enChoice Introduces AI Enabler to Help Clients Prepare Content for AI

enChoice, a leader in content automation, is excited to announce the launch of enChoiceAI Enabler, a solution designed to help organizations fully leverage IBM Content Assistant for FileNet.

enChoice - Fueling Your AI Journey

New enChoice Logo and Rebranding

IBM Content Assistant is a powerful suite of capabilities that leverages generative AI to help organizations quickly and easily find information that would otherwise be buried in documents. Content Assistant makes document-data accessible through natural language queries and provides users with complete traceability into the source documents from which data and document summaries were derived.

As a practical challenge, however, most image-based documents - such as scanned PDFs and TIFF files - are not text-searchable today and therefore not ready for AI processing.

enChoice AI Enabler scans content repositories to identify and convert image-based documents into an AI-friendly format that can be easily searched, summarized, and interacted with by IBM Content Assistant.

"At enChoice, we're committed to helping organizations harness the power of AI to drive efficiency and innovation. Our AI Enabler, combined with IBM Content Assistant, transforms how businesses interact with unstructured content-reducing manual effort, accelerating decision-making, and enhancing compliance. From streamlining claims processing in Insurance to optimizing workflows across industries, this powerful AI-driven approach delivers real impact where it matters most," said Darrell Royal, President of enChoice.

Click here to learn more about enChoice AI Enabler.

About enChoice

enChoice is a trusted IBM Gold Partner with over 30 years of experience implementing IBM FileNet and the full Cloud Pak for Business Automation (CP4BA) platform. Specializing in content automation, process optimization, and AI-driven solutions, enChoice helps organizations manage unstructured content, streamline operations, and fuel their AI journey. For more information, visit www.enchoice.com.

SOURCE: enChoice

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire