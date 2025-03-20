Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 20.03.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 692 internationalen Medien
Jetzt einsteigen, bevor der Boom beginnt: Diese bahnbrechende Technologie erobert den Markt!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 865177 | ISIN: US0382221051 | Ticker-Symbol: AP2
Tradegate
20.03.25
17:35 Uhr
142,14 Euro
+0,56
+0,40 %
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
APPLIED MATERIALS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
APPLIED MATERIALS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
142,02142,2017:39
141,86142,3617:39
ACCESS Newswire
20.03.2025 17:02 Uhr
104 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ethisphere Recognizes Applied Materials with Compliance Leader Verification

Finanznachrichten News

Award recognizes organizations with an outstanding commitment to achieving a best-in-class ethics and compliance program

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / March 20, 2025 / Ethisphere, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices, announced today that Applied Materials, Inc. has earned the coveted Compliance Leader Verification for 2025 and 2026.

Applied Materials is the leader in materials engineering solutions used to produce virtually every new chip and advanced display in the world. The company's technology enables high-performance, energy-efficient semiconductors to power the world's most critical electronic systems, from AI data centers to electric vehicles.

"Congratulations to Applied Materials for achieving Compliance Leader Verification recognition," said Leslie Benton, Senior Vice President and Deputy General Counsel, Ethisphere. "Our team is impressed by the company's commitment to ethical business practices and its clear investment in compliance, including a comprehensive and highly visible business conduct training program."

"Applied Materials is honored to receive the prestigious Compliance Leader Verification recognition," said Teri Little, Senior Vice President, Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary for Applied Materials. "This award underscores our unwavering commitment to operating with responsibility and integrity across the entire enterprise, from our board and executive leadership to our more than 35,000 worldwide employees."

The Compliance Leader Verification process involves a rigorous review of an ethics and compliance program and corporate culture. It includes completing the Ethics Quotient® (EQ), a questionnaire covering the elements of an effective program; benchmarking program practices against the World's Most Ethical Companies®; and extensive document review and interviews with executives and stakeholders.

Applied Materials' performance was evaluated on six key areas: program resources and structure; perceptions of ethical culture; written standards; training and communication; risk assessment, monitoring and auditing; and enforcement, discipline, and incentives.

More information about Compliance Leader Verification is available at https://ethisphere.com/what-we-do/leader-verification/.

About Ethisphere

Ethisphere® is the global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices that fuel corporate character, marketplace trust, and business success. Ethisphere has deep expertise in measuring and defining core ethics standards using data-driven insights that help companies enhance corporate character. Ethisphere honors superior achievement through its World's Most Ethical Companies® recognition program, provides a community of industry experts with the Business Ethics Leadership Alliance (BELA), and showcases trends and best practices in ethics with Ethisphere Magazine. Ethisphere also helps to advance business performance through data-driven assessments, benchmarking, and guidance. Learn more about Ethisphere at https://www.ethisphere.com.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc. (Nasdaq:AMAT) is the leader in materials engineering solutions used to produce virtually every new chip and advanced display in the world. Our expertise in modifying materials at atomic levels and on an industrial scale enables customers to transform possibilities into reality. At Applied Materials, our innovations make possible a better future. Learn more at www.appliedmaterials.com.

Media Contact:

Bill Coffin
Bill.Coffin@ethisphere.com

SOURCE: Ethisphere



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.