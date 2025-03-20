Five-time World Champion and World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen, former FIDE World Champion Veselin Topalov, rising Indian star Aravindh Chithambaram and more join tour as Wild Card Contenders

Grand Chess Tour (GCT), a leading global circuit of international chess tournaments featuring the world's best players, announced today the players selected as wild cards for the first three international legs of the tour.

Superbet Rapid Blitz Poland: April 24-May 1, 2025 in Warsaw, Poland

Superbet Rapid Blitz Poland,sponsored by the Superbet Foundation, will kick off the GCT as 10 players battle for $175,000 in prizes. The event will feature five full-tour players and five wild card players including:

GM Vladimir Fedoseev (Slovenia)

GM Aravindh Chithambaram (India)

GM Veselin Topalov (Bulgaria)

GM Bogdan-Daniel Deac (Romania)

GM David Gavrilescu (Romania)

The complete field for the first leg in Poland includes:

Player Name Highlights Country Role FIDE Standard Rating (Feb '25) URS Rating (Feb '25) GM Alireza Firouzja 2022 and 2024 GCT Champion FRA Full Tour 2760 2789 GM Levon Aronian 2024 American Cup Winner; Two-time World Cup Champion USA Full Tour 2745 2762 GM Praggnanandhaa Rameshbabu 2025 Tata Steel Champion IND Full Tour 2741 2749 GM Jan-Krzysztof Duda 2021 Fide World Cup Winner; GCT Full Tour Wild Card POL Full Tour 2739 2768 GM Maxime Vachier-Lagrave 2023 GCT Runner-up Winner, 2024 GCT 3rd place FRA Full Tour 2729 2761 GM Aravindh Chithambaram Prague Chess Festival Masters 2025 Champion IND Wild Card 2729 2731 GM Vladimir Fedoseev 2021 FIDE World Cup Semi-finalist SVN Wild Card 2724 2736 GM Veselin Topalov 2005-2006 FIDE World Champion BUL Wild Card 2717 2635 GM Bogdan-Daniel Deac Highest-rated Romanian player ROU Wild Card 2692 2688 GM David Gavrilescu Reigning Romanian champion ROU Wild Card 2543 2564

Superbet Chess Classic Romania: May 5-17, 2025 in Bucharest, Romania

The Superbet Chess Classic Romania, sponsored by the Superbet Foundation, is the first classical event in the 2024 Tour, with a 10-player round-robin format and a total of $350,000 in prizes. The tournament will feature all nine full-tour players and one wild card player including:

GM Bogdan-Daniel Deac (Romania)

The complete field for the second leg in Romania includes:

Player Name Highlights Country Role FIDE Standard Rating (Feb '25) URS Rating (Feb '25) GM Fabiano Caruana Ranked No. 2 in the world, 2023 GCT Champion, Reigning Four-time US Champion USA Full Tour 2803 2783 GM Gukesh Dommaraju Reigning World Champion IND Full Tour 2777 2744 GM Nodirbek Abdusattorov 2021 World Rapid Championship Winner UZB Full Tour 2766 2773 GM Alireza Firouzja 2022 and 2024 GCT Champion FRA Full Tour 2760 2789 GM Wesley So 2022 GCT Runner-up Winner, 2021 GCT Winner USA Full Tour 2749 2772 GM Levon Aronian 2024 American Cup Winner; Two-time World Cup Champion USA Full Tour 2745 2762 GM Praggnanandhaa Rameshbabu 2025 Tata Steel Champion IND Full Tour 2741 2749 GM Jan-Krzysztof Duda 2021 Fide World Cup Winner; GCT Full Tour Wild Card POL Full Tour 2739 2768 GM Maxime Vachier-Lagrave 2023 GCT Runner-up Winner, 2024 GCT 3rd place FRA Full Tour 2729 2761 GM Bogdan-Daniel Deac Highest-rated Romanian player ROU Wild Card 2692 2688

SuperUnited Rapid Blitz Croatia: June 30-July 7, 2025 in Zagreb, Croatia

SuperUnited Rapid Blitz Croatia is the second rapid and blitz event of the tour with a total prize fund of $175,000. The tournament will feature all seven full-tour players and three wild card players including:

GM Magnus Carlsen (Norway)

GM Anish Giri (Netherlands)

GM Ivan Saric (Croatia)

The complete field for the third leg in Croatia includes:

Player Name Highlights Country Role FIDE Standard Rating (Feb '25) URS Rating (Feb '25) GM Fabiano Caruana Ranked No. 2 in the world, 2023 GCT Champion, Reigning Four-time US Champion USA Full Tour 2803 2783 GM Gukesh Dommaraju Reigning World Champion IND Full Tour 2777 2744 GM Nodirbek Abdusattorov 2021 World Rapid Championship Winner UZB Full Tour 2766 2773 GM Alireza Firouzja 2022 and 2024 GCT Champion FRA Full Tour 2760 2789 GM Wesley So 2022 GCT Runner-up Winner, 2021 GTC Winner USA Full Tour 2749 2772 GM Praggnanandhaa Rameshbabu 2025 Tata Steel Champion IND Full Tour 2741 2749 GM Jan-Krzysztof Duda 2021 Fide World Cup Winner; GCT Full Tour Wild Card POL Full Tour 2739 2768 GM Magnus Carlsen 2013-2023 World Champion; Highest-rated player in the World NOR Wild Card 2833 2833 GM Anish Giri 2023 Tata Steel Champion NLD Wild Card 2728 2735 GM Ivan Saric Highest rated Croatian GM CRO Wild Card 2661 2649

"Celebrating the 10th anniversary of the GCT, we wanted to bring together legendary players who have been an integral part of the tour over the years, such as World No. 1 and two-time GCT champion Magnus Carlsen, former GCT champions Fabiano Caruana, Wesley So, Alireza Firouzja and Maxime Vachier-Lagrave, alongside rising stars of the new generation like Aravindh Chithambaram and Vladimir Fedoseev," said Michael Khodarkovsky, Executive Director of the GCT. "This dynamic field of full-tour and wild card players promises us thrilling and exciting competitions throughout the year."

Tour participants will compete for a recently increased prize purse of $1.6 million over the course of the 2025 season. The prize fund for each of the two classical tournaments will be $350,000 and $175,000 per event for rapid and blitz. Top four finishers of the regular season of five tournaments will compete for the purse of additional $350,000 in the knockout matches at the GCT finals.

"The Superbet Foundation is proud to support the GCT and its mission to bring world-class chess to a global audience. The 10th anniversary lineup features remarkable players who we believe will inspire even more people, especially young minds, to engage with the game and develop a lifelong passion for it," said Augusta Dragic, President of the Superbet Foundation.

The prize fund is provided by the 2025 GCT major sponsors Superbet Foundation and The Saint Louis Chess Club, both non-profit organizations that support chess education and the mission to expand the game of chess to a worldwide audience.

Grand Chess Tour

Grand Chess Tour (GCT) is a circuit of international events, each demonstrating the highest level of organization for the world's best players. The legendary Garry Kasparov, one of the world's greatest ambassadors for chess, inspired the GCT and helped solidify the partnership between the organizers. For more information about the tour, please visit grandchesstour.org.

Superbet Foundation

The Superbet Foundation, a non-profit organization, is responsible for coordinating the Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives of the Superbet Group. Our goal is to support the advancement of health, education, and sports initiatives, with a special emphasis on promoting the game of chess and its myriad benefits within all the communities we serve.

Saint Louis Chess Club

The Saint Louis Chess Club is a non-profit, 501(c)(3) organization that is committed to making chess an important part of our community. In addition to providing a forum for the community to play tournaments and casual games, the club also offers chess improvement classes, beginner lessons and special lectures.

Recognizing the cognitive and behavioral benefits of chess, the Saint Louis Chess Club is committed to supporting those chess programs that already exist in area schools while encouraging the development of new in-school and after-school programs. For more information, visit saintlouischessclub.org.

