Building Confidence Through Sports: LA Galaxy and Dignity Health Sports Park Lead Girls Empowerment Events

In honor of Women's History Month, AEG's Dignity Health Sports Park, LA Galaxy hosted two events aimed at inspiring and building confidence in young girls.

On March 7, nearly 5,000 middle school and high school girls gathered at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, CA, for the YMCA of Metropolitan Los Angeles's 4th Annual Girls Empowerment Day that was created to address the alarming dropout rate of middle school girls in sports. The event, held in partnership with AEG, the LA Galaxy, and the LA Kings, in addition to several other organizations including the LA Clippers, LA28, and LA84.

At the event, attendees had the opportunity to listen to panel discussions featuring industry trailblazers, participate in a variety of sports clinics and network with inspiring female leaders and athletes - all designed to help the girls stay active and build their self-belief. Notable women who participated in the event included:

Gisselle Sarur, Sports Reporter, Fox Sports

Annabelle Sedano, News Anchor, NBC/Telemundo

Blake Bolden, LA Kings Scout & Former Pro Hockey Player

Manon Rhéaume, Olympic Silver Medalist and Former Pro Hockey Player

Anna Konsmo, LA Rams Manager of Partner Development and Strategy

Tony Parrish, Former NFL All-Pro Safety and Co-Founder of AWSN

Nastia Liukin, Gymnastics Olympic Gold Medalist

Wendy Greuel, former Los Angeles City Controller and YMCA of Metropolitan Los Angeles Chair of the Board

"Research shows that middle school is a crucial stage when girls' participation in sports declines, often impacting their mental well-being and long-term health as they enter adulthood," shared Tamala Lewis, Sr. Director, Community Relations, Dignity Health Sports Park and board member of the YMCA Gardena-Carson. "Girls Empowerment Day aims to encourage young girls to stay active, build confidence, and recognize their potential in sports and beyond. By having sports clinics like soccer, ball hockey, flag football, martial arts, track and field led by professional teams these young women were energized and eager to participate."

Attendees also had the chance to meet with representatives from the sports franchises and panelists.

In addition, on March 20, the LA Galaxy will host another girl's empowerment day at Dignity Health Sports Park in conjunction with Section Z, a nonprofit that leverages the excitement of live sports to provide access and opportunities for young women. The event will welcome 30 female students from Alliance Susan & Eric Smidt Technology High School in Los Angeles, CA, and offer them the opportunity to listen to panel sessions with members of the LA Galaxy and meet with professionals across various departments within the LA Galaxy and Dignity Health Sports Park to better understand career opportunities in sports.

"At the LA Galaxy, we believe in using the power of sports to uplift and inspire young girls," said Mariah Rodriguez, Community Relations Manager, LA Galaxy. "These events allow us to provide mentorship, hands-on experiences, and a supportive space where they can see all the possibilities available to them in the world of sports and beyond."

The YMCA (Y) of Los Angeles has been making a positive impact in Los Angeles communities for over 140 years. The Y is committed to providing programs and services that are inclusive and welcoming to all. The Y values an environment that fosters dignity, respect, fairness and appreciation for all aspects and dimensions of diversity. To learn more about The Y, please click here.

Section Z uses live sports as an engagement platform to foster critical competence, confidence, and collaboration skills to better level the playing field and set all girls up for lifelong career success. To learn more about Section Z, please click here.

Attendees participated in a variety of sports clinics and network with inspiring female leaders and athletes.

