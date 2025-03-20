Topcon Positioning Systems will exhibit at Bauma 2025, the world's leading trade fair for construction machinery, building material machines, mining machines, construction vehicles, and construction equipment. The exhibition will take place April 7-13 in Munich, Germany, where Topcon will be located in Hall A2, Stand 249.

"We look forward to welcoming visitors to our stand at Bauma 2025 as we embark on the next phase of our digital transformation journey," said Luc Le Maire, Topcon senior vice president and general manager, Positioning Solutions, EMEA. "At Topcon, we are committed to revolutionizing the industry with innovations, solutions, and a comprehensive ecosystem that adds value to our customers and guides them through their most challenging projects. We look forward to unveiling the first solutions in the company's new Capture Reality range of mass data solutions among other new and existing product portfolio offerings."

Topcon's stand will feature innovative solutions across multiple applications, including:

Earthmoving solutions, including the MC-Max excavator system that provides automated tilt and slope control, integrated weighing and as-built data accuracy for earthmoving projects, as well as wheel loader and compact machine solutions, including the latest Layout Navigator (LN) and MC-Mobile, developed specifically for accuracy in tighter spaces.

Road construction solutions, such as MC-Max asphalt paving and milling systems, featuring modular designs and simplified configurations built to enhance productivity on projects of any size, including soil and asphalt compaction.

Construction surveying tools, highlighted by the new HiPer XR GNSS receiver and new GT robotic total station that features a new, silent motor system designed for reliability and accuracy in the field.

Capture Reality solutions, comprising laser scanners, modeling and verification software, and additional tools for capturing and digitizing reality.

Digital transformation and integration solutions, including Aptix, Sitelink3D, Topcon Tierra telematics and fleet management solutions designed to optimize the entire construction workflow toward full automation.

Correction services through Topnet Live, a real-time GNSS correction service supporting construction, survey and mapping, and enabling new possibilities for IoT-connected devices.

About Topcon Positioning Systems

Topcon Positioning Systems is an industry-leading designer, manufacturer and distributor of precision measurement and workflow solutions for the global construction, geospatial and agriculture markets. Topcon Positioning Systems is headquartered in Livermore, California, U.S. (topconpositioning.com, LinkedIn, X, Facebook, Instagram). Its European head office is in Zoetermeer, Netherlands. Topcon Corporation (topcon.com), founded in 1932, is traded on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (7732).

