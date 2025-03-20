Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 20, 2025) - NorthStar Gaming Holdings Inc. (TSXV: BET) (OTCQB: NSBBF) ("NorthStar" or the "Company") is once again raising the stakes and offering a total prize pool of up to $100,000 to be won.

NorthStar is today unveiling the launch of three new online tournaments spanning popular gaming categories - Live Blackjack, Slots and Sports betting. The Spring Tournament Series offers a premium, consumer-driven experience and a variety of opportunities for players to participate with tournaments running concurrently from March through April, 2025. Innovative formats, progressive prize pools and interactive leaderboards will keep NorthStar players engaged throughout the series.

The all-new trifecta spring tournaments build on the success of last fall's NorthStar Blackjack Championship event in Ontario, which helped drive the acquisition of new high-value players and engagement for existing customers while increasing Blackjack wagering activity. These tournaments complement the premium gaming experience and robust spring promotional calendar and support the positioning idea that "Tournaments Live at NorthStar Bets."

"We plan to run innovative tournaments on an ongoing basis to establish a differentiated market niche consistent with our premium positioning," said Michael Moskowitz, Chair and CEO of NorthStar. "With these latest events, we are 'productizing' the custom development work we initially undertook for the Blackjack Championship to extend into a promising new category. Our aim is to increase the sense of community and exclusivity for NorthStar Bets players and bring more of the excitement of the casino experience to online betting."





The tournaments set to launch in the coming weeks include the following:

NorthStar Blackjack Spring Open . Players move up the leaderboard with consecutive win streaks, competing for a total prize pool of $30,000. The event begins March 21 and concludes April 3.

NorthStar 50 Grand Slots Showdown . The $50,000 prize pool will be distributed in a series of 30 daily tournaments with players collecting points on the basis of win-to-bet ratio. There will be a rotation through a variety of Slots games over the course of the tournament, which will run from March 28 to April 26.

NorthStar Parlay Playoff. Players will compete for a maximum $25,000 prize pool by winning parlay bets on sporting events of their choosing. Points will be awarded based on winning odds, ranking up the leaderboard. The tournament features an innovative progressive prize pool, with $10 of each eligible stake funding the jackpot which starts at $10,000 and grows to $25,000. There is also a bonus $5,000 cash prize for the player that has the highest winning odds on a single parlay wager. The event will run from March 31 to April 13.

The tournaments are open to all players registered on NorthStar Bets online platforms. Additional details and contest rules are available at www.Northstarbets.ca/promotions/all.

About NorthStar

NorthStar proudly owns and operates NorthStar Bets, a Canadian-born casino and sportsbook platform that delivers a premium, distinctly local gaming experience. Designed with high-stakes players in mind, NorthStar Bets Casino offers a curated selection of the most popular games, ensuring an elevated user experience. Our sportsbook stands out with its exclusive Sports Insights feature, seamlessly integrating betting guidance, stats, and scores, all tailored to meet the expectations of a premium audience.

As a Canadian company, NorthStar is uniquely positioned to cater to customers who seek a high-quality product and an exceptional level of personalized service, setting a new standard in the industry. NorthStar is committed to operating at the highest level of responsible gaming standards.

NorthStar is listed in Canada on the Toronto Stock Venture Exchange under the symbol BET and in the United States on the OTCQB under the symbol NSBBF. For more information on the company, please visit: www.northstargaming.ca.

No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This communication contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws in Canada ("forward-looking statements"), including without limitation, statements with respect to the following: expected performance of the Company's business, player engagement levels, and the recurrence of online tournaments. The foregoing is provided for the purpose of presenting information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future and allowing investors and others to get a better understanding of the Company's anticipated financial position, results of operations, and operating environment. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "continues", "forecasts", "projects", "predicts", "intends", "anticipates" or "believes", or variations of, or the negatives of, such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "should", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. This information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. This forward-looking information is based on management's opinions, estimates and assumptions that, while considered by NorthStar to be appropriate and reasonable as of the date of this press release, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward- looking information. Such factors include, among others, the following: risks related to the Company's business and financial position; risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry risks; future legislative and regulatory developments; the ability of the Company to implement its business strategies; and those factors discussed in greater detail under the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's most recent annual information form, which is available under NorthStar's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Many of these risks are beyond the Company's control.

If any of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the opinions, estimates or assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results or future events might vary materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, there may be other risk factors not presently known to the Company or that the Company presently believes are not material that could also cause actual results or future events to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. No forward-looking statement is a guarantee of future results. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information, which speaks only as of the date made. The forward-looking information contained in this press release represents NorthStar's expectations as of the date specified herein, and are subject to change after such date. However, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable securities laws.

All of the forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified by the foregoing cautionary statements.

