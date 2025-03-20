Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 20, 2025) - Jennifer Campbell, a partner and Chair of the Securities Law Department at Fogler Rubinoff LLP is pleased to announce her participation as a speaker at the inaugural Women in PR North America WorkWell Conference, taking place on May 7, 2025 at the Old Mill Toronto during Women's Health Month.





Image 1



Cannot view this image? Visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11441/245295_jencampbella.jpg

The WorkWell Conference is a premier event designed to empower professionals in public relations, media, investor relations, and business to accelerate growth while prioritizing career success, wellbeing, and innovation.

Hosted by the Organization of Canadian Women in Public Relations, the conference brings together top industry professionals to discuss strategies for leadership, resilience, and growth in today's dynamic business environment.



Ms. Campbell will be speaking on matters relating to thriving under pressure, alongside a distinguished lineup of industry experts. This session will explore how industry leaders prioritize health and well-being, offering attendees actionable insights and strategies to navigate challenges and drive success in their careers and businesses.

"I am honoured to join the inaugural WorkWell Conference, and to have the opportunity to share insights to help manage the modern day 'urgency culture' as we strive to find joy and balance in the workplace", stated Ms. Campbell.

The conference agenda includes three keynote presentations and five expert-led panels with over 20 speakers on leadership, health and wellbeing, emotional intelligence, creativity, personal branding, media and public relations.

To mark Canadian Women in Public Relations 10-year business anniversary, the event will also feature an evening reception, providing attendees with a unique opportunity to network with event speakers and connect with fellow professionals in a relaxed and celebratory setting.

Tickets for Women in PR North America's WorkWell Conference 2025 are available now on womeninpr.com and through Eventbrite.

About Jennifer Campbell

Ms. Campbell is a corporate and securities lawyer and Chair of the Securities Law Department at Fogler Rubinoff LLP. She acts for both companies and registered dealers in a broad range of industries and has over 25 years' experience, with particular expertise working with junior issuers listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and Canadian Securities Exchange. She currently sits on the TSX Venture Exchange Ontario Advisory Committee and has previously contributed as a legal commentator on CBC Metro Morning and for the Globe and Mail and CBC Investigative Reports series. She is an adjunct professor at Brock University as well as a frequent lecturer at Osgoode Hall Law School. Ms. Campbell has also been appointed by the Ministry of the Attorney General as a part-time adjudicator on the Ontario Land Tribunal. She has been recognized in the Canadian Legal LEXPERT Rankings and by The Best Lawyers in Canada and holds degrees from the University of Toronto (BA), the University of Western Ontario (LLB), Osgoode Hall Law School (LLM) and the University of Florida (MSc).



About Women in PR North America

Canadian Women in Public Relations Ltd. (Women in PR Canada®) and American Women in Public Relations (Women in PR USA®) is an influential network of leading businesswomen striving for excellence in the field of public relations. Together, the organizations form the networking group Women in PR North America®.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/245295

SOURCE: The Organization of Canadian Women in Public Relations Ltd.