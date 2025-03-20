Ethisphere Recognizes Applied Materials with Compliance Leader Verification

Award recognizes organizations with an outstanding commitment to achieving a best-in-class ethics and compliance program

Ethisphere, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices, announced today that Applied Materials, Inc. has earned the coveted Compliance Leader Verification for 2025 and 2026.

Applied Materials is the leader in materials engineering solutions used to produce virtually every new chip and advanced display in the world. The company's technology enables high-performance, energy-efficient semiconductors to power the world's most critical electronic systems, from AI data centers to electric vehicles.

"Congratulations to Applied Materials for achieving Compliance Leader Verification recognition," said Leslie Benton, Senior Vice President and Deputy General Counsel, Ethisphere. "Our team is impressed by the company's commitment to ethical business practices and its clear investment in compliance, including a comprehensive and highly visible business conduct training program."

"Applied Materials is honored to receive the prestigious Compliance Leader Verification recognition," said Teri Little, Senior Vice President, Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary for Applied Materials. "This award underscores our unwavering commitment to operating with responsibility and integrity across the entire enterprise, from our board and executive leadership to our more than 35,000 worldwide employees."

The Compliance Leader Verification process involves a rigorous review of an ethics and compliance program and corporate culture. It includes completing the Ethics Quotient® (EQ), a questionnaire covering the elements of an effective program; benchmarking program practices against the World's Most Ethical Companies®; and extensive document review and interviews with executives and stakeholders.

Applied Materials' performance was evaluated on six key areas: program resources and structure; perceptions of ethical culture; written standards; training and communication; risk assessment, monitoring and auditing; and enforcement, discipline, and incentives.

More information about Compliance Leader Verification is available at https://ethisphere.com/what-we-do/leader-verification/.

About Ethisphere

Ethisphere® is the global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices that fuel corporate character, marketplace trust, and business success. Ethisphere has deep expertise in measuring and defining core ethics standards using data-driven insights that help companies enhance corporate character. Ethisphere honors superior achievement through its World's Most Ethical Companies® recognition program, provides a community of industry experts with the Business Ethics Leadership Alliance (BELA), and showcases trends and best practices in ethics with Ethisphere Magazine. Ethisphere also helps to advance business performance through data-driven assessments, benchmarking, and guidance. Learn more about Ethisphere at https://www.ethisphere.com.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc. (Nasdaq:AMAT) is the leader in materials engineering solutions used to produce virtually every new chip and advanced display in the world. Our expertise in modifying materials at atomic levels and on an industrial scale enables customers to transform possibilities into reality. At Applied Materials, our innovations make possible a better future. Learn more at www.appliedmaterials.com.

Media Contact:

Bill Coffin

Bill.Coffin@ethisphere.com

SOURCE: Ethisphere

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire