurisdictional expertise delivered by a long-standing management team and over 13,000 highly integrated professionals.

Apex Group leads the industry with a broad and unmatched range of services, including capital raising, business and corporate management, fund and investor administration, portfolio and investment administration, ESG, capital markets and transactions support. These services are tailored to each client and are delivered both at the Group level and via specialist subsidiary brands.

The Apex Foundation, a not-for-profit entity, is the Group's passionate commitment to empower sustainable change.

