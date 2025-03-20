HSG Laser Unveils Next-Gen Fabrication Solutions and Expands R&D Presence in Japan

SUZHOU, China, March 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HSG Laser has introduced three cutting-edge fabrication solutions at its latest partner conference: the Store Pro automation system, the all-new GH Series high-power laser cutting machine, and the TS2 Tube Laser. Additionally, the company announced a strategic R&D collaboration with Chiba University and the establishment of the HSG Tokyo Laser Process Center, reinforcing its commitment to innovation in precision and automation.

Store Pro: Optimized Laser Automation

The Store Pro is a three-in-one automation system that revolutionizes laser cutting and material handling with automated loading/unloading cycles, increasing machine utilization by up to 90%. Designed for small-lot production, it enhances space utilization by over 70% compared to traditional storage solutions, providing manufacturers with a flexible, cost-effective productivity boost.

GH Series: High-Power Laser Cutting for Versatility

The GH Series fiber laser cutting machine offers laser power options from 3kW to 60kW, providing faster piercing speeds, superior edge quality, and lower production costs. It features an AR-powered vision system for enhanced precision and efficiency.

TS2 Tube Laser: Precision Tube Processing

The TS2 Tube Laser is designed for high-speed, high-precision tube cutting. It's a high-speed, high-precision tube cutting system designed for structural steel and industrial applications. Equipped with DYNAMIC+ technology and fully automated loading options, it ensures maximum efficiency and consistent quality.

R&D Collaboration with Japan Laser Lab and Launch of HSG Tokyo Laser Process Center

During the event, the presentative of Laser Lab at Chiba University shared insights into the ongoing R&D study, highlighting joint advancements in cutting-edge optical technologies. Over the past years, this partnership has driven innovations in laser processing, enhancing precision and efficiency in fabrication applications. Imai Tadashi, Head of HSG Japan, officially announced the establishment of the HSG Tokyo Laser Process Center, a state-of-the-art facility that will serve as a demonstration, applications, and R&D hub. The center will provide fabricators with hands-on access to HSG's latest automation and laser cutting solutions, reinforcing HSG's commitment to innovation and industry advancement.

HSG's Global Vision

"HSG Laser is dedicated to becoming a strategic partner in global manufacturing, driving innovation and automation," said Rakesh Kumar, President of HSG North America. This partner conference marks a step forward in shaping the future of precision, efficiency, and intelligent fabrication. For more information about HSG Laser's latest products and innovations, visit www.hsglaser.com.

