AuthX and Google Partner to Deliver Comprehensive Passwordless Security and Seamless Access

Finanznachrichten News

AuthX and ChromeOS partner to deliver seamless, passwordless authentication with optimized security and frictionless access, enhancing enterprise productivity.

GAITHERSBURG, MD / ACCESS Newswire / March 20, 2025 / AuthX and ChromeOS are elevating enterprise security with a seamless, passwordless authentication experience. As a Chrome Enterprise Recommended solution , AuthX Secure offers optimized compatibility with ChromeOS, delivering secure, fast access without compromising productivity. With native SAML-based SSO and VDI auto-launch, users enjoy instant, password-free access to their virtual desktops, whether using platforms like Citrix or other virtual desktop solutions.

A Vision for Seamless Security

"Security should be effortless and empowering. With AuthX and ChromeOS, enterprises get passwordless authentication that blends security with simplicity." said Preetham Gowda, Co-Founder and President of Technology at AuthX. "Together, we're enabling a future where protection is built-in, not bolted on - boosting productivity while reducing risk."

Key Benefits of AuthX for ChromeOS

  • Faster Access, Greater Productivity: Reduce login friction with centralized SAML SSO and risk-based authentication.

  • Stronger Security for Hybrid Teams: Verify every device accessing ChromeOS for complete visibility-no blind spots.

  • Seamless Virtual Workflows: Speed up VDI auto-launch for platforms like VMware without extra steps.

  • Centralized Management: Manage authentication policies and monitor security activity from a single dashboard.

Built for Cloud-First Security

AuthX supports cloud-first strategies with agentless, cloud-to-cloud protection, integrating natively with Google Cloud. Enterprises can manage guest sessions securely on shared devices, enforce granular policies, and reduce risk with real-time visibility.

AuthX + ChromeOS: Seamless, Passwordless Access

  • SSO: Single sign-on for frictionless access to all apps.

  • MFA Options: Enhanced security with Passkeys , Badge Tap Access , Biometrics, Mobile Push, or Hardware Tokens.

  • VDI Auto-Launch: Instant virtual desktop access from ChromeOS devices.

  • Google Cloud Integrations: Secure cloud environments with native compatibility.

Maximize Value with AuthX

  • Fast Deployment: Optimized for ChromeOS for quick integration.

  • Reduce Risk: Adaptive, risk-based authentication protects without slowing users down.

  • Admin Visibility: Centralized dashboards offer real-time insights into user activity and security events.

Start Your Passwordless Journey Today

Go Passwordless with AuthX and ChromeOS . Secure, seamless logins-no passwords, just productivity. Contact us today to get started.

About AuthX

AuthX is a cloud-based identity and access management platform offering passwordless features, including Passkeys, Single Sign-On, Multifactor authentication, Badge Tap & Go, and Biometric authentication. Its advanced authentication workflow feature helps enterprises implement seamless user authentication and security, enabling security for end-users across workstations, web, network, and mobile endpoints.

AuthX unifies login credentials, applications, and devices into a secure ecosystem, simplifying access to essential tools and data. AuthX's cloud-based solution enables Zero Trust Security through dynamic risk management, proactively identifying threats, securing networks, and safeguarding endpoints for organizations and their end-users. AuthX's commitment to providing secure solutions to enterprises is backed by its partnership with Citrix, Epic, Google, IGEL, and other industry-leading solutions.

Media Contact

Anoop Sajjan
AuthX
+1 650-410-3700
pr@authx.com

SOURCE: AuthX



