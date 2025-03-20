Commissioning Alliance partners with Simpson Associates to take their Azure environment to the next level

YORK, United Kingdom, March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Commissioning Alliance, a collaborative organisation supporting local authorities for the benefit of the most vulnerable in society, has partnered with Simpson Associates, a leading data transformation consultancy and managed service provider, to leverage the power of Microsoft Azure and is pleased to enter a strategic partnership to unlock the full potential of their data.

This strategic partnership will see Simpson Associates conduct an effective Azure Managed Service for Commissioning Alliance, encompassing both their Data Environment and Workload. By leveraging Microsoft Azure, Commissioning Alliance aims to streamline operations, optimise costs and empower their team with data driven insights.

"We are delighted to partner with Simpson Associates to unlock the full potential of our data. This collaboration will be instrumental in driving data driven outcomes and innovation - both for Commissioning Alliance itself and for our local authority partners. Simpson Associates' expertise and their understanding of the public sector makes them an ideal partner for this solution," Chris Corbett, Change and Digital Transformation Manager, Commissioning Alliance.

Unlocking Data Driven Outcomes

Commissioning Alliance sought a partner with deep data and sector expertise to harness Microsoft Azure. By leveraging leading technologies, Simpson Associates will create a personalised solution for Commissioning Alliance. This approach will unlock enhanced decision making by providing actionable insights derived from data analysis, streamline operations by automating tasks and improving operational efficiency. It will also offer increased agility and cost savings by maximising the value of their Azure investment and reducing operational costs, prioritise internal resources by freeing up staff to focus on higher-value activities.

Utilising Microsoft Azure and the Cloud will improve security and offer a stable environment, strengthening data security. By implementing robust security measures, Commissioning Alliance will minimise the risk of data breaches and ensure compliance by adhering to all relevant regulations.

This comprehensive Azure Managed Service will provide a structured solution tailored specifically to Commissioning Alliance's data needs, enabling them to focus on supporting local authorities and make informed data driven decisions, unlocking the power of data for good.

"Simpson Associates' expertise in the public sector and their Microsoft Partner status perfectly matched our data needs, allowing us to streamline operations, reduce manual tasks and free up internal resources. Utilising leading technologies and applications increased our agility and ensured faster time to market for new data initiatives, ultimately achieving our mission and giving support to those who need it most," Adrian Rocks, Head of Commissioning Alliance.

About Commissioning Alliance

Commissioning Alliance exists to support local authorities, for the benefit of the most vulnerable in society. They provide services in social care, education, and housing.

Commissioning Alliance work to shape more effective commissioning through collaboration, increased supply and competition. They advance the quality of social care provision by upholding standards for providers and facilitating local authorities to work collectively. And through data, digitisation, and effective purchasing, they are helping local authorities to transform commissioning.

Commissioning Alliance collaborates with over 60 local authorities across the UK to enhance services through data, ultimately helping to improve the quality and provision of care.

About Simpson Associates

Simpson Associates is a leading data transformation partner, specialising in Data Analytics, AI and Managed Data Services. With over three decades of experience, Simpson Associates helps organisations in the public and private sector harness the power of data for good, gaining valuable insights using leading technologies.

As a Microsoft Solutions Partner, and winner of the Microsoft Community Response Partner of the Year 2024/25, Simpson Associates hold the Analytics on Microsoft Azure Specialisation, Migrate Enterprise Applications to Microsoft Azure specialisation and the Data Warehouse Migration to Microsoft Azure Specialisation. The company also boasts Solutions Partner designations in Data & AI (Azure); Digital & App Innovation (Azure); and Infrastructure (Azure), in addition to being a Databricks Partner, an IBM Gold Partner and a Denodo Partner.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/469c6176-36d3-41cf-867a-522a2dcc0076

Contact details: Emma Dalton, emma.dalton@simpson-associates.co.uk