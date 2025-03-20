

EQS Newswire / 20/03/2025 / 17:00 CET/CEST

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 20 March 2025 - China Mobile International ("CMI") hosted the AI+ Era Global Development Forum in Hong Kong on March 19. Distinguished guests included Li Huidi, Executive Vice President of China Mobile; Mu Chenhong, Deputy Director of the Information Center, Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Hong Kong SAR; Wong Chi Kwong, Tony, JP, the Commissioner for Digital Policy of the HKSAR Government; Norman Chan Tak-lam, GBS, JP, Founding Chairman of the Council of Institute of Web 3.0 Hong Kong and former chief executive of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority; and H.E. Chun Vat, Ministry of Post and Telecommunications of the Kingdom of Cambodia. Under the theme "AI-Powered Voyage: Navigating Global Horizons", the Forum brought together over 800 leaders from government, industry, academia and the ecosystem to explore collaborative opportunities for leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) technology to promote the overseas expansion of Chinese enterprises.



Li Huidi, Executive Vice President of China Mobile, delivered the opening address.

In his speech, Li Huidi stated that the deep integration of artificial intelligence and the new generation of information technology has led to the new "AI+" era across various sectors. "AI+" brings five "news": First, it creates new scenarios for an intelligent lifestyle, where the increasingly popular AI devices, from autonomous driving to smart home assistants, are making smart living more accessible. Second, it unlocks new paths for technological inclusivity, the innovation of open-source LLMs significantly reduces the costs of AI training, enhances reasoning capabilities, and broadens application scenarios. Third, it leads to a new pace in technological development, with "AI for Science" emerging as a mainstream paradigm for technological innovation, greatly improving research efficiency and productivity. Fourth, it reshapes new paradigms for industry transformation, with AI LLMs integrating "general capabilities + specific knowledge" deeply into industry production processes, dramatically boosting productivity. Fifth, it constructs a new form of social governance, where clusters of intelligent agents create a new model of "human-machine co-governance" through intelligent decision-making, raising the standard of modernization in social governance.



Li Huidi reaffirmed China Mobile's commitment to positioning itself as "a world-class information service technology innovation company". The company is advancing the "AI+" action plan and systematically building "AI+" infrastructure, accelerating "AI+" technology development and deepening the scenario application of "AI+" to provide support for the global socio-economic digital transformation. Mr. Li also proposed four "AI+" initiatives: First, to foster the industry integration by enhancing synergy across the "AI+" industry through the establishment of a comprehensive international intelligent system and fostering advancement across all sectors. Second, to focus on cooperation within the "AI+" ecosystem by working together to promote the prosperity of the "AI+" ecosystem and making "AI+" services accessible to every industry. Third, to promote global expansion of "AI+" technologies by establishing "AI+" super-nodes to position the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA) as the leading hub for global AI innovation. Fourth, to foster international collaboration on "AI and ensure global access to the benefits of digital intelligence.



During the forum, CMI announced the launch of the "AI+ Global Solutions" and the "CMI AI Large Language Model (LLM) Integrated Server". In additional, CMI and various ecosystem partners initiated the "AI+ Go Global Ecosystem Alliance" to collaborate with leading industry experts and partners in exploring how AI can empower diverse industries during the digital transformation and reshape the future industry landscape.



China Mobile International held the launch ceremony of the AI+ Global Solutions and AI LLM Integrated Server.

CMI AI+ Global Solutions: Empowering Intelligent Transformation for Global Enterprises



Tailored to five major industries of technology, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, finance, and energy, the CMI AI+ Global Solutions framework is built on a five-layer product system that encompasses everything from fundamental connectivity to solutions to fully address all segments of digital transformation for enterprises. It integrates core capabilities, such as LLMs, IoT connectivity management, and multi-cloud management, to deliver standardized platform-based universal solutions. With this innovative approach, CMI is helping enterprises to achieve efficient and flexible intelligent transformation in the "AI+" era. It provides robust digital support for global expansion, equipping businesses with the tools necessary to compete successfully in the global market.



CMI AI LLM Integrated Server: New Benchmark for Cross-Border AI Infrastructure



The CMI AI LLM Integrated Server is an intelligent computing system designed for secure and private data processing within enterprises. With local deployment, it operates within company's private environment, ensuring data security while optimizing computing efficiency and intelligent processing. The server leverages CMI's strengths in resource integration, including computing power deployment, LLMs, and scenario-based industry applications, to seamlessly integrate hardware, software, and network, significantly reducing deployment and maintenance costs. The CMI AI LLM Integrated Server is debut in February, achieving a successful deployment in the Asia-Pacific financial services sector.



China Mobile International held the launch ceremony of the AI+ Go Global Ecosystem Alliance.

AI+ Go Global Ecosystem Alliance: Open and Collaborative AI Industry Ecosystem



During the Forum, CMI collaborated with various industry partners to launch the AI+ Go Global Ecosystem Alliance. It aims to create an open, cooperative, and mutually beneficial "AI+" ecosystem by integrating top industry resources. The alliance will work with partners to offer full-stack capabilities, encompassing AI computing power, models, and applications, and to explore diverse scenarios to expedite AI deployment across industries such as technology, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, finance, and energy.



Recognizing the power of ecosystem-driven innovation, CMI launched the iSolutions Partner Ecosystem Alliance in early 2024. Known as the iStar Program, it is designed to broadly expand the "AI+" service sector, promote resource sharing, and support Chinese enterprises in their global expansion. As "AI+" technology evolves, the iStar Program is being continuously upgraded. The establishment of the AI+ Go Global Ecosystem Alliance marks a significant milestone for the iStar Program, further consolidating industry resources, accelerating the overseas expansion of Chinese enterprises and their global presence.



In addition, CMI joined forces with industry experts in AI computing, LLMs, and robotics in a roundtable discussion that explored commercial AI applications, emerging challenges, and future transformation trends.



Looking ahead, CMI will remain dedicated to openness and collaboration, working alongside global partners to drive innovation and embrace opportunities and challenges in the "AI+" era. From the foundation of the three core initiatives announced - CMI AI+ Global Solutions, CMI AI LLM Integrated Server and AI+ Go Global Ecosystem Alliance - CMI is set to expedite AI technology deployment worldwide, empowering diverse industries and helping enterprises navigate the competitive global landscape.

Hashtag: ChinaMobileInternational

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. About China Mobile International Limited China Mobile International Limited (CMI) is a wholly owned subsidiary of China Mobile. In order to provide high quality services to meet the growing demand in the international market, China Mobile established CMI in December 2010, headquartered in Hong Kong, China. CMI has expanded its footprint to 39 countries and regions.



Leveraging strong support from China Mobile, CMI is a trusted partner that provides comprehensive international information services and solutions to enterprises, carriers, and mobile users. Please visit www.cmi.chinamobile.com for more information.



News Source: China Mobile International

20/03/2025 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Media archive at www.todayir.com

