Beverage Industry Environmental Roundtable: BIER Member Spotlight: Ana Fernanda Romero

Welcome to our series aimed at spotlighting BIER projects. As part of our Member and Stakeholder spotlight series featuring the individual leaders within BIER member companies and stakeholder organizations, our project spotlight series highlights BIER member companies and stakeholder organizations involved in the innovative Charco Bendito project.

Name: Ana Fernanda Romero | Water Stewardship and Collective Action Senior Manager

Company: DIAGEO

Learn how these practitioners and their companies have collaborated to develop and implement this innovative, first-of-its-kind, basin-level watershed initiative addressing three main goals: water accessibility, quality, and availability. Gain insights into key learnings and what inspires each of them to advance environmental sustainability in the beverage sector and collectively, overall.

Briefly describe your role and responsibilities, how long you have worked with your company and your role/ involvement with the Charco Bendito project.

Two years ago, I was lucky to join the Corporate Relations team in DIAGEO Mexico as Government Relations Senior Manager, leading the Preserve Water for Life program in our communities. My responsibility is to ensure that our Tequila operations replenish more water than we use, invest in access to clean water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) in communities near our site, and engage in collective action to contribute to a net positive water impact.

With great enthusiasm, a year ago, I took over DIAGEO's representation for the Charco Bendito watershed project. Since then, I have been active in this unique collective action to ensure we expand our reach and impact within the Lerma-Santiago-Pacifico basin.

What were the initial drivers or incentives that committed you to the Charco Bendito project?

Water is a precious and shared resource that is facing increasing pressure. At DIAGEO we are committed to water stewardship. Our Spirit of Progress : Society 2030 , a key part of our ESG agenda recognizes that collective actions like Charco Bendito will support building water resilience in a water stress basin in Lerma-Santiago-Pacifico, where our tequila operations are based.

How has the company's involvement in Charco Bendito evolved over the course of the project, and what do you hope can be achieved in the future?

DIAGEO joined Charco Bendito in 2021 and has been highly active ever since. Together with our peers, we have participated in internal committees and engaged our Don Julio collaborators in this initiative, fostering strong collaboration and shared commitment.

In 2023, a fire unfortunately impacted Charco Bendito, requiring urgent action to restore the area. DIAGEO rose to the reforestation challenge, mobilizing 130 collaborators who, in just five days, planted over 12,000 plants across 24 hectares of the 40 hectares damaged.

This year, with the support of 165 collaborators, we planted an additional 13,000+ plants, contributing to 65% of Charco Bendito's reforestation efforts for the year.

To date, we have supported the recovery of 50.4 hectares out of the 300 hectares the project aims to restore-an area equivalent to 76.4 football fields.

