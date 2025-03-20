Nokia Oyj: Nokia provides recast comparative quarterly financial information reflecting the transfer of Managed Services business from Cloud and Network Services to Mobile Networks

Nokia Corporation

Stock Exchange Release

20 March 2025 at 18:00 EET

Nokia provides recast comparative quarterly financial information reflecting the transfer of Managed Services business from Cloud and Network Services to Mobile Networks



Nokia today provided recast comparative financial information for Mobile Networks and Cloud and Network Services segments for Q1-Q4 2024 reflecting the transfer of the Managed Services business.

Managed Services business transferred from Cloud and Network Services into Mobile Networks in 2025



Effective 1 January 2025, Nokia moved its Managed Services business into its Mobile Networks business group. The Managed Services business provides outsourced network management of multi-vendor RAN networks for operators and, since 2021, has been part of Nokia's Cloud and Network Services business group. As the Cloud and Network Services business group is increasingly transitioning towards cloud-native software sales, 'as-a-service' product offerings and helping customers to monetize networks through API's, Nokia believes that Managed Services is more aligned and fits better with its Mobile Networks business group.

To provide a basis for comparison, the following tables present summarized income statement information for Cloud and Network Services and Mobile Networks on an unaudited basis for all quarters and the full year of 2024, reflecting the transfer of the Managed Services business.

Mobile Networks

EUR million Q1'24 Q2'24 Q3'24 Q4'24 Q1-Q4'24 Net sales 1 682 2 078 1 854 2 545 8 159 Gross profit 688 868 713 950 3 219 Gross margin % 40.9% 41.8% 38.5% 37.3% 39.5% Research and development expenses (544) (538) (520) (558) (2 160) Selling, general and administrative expenses (180) (191) (182) (203) (756) Other operating income and expenses 4 43 91 12 149 Operating profit/(loss) (32) 182 101 201 452 Operating margin % (1.9)% 8.8% 5.4% 7.9% 5.5% Other segment items









Depreciation and amortization (92) (99) (92) (94) (377)

Cloud and Network Services

EUR million Q1'24 Q2'24 Q3'24 Q4'24 Q1-Q4'24 Net sales 546 507 595 940 2 589 Gross profit 215 190 269 483 1 157 Gross margin % 39.4% 37.5% 45.2% 51.4% 44.7% Research and development expenses (140) (139) (130) (141) (550) Selling, general and administrative expenses (113) (105) (105) (121) (444) Other operating income and expenses 1 19 23 1 43 Operating profit/(loss) (37) (35) 56 222 206 Operating margin % (6.8)% (6.9)% 9.4% 23.6% 8.0% Other segment items









Depreciation and amortization (17) (16) (16) (17) (67)

About Nokia

At Nokia, we create technology that helps the world act together.



As a B2B technology innovation leader, we are pioneering networks that sense, think and act by leveraging our work across mobile, fixed and cloud networks. In addition, we create value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs, which is celebrating 100 years of innovation.



With truly open architectures that seamlessly integrate into any ecosystem, our high-performance networks create new opportunities for monetization and scale. Service providers, enterprises and partners worldwide trust Nokia to deliver secure, reliable and sustainable networks today - and work with us to create the digital services and applications of the future.



Inquiries:

Nokia

Communications

Phone: +358 10 448 4900

Email: press.services@nokia.com (mailto:press.services@nokia.com)

Maria Vaismaa, Global Head of External Communications



Nokia

Investor Relations

Phone: +358 931 580 507

Email: investor.relations@nokia.com (mailto:investor.relations@nokia.com)





Attachment