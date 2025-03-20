IntelligenceBank Announces New Integration With Adobe GenStudio for Performance Marketing

New Integration Empowers Brands With AI-Generated Content Compliance Capabilities to Help Speed Up AI-Generated Content Reviews

IntelligenceBank, the leading intelligent content operations platform, today announced an integration with Adobe GenStudio for Performance Marketing, combining Adobe's excellence in AI-first content creation with AI-powered marketing content compliance by IntelligenceBank. This partnership streamlines creative production while helping marketing teams produce content at speed and scale.

IntelligenceBank Content Risk Reviews for Adobe GenStudio

Screenshot of the IntelligenceBank Content Risk Reviews Add-On for Adobe GenStudio for Performance Marketing

With GenStudio for Performance Marketing, brands and agencies can harness the power of AI to generate high-quality, on-brand creative assets - from emails to social posts and digital ads - faster than ever before. As this innovation scales the production of content, brand, legal, and compliance teams will play an important role in accelerating reviews and approvals of materials.

IntelligenceBank's integration will enable brands to automate reviews of content created in GenStudio for Performance Marketing and implement legal and compliance guardrails in their review. Leveraging AI, industry-based risk rules such as FINRA, Retail Banking, Medicare and other advertising guidelines, and customizable risk detection capabilities, the integration will help teams identify potentially non-compliant content directly within GenStudio for Performance Marketing.

IntelligenceBank's AI-powered solution helps compliance and marketing teams find regulatory and brand risks and errors across nearly every type of content - up to 30X faster than a traditional manual review - giving companies the ability to scale their compliance programs without adding headcount.

This seamless workflow intends to help marketing teams launch campaigns faster while reducing the risk of regulatory breaches and brand damage.

"Speed is everything in marketing today, but if compliance slows you down, you're already behind," said Tessa Court, CEO of IntelligenceBank. "That's why we're elated to team up with Adobe to bring IntelligenceBank's AI-powered content risk reviews to Adobe GenStudio for Performance Marketing. Together, we're making it faster and easier for Adobe customers to create, approve, and launch campaigns - without the compliance headaches. Managing speed and marketing compliance at the same time is the future of marketing: fast, smart, and always in control."

The partnership marks a significant step forward in AI-powered marketing workflows, offering unprecedented efficiency and security for brands operating in highly regulated industries like financial services, insurance, healthcare, and government.

About IntelligenceBank

IntelligenceBank is the leading intelligent content operations platform, accelerating the creation, management, and distribution of approved content for marketing, legal, and compliance teams. The end-to-end platform features digital asset management, brand portals, marketing work management and content workflow that uses AI and automation to ensure legal and brand compliance both during content production and after it has gone live. Loved by customers in 55 countries, IntelligenceBank has operations in the U.S., Canada, Australia, and the U.K. For more information, visit http://www.intelligencebank.com.

