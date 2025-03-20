ViewSonic Unveils 27" Dual Mode 4K Gaming Monitor for Ultimate Versatility

Designed for Gamers, Streamers, and Content Creators Seeking Adaptive Performance

BREA, Calif., March 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ViewSonic Corp ., a leading global provider of visual solutions, introduces its new Dual Mode Series gaming monitors, engineered to meet the evolving demands of modern gamers. These monitors feature dual viewing modes for instant switching between 4K UHD at 160Hz for stunning visuals and Full HD at 320Hz for ultra-responsive gameplay-all at the press of a button, providing unparalleled versatility for diverse applications.

"Recognizing the need for displays that adapt to the dynamic demands of modern gaming, from high-stakes competition to immersive cinematic experiences," said Oscar Lin, General Manager of the Monitor Business Unit at ViewSonic. "As we continue to expand our monitor portfolio, ViewSonic remains dedicated to providing superior features that empower the gaming community. The Dual Mode Series marks a significant advancement for our product family."

Effortless Adaptability for Every Gaming Experience

The ViewSonic Dual Mode Series ( XG275D-4K and XG275D1-4K ) features a 27-inch display that seamlessly adapts to any playstyle. With the press of a button, users can switch between two optimized modes-prioritizing either ultra-fast responsiveness or stunning visual fidelity.

For high-speed FPS games, the series delivers a rapid 320Hz refresh rate at Full HD 1080p resolution. Competitive gamers can further optimize their setup by adjusting the aspect ratio, reducing the viewable screen size to 24.5 inches-a preferred setting among esports professionals for enhanced focus and visibility. With AMD FreeSync Premium and NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible technology, along with a 0.5ms (MPRT) response time, users can enjoy tear-free, ultra-smooth gameplay that keeps up with every move.

When immersive visuals take priority, switching to native 4K Ultra HD unlocks breathtaking clarity at 160Hz-ideal for RPGs, cinematic gaming, and content creation. This mode brings out every detail, making it a powerful tool not only for gamers but also for live streamers and content creators who demand professional-grade clarity and performance.

Versatile Connectivity and Ergonomic Comfort

The Dual Mode Series also features flexible connectivity options, including dual HDMI 2.1 ports and a DisplayPort 1.4 input, enabling simultaneous connections to gaming consoles and PCs. A USB-C port with 65W charging further enhances flexibility, allowing multiple devices to stay powered and connected during use.

Designed with long gaming sessions in mind, the series includes an ergonomic stand with tilt, swivel, and height adjustments, ensuring maximum comfort. ViewSonic's Eye ProTech technology further enhances comfort by reducing eye strain with flicker-free technology and blue light filtering, making extended gameplay and content creation easier on the eyes.

Availability

The ViewSonic XG275D-4K gaming monitor will be available in North America, and the XG275D1-4K model with customizable RGB lighting feature will be available in Europe and Asia, starting in March 2025. Exact specifications, prices, and availability will vary by region or country. For more information, please visit the product page or contact your local sales representative or distributor.

XG275D-4K Gaming Monitor

27-inch display with native 4K UHD (3840x2160) resolution

Switchable refresh rates: 160Hz at 4K UHD or 320Hz at Full HD

Ultra-fast 0.5ms MPRT response time for smooth, blur-free visuals

AMD FreeSync Premium & NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible for tear-free gaming

Versatile connectivity: HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort, and USB-C with 65W power delivery

Esports-ready 24.5-inch mode for competitive precision via on-screen display (OSD)

Ergonomic stand with a compact footprint for optimized keyboard and mouse placement

XG275D1-4K Gaming Monitor

27-inch display with native 4K UHD (3840x2160) resolution

Switchable refresh rates: 160Hz at 4K UHD or 320Hz at Full HD

Ultra-fast 0.5ms MPRT response time for smooth, blur-free visuals

AMD FreeSync Premium & NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible for tear-free gaming

Versatile connectivity: HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort, and USB-C with 65W power delivery

Esports-ready 24.5-inch mode for competitive precision via on-screen display (OSD)

Ergonomic stand with a compact footprint for optimized keyboard and mouse placement

Customizable RGB lighting on the back for an immersive gaming setup

About ViewSonic

Founded in 1987 in California, ViewSonic is a leading global visual solutions provider with a presence in over 100 countries. The company leverages over 35 years of expertise in visual technology to deliver a comprehensive portfolio of hardware, software, content, and services. ViewSonic offers a wide range of products, with screen sizes spanning from 5 inches to a massive 760 inches. This includes interactive displays, large format displays, LED displays, pen displays, monitors, projectors, SaaS, AI services, interactive content, and more. This innovative ecosystem empowers education, workplaces, and individuals to foster creativity, collaboration, and seamless learning. ViewSonic focuses on designing products that deliver optimal performance and customer satisfaction while integrating sustainable production practices and upholding comprehensive environmental, social, and governance standards. The company aims to enable customers to "See the Difference." Learn more at www.viewsonic.com.

