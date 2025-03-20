Elemica Awarded with FedEx Compatible Platinum Tier for the 3rd Consecutive Year

WAYNE, Pa., March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elemica, a global leader of digital supply chain management solutions and the premier multi-enterprise collaboration network for process manufacturing industries, proudly announces its achievement of FedEx's Compatible Platinum Tier-a top recognition within the FedEx Compatible program. This prestigious designation places ProcessWeaver by Elemica among the top FedEx-integrated solutions, recognizing its advanced capabilities in shipping automation, real-time tracking, and seamless multi-carrier multi-modal connectivity for customers worldwide.

The FedEx Compatible Program recognizes a small number of leading technology providers that seamlessly integrate with FedEx services, enabling businesses to ship efficiently. The FedEx Compatible Platinum Tier is awarded only to solutions that demonstrate superior performance, dependability, and customer satisfaction.

"Receiving this award from FedEx reaffirms our commitment to providing best-in-class logistics solutions," said Elemica President & CEO, Paul Carreiro. "Our customers rely on us for future-proofing their shipping processes, lowering costs and optimizing service performance at scale. We're proud to partner with FedEx and thrilled to be recognized again in 2025."

Outperforming numerous alternatives, ProcessWeaver by Elemica has continually distinguished itself as a top-tier solution, providing best-in-class support for FedEx services and exceeding industry standards year over year. Endorsed by Gartner as a leading multi-carrier, multi-modal shipping execution system, the solution offers unparalleled ease of use, broad interoperability and real-time visibility.

- Businesses can automate FedEx shipments directly within Elemica's platform, faster and more efficient order fulfillment and shipping. Enhanced Shipping Speed & Efficiency - Optimized shipping workflows reduce processing time, ensuring faster and more reliable deliveries.

- Optimized shipping workflows reduce processing time, ensuring faster and more reliable deliveries. Real-time Tracking & Visibility - Customers gain enhanced shipment visibility and tracking capabilities, ensuring a better end-to-end logistics experience.

- Customers gain enhanced shipment visibility and tracking capabilities, ensuring a better end-to-end logistics experience. Cost Savings & Optimized Carrier Selection - Intelligent shipping automation helps businesses reduce costs by choosing the most efficient shipping methods.

- Intelligent shipping automation helps businesses reduce costs by choosing the most efficient shipping methods. Scalability for Global Trade - Elemica's integration supports high-volume multi-modal shipping, making it an ideal choice for enterprises managing complex global supply chains.



About Elemica

Elemica is a leading provider of Digital Supply Chain Management solutions and the premier multi-enterprise collaboration network for global process manufacturing industries. Its portfolio of network-powered digitization and visibility solutions automate critical information flows, enable multi-channel data strategies, and improve end-to-end supply chain performance. Elemica's solutions connect many of the world's largest manufacturers to their direct material suppliers, logistics service providers, and end customers, helping them realize the promise of and return on, their investments in supply chain digitization. For more information, visit www.elemica.com.

