The single-phase inverter series can take between 4. 5 kW and 12 kW of PV input and convert it to an AC output of 3 kW to 8 kW. The new products feature a maximum efficiency of 97. 6%. Chinese manufacturer Austa has released a new series of single-phase low-voltage hybrid inverters for residential applications. "Central to its intuitive interface is a high-resolution LCD touch screen, empowering users to effortlessly monitor and control energy production, storage, and consumption," the company said in a statement. "Users can access detailed metrics, customize settings, and troubleshoot with ease, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...