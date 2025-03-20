National Association of Broadcasters: Legendary Radio Personality Delilah to Receive Insight Award from Library of American Broadcasting Foundation at the 2025 NAB Show

Legendary syndicated radio personality Delilah will receive the fourth annual Insight Award from the Library of American Broadcasting Foundation (LABF) during the NAB Show Welcome on April 7, in Las Vegas, Nev. The award recognizes Delilah's trailblazing history of excellence in broadcasting and her profound impact on audiences nationwide.

Radio Personality Delilah

Reflective of LABF's purpose, the Insight Award recognizes an individual or organization for an outstanding artistic or journalistic work or body of work that enhances the public's understanding of the role, operation, history or impact of media in our society. Past recipients have included actor, director and educator LeVar Burton, CBS News' 60 Minutes and award-winning producer and journalist Soledad O'Brien.

Delilah who's radio show is syndicated by Premiere Networks, is the most-listened-to woman on radio in the U.S. Her soothing voice, open heart and love of music have expanded her audience to more than eight million weekly listeners on approximately 160 radio stations nationwide. Delilah, who celebrated 50 years of radio broadcasting in 2024, has been hosting her current program format since 1984. Known as "radio's Oprah," Delilah creates a sense of comfort and companionship for her audience, sharing inspiring stories, song dedications and heartfelt advice. Her authenticity, empathy and unwavering dedication to her listeners have made her a true icon in the industry.

For her success and contributions to the industry, Delilah has received radio's highest accolades. She was inducted into the National Radio Hall of Fame in 2016 and, in 2017, was honored with the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) Broadcast Hall of Fame induction, marking the first time in 35 years that a woman had received such a distinction. Additionally, NAB honored her with a prestigious Marconi Award for "Network/Syndicated Personality of the Year" in 2016. She is consistently recognized by Radio Ink as one of the "Most Influential Women in Radio" and took home the trophy for "Outstanding Host Entertainment/Information" at the Alliance of Women in Media's 37th Annual Gracie Awards Gala in 2023.

Delilah will accept the award on stage at the NAB Show, joining a distinguished group of past honorees who have significantly contributed to the media industry.

"Delilah's impact on broadcasting is undeniable, and her recognition with the Insight Award reflects the excellence and innovation celebrated at NAB Show," said April Carty-Sipp, executive vice president, NAB Industry Affairs.

"Delilah's extraordinary ability to connect with listeners, her passion for storytelling and her unwavering commitment to making a difference in the lives of others exemplify the essence of the Insight Award," said LABF Co-Chairs Heidi Raphael, Beasley Media Group Chief Communications Officer, and Jack Goodman, longtime D.C.-based communications attorney. "We are thrilled to honor her remarkable contributions to broadcasting."

About NAB

The National Association of Broadcasters is the premier advocacy association for America's broadcasters. NAB advances radio and television interests in legislative, regulatory and public affairs. Through advocacy, education and innovation, NAB enables broadcasters to best serve their communities, strengthen their businesses and seize new opportunities in the digital age. Learn more at nab.org.

About NAB Show

NAB Show is the preeminent conference and exhibition driving the evolution of broadcast, media and entertainment, held April 5-9, 2025 (Exhibits April 6-9) in Las Vegas. Produced by the National Association of Broadcasters, NAB Show is the ultimate marketplace for next-generation technology inspiring superior audio and video experiences. From creation to consumption, across multiple platforms, NAB Show is where global visionaries convene to bring content to life in new and exciting ways. Learn more at NABShow.com.

About the Library of American Broadcasting Foundation:

The Library of American Broadcasting Foundation serves as the philanthropic arm of the Library of American Broadcasting, the nation's most extensive collection of broadcast history, policy and tradition. The collection includes historical documents, professional papers, oral and video histories, books, scripts and photographs preserved at the University of Maryland. In addition, the LABF presents the annual Giants of Broadcasting event, which pays tribute to trailblazers in the radio and television industry.

