Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 20.03.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 692 internationalen Medien
Jetzt einsteigen, bevor der Boom beginnt: Diese bahnbrechende Technologie erobert den Markt!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
20.03.2025 16:02 Uhr
160 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Travel Nurses Inc.: Travel Nurses, Inc. Named 2025 Top Workplace From USA Today

Finanznachrichten News

GERMANTOWN, TENNESSEE / ACCESS Newswire / March 20, 2025 / Travel Nurses, Inc. earned the 2025 Top Workplaces award from USA Today. This is a prestigious honor awarded to organizations that excel in employee satisfaction and workplace culture. This recognition underscores Travel Nurses, Inc.'s ongoing commitment to fostering a supportive and empowering environment for its employees.

USA Today logo

USA Today logo
USA Today Top Workplaces Award

The USA Today Top Workplaces program, powered by Energage, surveys employees from organizations across the country to measure key culture drivers that contribute to high performance and a strong culture. With more than 42,000 organizations invited to participate, the award is based solely on employee feedback, making it a true reflection of workplace excellence.

"I will never get over hearing that Travel Nurses, Inc. is a USA Today Top Workplace," said Bryan Burnett, Chief Executive Officer at Travel Nurses, Inc. "I think the reason our team works so well together is because we all understand we're working towards a common goal. When you understand what you're working towards, it makes the teamwork and company culture that much better."

The Top Workplaces recognition highlights Travel Nurses, Inc.'s dedication to fostering a workplace where employees feel engaged, appreciated and motivated to excel.

For more information about Travel Nurses, Inc., visit their website at http://www.travelnursesinc.com.

Contact Information

Anna Joy Tamayo
Community and PR Manager
annajoy@travelnursesinc.com
901-347-0271

Catherine Knoll
Vice President of Marketing
catherine.knoll@travelnursesinc.com
901-425-1636

.

SOURCE: Travel Nurses Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.