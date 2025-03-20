iFlex Stretch Studios Unveils Modernized Chandler Location

Innovative Remodel Launches New Standard in Client-Centered Wellness Experiences

iFlex Stretch Studios, the premier franchise for professional assisted stretch therapy, today announced the completion of an extensive remodel at its Chandler, Arizona location. This renovation is part of a broader initiative, with additional studio locations across Indiana, Texas and Florida scheduled to undergo similar enhancements. These updates reflect the brand's commitment to delivering superior client experiences through modern, inviting spaces designed to maximize comfort and therapeutic effectiveness.

The Chandler studio transformation involved comprehensive updates, including new flooring, vibrant color schemes, ultra-modern white stretch tables and an entirely revamped interior that is both functional and purposeful, designed by Leonid Minkovski of LM Design Group Inc. This contemporary environment maximizes space and enhances client comfort, promoting relaxation and optimizing the therapeutic experience.



Key studio features now include:

Six sleek stretching stations with white stretch-assist tables, cylindrical black headrests and built-in personal storage that help clients relax and stretch more effectively

Retractable white privacy screens featuring geometric lattice patterns for personalized comfort

Bright, naturally illuminated spaces complemented by recessed lighting that enhance clients' sense of calm and relaxation

A stylish minimalist reception area designed for efficiency, making it faster and easier to check in and out

A distinctive mirrored back wall creates a sense of depth and openness while the fresh modern interiors with a minimalist aesthetic, emphasizing white with subtle black, green and yellow accents, helps clients feel welcome

The Chandler franchise is a model for iFlex Stretch Studio's continued commitment to excellence and innovation across its network of studios.



To celebrate the studio's exciting transformation, iFlex Stretch Studios invites clients and community members to its Chandler Grand Reopening Celebration March 27-30. Attendees can experience complimentary 25-minute assisted stretch sessions, explore the newly redesigned space and enjoy exclusive reopening promotions and special offerings. To reserve your complimentary session at the Chandler location in the Casa Paloma Shopping Center, call 602-835-6777 or email 0001@iflexstretchstudios.com.

iFlex Stretch Studios locations include:

Arizona - 7131 W. Ray Road, Suite 38, Chandler, Arizona 85226

Indiana - 11170 East 146th Street, Suite 110, Noblesville, Indiana 46060

Texas - 3529 Heritage Trace Parkway, Suite 111, Fort Worth, Texas 76244

Florida - 9128 Strada Place, Suite 10112, Naples, Florida 34108

To learn more or to schedule a session, visit https://www.iflexstretchstudios.com. For franchise opportunities, visit https://iflexfranchise.com.

ABOUT IFLEX STRETCH STUDIOS

iFlex Stretch Studios is a premier wellness franchise offering professional assisted stretch therapy dedicated to empowering individuals to unlock their full range of motion and enhance their active lifestyles. Combining visionary design with state-of-the-art functionality, iFlex provides personalized therapy sessions delivered by iFlex-certified stretch therapists. Each session begins and ends with comprehensive flexibility assessments, customized to help clients achieve their unique mobility goals. Featuring innovative studio environments inspired by sleek, modern aesthetics, iFlex ensures every visit promotes relaxation, comfort and wellness. The company operates franchise studios in Arizona, Indiana, Texas and Florida with additional franchise opportunities available nationwide.

